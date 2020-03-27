Coronavirus Outbreak: Mark Blum, Desperately Seeking Susan actor, passes away aged 69

Actor Mark Blum, who starred in Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee and the TV series You, has died due to complications from coronavirus. He was 69.

The Playwrights Horizons theatre group and SAG-AFTRA executive vice president Rebecca Damon confirmed the news on Thursday.

Blum, a New Jersey native who started acting during the 1970s, won an Obie Award for his performance in the Playwrights Horizons production of Albert Innaurato's Gus and Al during the 1988-89 season.

He's also appeared on Broadway in Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers, Gore Vidal's The Best Man and Richard Greenberg's The Assembled Parties.

Blum played the husband of Rosanna Arquette's character, Roberta Glass, in 1985's Desperately Seeking Susan (which also starred Madonna), and Paul Hogan's rival in 1986's Crocodile Dundee. His other feature credits include Lovesick, Just Between Friends, Blind Date and The Presidio.

Blum has a recurring role on the first season of the Lifetime series You. His other TV credits include Sweet Surrender, Capital News, Frasier, NYPD Blue, Mozart In The Jungle and Coin Heist.

"This is a painful loss to our SAG-AFTRA family," said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. "Mark Blum understood that all performers working in this industry share the same employers and that our strength depends on our unity. He was a visionary. Mark will be deeply missed, and our hearts go out to his wife, Janet Zarish, his friends and all of his loved ones."

Blum ls survived by his wife and fellow actor Zarish, whose credits include Law & Order, Seinfeld, and Blue Bloods.

