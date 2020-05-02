Coronavirus Outbreak: Lots of obstacles to overcome before Premier League can restart, says West Ham CEO Karren Brady
London: The 20 English Premier League clubs all want to complete the season but there are also a lot of obstacles to overcome, West Ham chair Karren Brady said on Saturday.
The clubs were presented with the league's "Project Restart" plans at a meeting on Friday and were told that the remaining 92 matches of a 2019-20 season halted by the coronavirus pandemic must be played behind closed doors at eight to 10 neutral stadiums, which could prove a major sticking point.
"At yesterday's meeting every club said it wants the season to restart," Brady told The Sun newspaper. "We all know it is going to take a lot of working together, good faith, careful thought and compromises if we have any chance of that happening.
"The only common theme from all the clubs is that any compromises have to be fair and uphold the integrity of the game. Players and managers have to be key decision-makers on the protocols as there is a long way to go from where we are now to actually getting playing again. There are a lot of obstacles to overcome and no doubt many compromises to make."
Brady detailed a four-phase plan for a return, with the first one - isolated sessions at training grounds - already under way. Phase two would be a return to group training, phase three is the restart of games and the final phase would see a return to international matches.
"Phase three will include discussions on the possibility of playing at neutral grounds, which no one wants, but it's clear the location of the games when the league re-commences will be subject to approval," she said.
"Project Restart" has 8 June as the potential earliest date for matches. It means if Liverpool's 30-year title drought ends - the team has a 25-point lead with nine games remaining - it will not happen in front of its own fans or at its Anfield stadium.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 02, 2020 20:28:47 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, English Premier League 2019-20, Football, Karren Brady, Liverpool, Sports
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 2: Somalia reports surge in deaths, 2% of Moscow said to be infected
-
Is the new coronavirus man-made or just a result of evolution?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 2: Aarogya Setu compulsory for employees, working hours extended to 12 in some states
-
Four things you need to know about Remdesivir, the FDA-approved drug for severe COVID-19 cases
-
CSIR scientists rise to the challenge, build new protective gear and tests to fight COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 1: Russian PM tests positive, South Africa and Malaysia prepare to relax restrictions
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat reports 326 new COVID-19 cases as number of confirmed infections rises to 4,721; toll at 236
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 414 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths reported in Mumbai today, total number of cases crosses 7,000
-
Pune's civic body to reduce number of containment zones, relax some restrictions in non-hotspot areas in city after 3 May
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Punjab reports steepest spike with 187 new cases; 44% of state's 772 patients are Nanded returnees
-
Full text: Coronavirus vaccine could take two years, humankind has never had a more urgent task, writes Bill Gates
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions