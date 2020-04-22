You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad admitted to Thane hospital after week-long self quarantine

Press Trust of India Apr 22, 2020 10:30 AM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of his security staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, on Tuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouring Thane city.

The NCP MLA from Mumbra Kalwa has been in quarantine since 13 April as a precautionary measure, and had said at the time that his samples had tested negative for the virus.

"He had completed over a week in self-quarantine and today approached the hospital as part of precautionary check- up," an NCP functionary close to the development said.

