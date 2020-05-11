Coronavirus Outbreak: Mark Wahlberg's burger chain donates food to frontline healthcare workers
Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House have joined hands to provide food to the city’s healthcare workers and first responders.
The Boston-based burger chain Wahlburgers – run by Wahlberg brothers, Mark, Donnie and Paul – has been shipping its patties to the steak house in Midtown to be cooked up, and the city’s legendary firefighter themed sports bar Bravest have been helping deliver the meals.
(Click here to Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
“They wanted to honour the hospital workers and first responders,” Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told Page Six.
The meal deliveries started in Manhattan last week and ended in Staten Island on Monday.
The Jason Bourne star said it was nice to help champions for someone else and give them the credit they deserve.
“Not being able (to have our restaurants) fully operational these past several weeks has been heartbreaking for our entire organisation. But that hasn’t stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can,” Wahlberg said.
The actor was recently seen in Netflix's Spenser Confidential, an action comedy directed by his longtime collaborator Peter Berg. The film also starred Alan Arkin, Winston Duke and Iliza Shlesinger.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: May 11, 2020 10:58:03 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Hollywood, Mark Wahlberg, Wahlburgers
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 8: Nearly 4 million cases, Japan approves Remdesivir, Australia's three-step reopening
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 8: PPE created by Navy gets approved, Indians evacuated from Abu Dhabi, Dhaka, Singapore
-
Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?
-
World Thalassemia Day 2020: Three things you need to know about the treatment of thalassemia
-
World Red Cross Day 2020: Is donating blood safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 7: UK now worst-hit in Europe, Spain extends emergency, France to relax restrictions
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death as samples of ASI who died on 8 May test positive
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: Mumbai is India's worst-affected city with 12,864 cases; West Bengal records highest mortality rate at 9.57%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops