Coronavirus Outbreak: Mark Wahlberg's burger chain donates food to frontline healthcare workers

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House have joined hands to provide food to the city’s healthcare workers and first responders.

The Boston-based burger chain Wahlburgers – run by Wahlberg brothers, Mark, Donnie and Paul – has been shipping its patties to the steak house in Midtown to be cooked up, and the city’s legendary firefighter themed sports bar Bravest have been helping deliver the meals.

“They wanted to honour the hospital workers and first responders,” Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told Page Six.

The meal deliveries started in Manhattan last week and ended in Staten Island on Monday.

The Jason Bourne star said it was nice to help champions for someone else and give them the credit they deserve.

“Not being able (to have our restaurants) fully operational these past several weeks has been heartbreaking for our entire organisation. But that hasn’t stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can,” Wahlberg said.

The actor was recently seen in Netflix's Spenser Confidential, an action comedy directed by his longtime collaborator Peter Berg. The film also starred Alan Arkin, Winston Duke and Iliza Shlesinger.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 10:58:03 IST

