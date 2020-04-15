Coronavirus Outbreak: Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu’s song on COVID-19 goes viral after Kerala Police shares it

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu has sung a song on the need to fight COVID-19. The song has gone viral moments after it was uploaded by Kerala Police on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

In the 90-second video, the National Award-winning actor has highlighted the ways to restrict the spread of coronavirus. Through the song, Venu has emphasised on how people can together fight the pandemic.

The actor is seen playing the Chenda, a percussion instrument while singing the song.

The video shows how healthcare workers are working round the clock to ensure proper treatment for COVID-19 patients. The Kerala Police personnel are also there in the video, stopping people from stepping out on the streets during the lockdown.

Check out the post

Nedumudi Venu made his debut in Malayalam cinema with the 1978 film Thambu. The 71-year-old has acted in over 500 Malayalam films. Venu has so far won two National Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards in his acting career.

Kerala has reported three deaths and close to 400 people in the state have been infected with COVID-19. Of the total infected coronavirus patients in the state, 211 have recovered.

India has reported around 400 deaths due to COVID-19. At least 11,400 people have tested positive for the virus.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 16:26:55 IST

