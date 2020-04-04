Coronavirus Outbreak: Liverpool uses government scheme to furlough non-playing staff and ensure full salaries
Liverpool: Liverpool has become the latest Premier League club to use a government scheme to furlough some non-playing staff, with the competition having been suspended for almost four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came as the Premier League was holding talks on Saturday with clubs, captains and managers to discuss possible wage cuts of 30% for players during the suspension.
Under Britain's job retention scheme implemented last month as the national coronavirus lockdown was implemented, staff put on furlough can receive 80% of their salaries from the government, up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,000) a month.
Liverpool said those who are furloughed will still receive 100% of their salaries, with the club topping up their pay “to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.”
There has been criticism that Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle, have used the government scheme while still paying their players' big salaries.
Liverpool, which leads the Premier League by 25 points with nine games remaining, said there was a “collective commitment at senior levels of the club — on and off the pitch — with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs.”
It added: “There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result, the process is ongoing.”
The Premier League was indefinitely suspended on Friday
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 21:17:15 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, England, Football, KickingAround, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra govt announces compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of police officers if they die on COVID-19 duty
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%