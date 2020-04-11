Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivli municipality seals more areas as confirmed cases in COVID-19 hotspot rise to 50

Thane: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday sealed off more localities as the number of COVID-19 patients continued to rise.

An order issued by KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi stated that Ayregaon, Tukaram Nagar, Mhatre Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Sahakar Nagar, Chedda Road, Samata Nagar localities have been sealed off and restrictions on movement of people and traffic have been imposed.

It also said shops in the western part of Dombivli will be open from 9 am to noon every day from here on.

"There are 50 COVID-19 patients in KDMC limits, with Dombivli East having 19 of them. We have so far surveyed 10,12,816 people for coronavirus symptoms," an official said.

Besides, all panchayat samitis in Thane Zilla Parishad have been asked to set up 50-bed quarantine wards.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 21:14:52 IST

