Coronavirus Outbreak: Man beaten to death in Bihar's Sitamarhi for informing police of migrants' return; two arrested

Press Trust of India Mar 31, 2020 17:21 PM IST

Sitamarhi: A 36-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of persons in Bihar's Sitamarhi district due to an internal dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Madhaul village in Runnisaidpur police station area on Monday, Sub-divisional Police Officer (Sadar), Kumar Veer Dhirendra said.

Representational image. Reuters

The deceased's family, however, has lodged an FIR alleging that he was killed by two persons for reporting to the police about their return to the village from Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak, he said. Based on their complaint, the two persons have been arrested, the officer said.

However, Runnisaidpur police station officials said they had received information about the Mumbai returnees from a local journalist and not from the deceased. Nevertheless, the deceased's mobile phone has been seized to verify whether he had made any call to the police, Dhirendra said.

Health check-up was conducted on the two Mumbai returnees after their return to the village on 20 March and they did not exhibit any coronavirus-like symptom, police officials said.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 17:21:47 IST

