Coronavirus Outbreak: Mark fight by turning off lights at 9 pm Sunday for 9 minutes, stand at balconies with candles, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on all Indians to mark the country's fight against the novel coronavirus by turning off all lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday and standing at balconies and doorsteps with torches, diyas and candles.
#WATCH PM Modi: I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wpNiEJurBm
— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020
The prime minister, addressing the nation on Friday morning, also urged people not to step out of their homes and stressed that the only way to break the coronavirus chain is through social distancing.
"Today, when crores are inside their homes, some of us may wonder how they will fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. But please remember, none of us are alone. The strength of 130 crore Indians is with each of us," the prime minister began.
Modi also thanked the public for the way they paid gratitude on 22 March for the healthcare workers and doctors fighting COVID-19, saying the "Janta curfew" has become a model that is being emulated by other countries.
Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 09:43:08 IST
