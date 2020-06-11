Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Another COVID-19 death in Assam takes toll to six; 3,285 confirmed cases after 235 more test positive

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates Four COVID-19 deaths, 516 cases across all units of CRPF There have been four COVID-19 deaths in the country's largest paramilitary force, Central Reserve Police Force, having 3.25 lakh personnel. It has 516 coronavirus cases till now out of which 353 personnel have recovered, as per latest data.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates 28 CRPF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Kulgam As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-year-old coronavirus-infected constable on June 6.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates Over 70,000 Indians returned on flights under Vande Bharat Mission till now, says civil aviation minister More than 70,000 citizens have returned and nearly 17,000 flew out of India on flights under Vande Bharat Mission till date, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. "More than 70,000 citizens have returned and nearly 17,000 flew out of India on Vande Bharat Mission flights till date. In addition nearly 110K people flew out and 55K citizens returned on more than 730 charters on foreign and Indian carriers permitted by DGCA. Permission for more such flights is in process," Puri said in a tweet.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates Modi to address inaugural address 95th annual plenary session of ICC at 11 am Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Wednesday at 11 am via video conferencing. Earlier on 2 June, Modi participated in the annual general meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the foremost national chamber, through a video conference. He had said at the meeting of CII that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner. Addressing the 125th Annual Session of CII, the prime minister had said: "World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has potential, strength and ability. Today, Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed in the world towards India... Getting growth back is not that difficult. The biggest thing is that Indian industries have a clear path of self-reliance."

Coronavirus Outbreak in Nagaland Latest Updates Nagaland records 128 confirmed cases Nagaland registered one fresh coronavirus positive case, taking the COVID-19 total in the state to 128, a health department official said on Thursday.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates Assam's COVID-19 recovery rate at 38% Of the total 3,285 confirmed cases in Assam, at least 1,249 COVID-19 patients were cured of the viral disease, taking the recovery rate to 38 percent in the state. There are 2,027 active coronavirus cases in the state, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 📌Alert ~ 193 more #COVID19+ cases reported in Assam, taking today's total to 235.



↗️Total cases 3285

↗️Recovered 1249

↗️Active cases 2027

↗️Deaths 06



11:40 PM /June 10/Day's total 235#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/CMl7VMUM1W — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 10, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates Another COVID-19 death in Assam takes toll to six; 3,285 confirmed cases With the death of a COVID-19 patient in Assam, the toll in the state climbed to six on Wednesday while, 235 fresh coronavirus cases were reported with the total reaching 3,285, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates Malls reopen in Kolkata following easing of lockdown restrictions West Bengal:Malls reopened for public in Kolkata following relaxations in lockdown.Subrata Roy,a salon owner says,"we're under tremendous financial pressure.Our expenses have increased as we've to buy PPE kits,thermal guns&sanitizers now,but there is no cash flow in market"(10/6) pic.twitter.com/Ns0SPLiPl5 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates Relaxations will be rolled back if social distancing not followed: Maharashtra CM The relaxations allowed by the Maharashtra government and the eCntre amid the coronavirus lockdown will be rolled back if people don't adhere to the social distancing norms strictly, warned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, following reports of crowding while boarding buses. The Shiv Sena-led government, which is grappling with the worst outbreak of the virus in the country, has allowed government offices to open with 15 percent staff and private offices with 10 percent strength.

Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Updates COVID-19 infects nearly 2 million people in US The novel coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 deaths in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University Wednesday. The world's leading economic power is by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of reported deaths - 1,12,833 -- and the number of diagnosed cases, which stood at 1,999,313 at 8.30 pm Wednesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: With the death of a COVID-19 patient in Assam, the toll in the state climbed to six on Wednesday while, 235 fresh coronavirus cases were reported with the total reaching 3,285, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

India on Wednesday recorded 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 fatalities, pushing the country's case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745, the Union Health Ministry said.

On a positive note, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the count of active cases for the first time.

According to news agency PTI, nearly 90,000 cases have been added to the countrywide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since 1 June, while nearly one-third of the overall toll has also been reported during these 10 days.

India's first COVID-19 case was detected more than four months ago on 30 January, but it took more than 100 days thereafter for the number of confirmed cases to cross 1,00,000 on 18 May. However, the next one lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight. More than 9,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.

India is the fifth worst-affected nation by the COVID-19 pandemic at present after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. India is ranked 12th for the number of deaths, while it is at the 9th place for recoveries, as per the real-time global data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

India reports 9,985 new cases, 279 fatalities in 24 hours

According to the morning update issued by the Union health ministry, India reported 9,985 new cases and 279 fatalities in the 24 hours since 8 am on Tuesday, pushing the overall case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. "Thus, 48.99 percent of the patients have recovered so far," it said. With this, for the first time, the number of active cases was lesser than then number of recoveries.

Dr. Neeraj Gupta, professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, told PTI the data shows that more and more people are recovering which is as per global trends that 80 percent are likely to have mild disease and make 100 percent recovery.

"This should provide hope to the people of India at large who are having a mortal fear of the disease. But then this should not make them complacent and people should follow social distancing and sanitisation guidelines," Gupta said.

Of the 279 new deaths reported in India on Wednesday, 120 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Gujarat, 31 in Delhi, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Telangana, 10 in West Bengal, nine in Rajasthan, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, three in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura.

Out of the total 7,745 fatalities, Maharashtra reported the highest at 3,289 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,313, Delhi with 905, Madhya Pradesh with 420, West Bengal with 415, Tamil Nadu with 307, Uttar Pradesh with 301, Rajasthan with 255 and Telangana with 148 deaths. The death toll reached 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 66 in Karnataka, and 55 in Punjab.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 90,787 followed by Tamil Nadu at 34,914, Delhi at 31,309, Gujarat at 21,014, Uttar Pradesh at 11,335, Rajasthan at 11,245 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,849 according to the Health ministry morning update.

The ministry's website said that 9,227 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

States report increase in cases

However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and Union Territories, as of 9.25 pm, showed that the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 2,77,286, while the death toll has mounted to 8,099. It also showed total recoveries at over 1.4 lakh.

The number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 94,041 on Wednesday with 3,254 new patients being detected, while the number of COVID-19 rose to 3,438 with 149 new fatalities being recorded during the day. However, more than 44,500 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

Mumbai alone registered as many as 1,567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of cases to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown restrictions have been partially eased to allow resumption of business and other activities but the COVID-19 threat still persists. He urged people to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing post easing of the lockdown norms and warned that lockdown restrictions would have to be reimposed if guidelines were not followed.

If the relaxations to the lockdown starts turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 10, 2020

In Tamil Nadu, a record number of 1,927 new cases emerged, pushing the state's tally to 36,841 The toll rose to 326 as 19 people succumbed to the disease. DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, a noted articulate member of the principal Opposition party in the state Assembly, died at a private hospital in Chennai after battling COVID-19 for eight days.

The Tamil Nadu government announced that it was recruiting more than 2,800 medical personnel including over 1,200 doctors and also proposed to double the number of beds in state government hospitals to 10,000. This would help lower the work burden of doctors, nurses and other health personnel and improve the COVID-19 treatment amenities, said state health minister C Vijaybaskar.

Gujarat, another badly hit state, reported 510 new cases to take its tally to 21,554, while its death toll rose to 1,347. The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 15,305 with 343 new cases being detected while the toll the district rose to 1,092 with 26 more fatalities.

New cases of the viral infection also continued to emerge across various states and UTs, including in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 161 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the Union Territory to 4,507, as two fresh deaths pushed the toll to 51.

Seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 311. All the new patients had recently returned to the state from different parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said, adding that their contact-tracing has been initiated.

The Rajasthan government sealed all state borders for a week from Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases in the state surged by 123 to 11,368.

No person can enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order, ML Lather said in an order.

'Transmission in community', says Delhi health minister

In Delhi, the total count of cases crossed 32,000 with more than 1,500 new cases getting reported, while its death count mounted to 984. The National Capital will need 1.5 lakh beds by 31 July once people start coming from other states for COVID-19 treatment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while announcing that the Lieutenant Governor's orders overruling his government's decisions on coronavirus will be implemented as "this is not the time for disagreements and politics".

Kejriwal said his government has "unprecedented challenges" ahead as data shows that COVID-19 cases will rapidly increase in Delhi, but asserted that around 1,900 patients got beds in hospitals in the last eight days and 4,200 beds were still available, a claim that comes amidst reports of acute shortage of beds in healthcare facilities in the National Capital.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is "transmission in the community" but only the Centre can declare whether "community transmission". "There is transmission in the community. But if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only. It is a technical term," a statement quoting Jain said.

He had said on Tuesday that the source of infection is not known in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported in the National Capital.

Community transmission generally refers to a stage where contact tracing for a large number of infections is difficult to establish.

Warning of more trouble ahead, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by 31 July in the national capital itself at the current rate.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 08:49:20 IST

Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Community Transmission, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Daman, Delhi, Guidelines For Lockdown, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, Lockdown, Lockdown 5 In Maharashtra, Lockdown Guidelines, Lockdown In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Maharahstra, Maharashtra, Maharashtra Lockdown, Mizoram, NewsTracker, Satyender Jain, Tamil Nadu, Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Lockdown