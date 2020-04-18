You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli dies due to COVID-19; official was to receive plasma therapy

FP Staff Apr 18, 2020 16:59 PM IST

Ludhiana's Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli died due to the novel coronavirus at a hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh expressed his condolences and said that the demise of the "corona warrior" was a loss to the state.

ACP Kohli had tested positive for COVID-19 on 13 April and had been undergoing treatment in the Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) Hospital in Ludhiana, said a report in the Hindustan Times.

According to the report, Kohli's wife, driver and three other officials who were in contact with him have also tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer. However, his condition began to deteriorate and he died of multiple organ failure before the therapy could be administered, said the report.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 16:59:19 IST

