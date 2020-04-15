Coronavirus Outbreak: Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu’s song on COVID-19 goes viral after Kerala Police shares it
Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu has sung a song on the need to fight COVID-19. The song has gone viral moments after it was uploaded by Kerala Police on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
In the 90-second video, the National Award-winning actor has highlighted the ways to restrict the spread of coronavirus. Through the song, Venu has emphasised on how people can together fight the pandemic.
The actor is seen playing the Chenda, a percussion instrument while singing the song.
The video shows how healthcare workers are working round the clock to ensure proper treatment for COVID-19 patients. The Kerala Police personnel are also there in the video, stopping people from stepping out on the streets during the lockdown.
Check out the post
കരുതലും ജാഗ്രതയുമായി മഹാമാരിയെ ഈ നാട്ടിൽ നിന്നും നമുക്ക് തുരത്താം...
അതിജീവനത്തിൻ്റെ പ്രതീക്ഷകൾ പങ്കുവച്ച് വിഷുനാളിൽ ഗാനാർച്ചനയുമായി മലയാളത്തിന്റെ പ്രിയനടൻ ശ്രീ. നെടുമുടി വേണു @nedumudivenu @Mohanlal @mammukka @priyadarshandir @ikamalhaasan @CMOKerala @Actor_Jayasurya pic.twitter.com/BeQk47i1wO
— Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 14, 2020
Nedumudi Venu made his debut in Malayalam cinema with the 1978 film Thambu. The 71-year-old has acted in over 500 Malayalam films. Venu has so far won two National Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards in his acting career.
Kerala has reported three deaths and close to 400 people in the state have been infected with COVID-19. Of the total infected coronavirus patients in the state, 211 have recovered.
India has reported around 400 deaths due to COVID-19. At least 11,400 people have tested positive for the virus.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 16:26:55 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Kerala Coronavirus, Kerala Police, Malayalam Actor, Nedumudi Venu, Nedumudi Venu Coronavirus Song, Nedumudi Venu Song, Shareworthy, South Indian Movies, SouthIndianMovies
Trending
-
2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 14: 1,211 new cases, UP gets approval for pool testing, SC limits free testing by private labs
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 14: Nearly 2 million cases, Russia braces for impact, China approves 2 more vaccines for clinical trials
-
10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 13: 35 more deaths, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu extend lockdown, PM to address the nation tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 13: Italy and Spain record a drop in death rate while UK's death toll crosses 10,000
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets