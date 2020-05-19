Coronavirus Outbreak: Mahindra will now let its customers live stream footage of their car being serviced
For the first time, customers can see live video of their Mahindra cars being serviced at the workshop while being at the comfort of their homes. Mahindra has digitised its service facility and all repair information can be accessed on the company's mobile application. Customers can review the changes, repairs, costs and pay online for the facility. All service-related documents will be shared on Whatsapp. The company also rolled out its online sales platform called 'Own Online' to reach more customers in the post lockdown world.
Advisors will use 3D images of parts to explain any problem with the vehicle. The app enables the customer to book an appointment for service along with a timeslot and request pick and drop service among other facilities. Strict protocols are followed by the employees at dealerships and service centres. The test vehicles are sanitised regularly, staff and customers go through screening for high temperature and they have to wear masks and gloves at all times.
Veejay Nakra, CEO of the automotive division at M&M Ltd. said, "Our offering of 'Contactless' service experience digitally, supplements the safety precautions and strict guidelines we are implementing across all our touch points. We invite our customers to experience this all-new way of interacting with Mahindra". Currently Mahindra has opened close to 300 customer touchpoints across India, which is approximately 30 per cent of the company's overall network.
Updated Date: May 19, 2020 13:23:14 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Mahindra, Mahindra Car App, Mahindra Service Livstream
