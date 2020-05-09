You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Lyon men's, women's teams test negative for COVID-19, confirms club president Jean-Michel Aulas

The Associated Press May 09, 2020 16:26 PM IST

The president of French football club Lyon says players in the men’s and women’s teams all tested negative for the coronavirus.

Lyon men's, women's teams test negative for COVID-19, confirms club president Jean-Michel Aulas

File image of Lyon men's team.Image courtesy: Twitter @OL

The squads were tested by club doctors at Lyon's training center and “there were no positive cases,” Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas told regional newspaper Le Progrès.

The men’s French league was canceled with 10 rounds of matches remaining amid coronavirus concerns, with Paris Saint-Germain declared champion and Lyon finishing outside the European places in seventh.

Aulas had argued fervently for it to be completed in late August with a playoff system, but with PSG staying the champion given its large lead before play was stopped.

Lyon’s women’s team reached the French Cup semifinals before women’s matches were canceled.

Updated Date: May 09, 2020 16:26:42 IST

