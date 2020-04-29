Coronavirus Outbreak: LPGA eyes getting season underway from July despite extended lockdowns, travel restrictions
The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is hoping to get the 2020 season under way with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from 15-18 July, the start of what will be a busy second half of the year.
The tournament at the Midland Country Club in Michigan is one of 21 to be staged between July and December, if a return to play is possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The revised schedule means the Women’s PGA Championship has been postponed from late June to 8-11 October, but international travel restrictions remain a major threat with events in North America, Europa and Asia.
“One thing that has become clear is that there will be no ‘opening bell’ regarding a return to safe play in this new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement on Wednesday.
“We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend.”
The first major of the season, The Evian Championship, has been scheduled for 6-9 August in France, but Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that sports events in the country would be banned until September at least, putting that event in major doubt.
A total purse of $56 million will be available through the season at an average of $2.7 million per tournament.
“Many of our remaining events will feature higher purses in 2020 thanks in part to some of our sponsors, who could not reschedule their events, offering some of their prize funds to increase other purses,” said Whan.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 22:36:24 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Golf, Ladies Professional Golf Association, LPGA, Sports, SportsTracker, Women's Golf
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 29: Vietnam squashes COVID-19 curve, preliminary Remdesivir data released
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 29: Over 1,000 deaths and 31,787 cases so far, Punjab extends lockdown by 2 weeks
-
Are COVID-19 government schemes working for the rural poor?
-
Irrfan Khan’s death is a reminder that medical emergencies other than COVID-19 demand our urgent attention too
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 28: US crosses 1 million cases, faulty masks distributed in Japan and UK reaches peak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 28: NITI Aayog Delhi sealed, higher than average death rate in Maharashtra & Gujarat
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; confirmed infections jump to 9,318, toll at 400
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh for last 7 days, says state govt; one death so far