Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad admitted to Thane hospital after week-long self quarantine
Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of his security staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, on Tuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouring Thane city.
The NCP MLA from Mumbra Kalwa has been in quarantine since 13 April as a precautionary measure, and had said at the time that his samples had tested negative for the virus.
"He had completed over a week in self-quarantine and today approached the hospital as part of precautionary check- up," an NCP functionary close to the development said.
Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 10:30:52 IST
