Coronavirus Outbreak: Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli dies due to COVID-19; official was to receive plasma therapy
Ludhiana's Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli died due to the novel coronavirus at a hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Sad News
ACP Anil Kohli passed away.
Died of #COVIDー19 . Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana
— DPRO LUDHIANA (@LudhianaDpro) April 18, 2020
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh expressed his condolences and said that the demise of the "corona warrior" was a loss to the state.
Sad to share that we had lost Gurmail Singh Kanungo yesterday & ACP Anil Kohli in Ludhiana to #Covid19 today. In this moment of crisis, losing our Corona Warriors is a big loss for the State. I join their families in this time of grief. Rest assured Punjab will stand by them.
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 18, 2020
ACP Kohli had tested positive for COVID-19 on 13 April and had been undergoing treatment in the Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) Hospital in Ludhiana, said a report in the Hindustan Times.
According to the report, Kohli's wife, driver and three other officials who were in contact with him have also tested positive for the virus.
Click here for LATEST updates on coronavirus outbreak
On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer. However, his condition began to deteriorate and he died of multiple organ failure before the therapy could be administered, said the report.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 16:59:19 IST
Tags : ACP Anil Kohli, Amarinder Singh, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Punjab, Coronavirus Outbreak, Ludhiana, Ludhiana ACP, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO reviews impact on operations caused by US funding withdrawal, says will work with partners to fill financial gaps
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says no new cases reported in 2 hotspots for 15 days; containment zones rise to 60
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39