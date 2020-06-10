Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: After curing 1.35 lakh COVID-19 patients, India's number of recovered cases overtakes active ones for first time

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates Virtual Parliament session could be on cards, say sources The prospects of a routine session of Parliament have come under question with existing government buildings found inadequate to accommodate all members of Parliament if COVID-19 physical distancing norms are to be followed, according to highly-placed sources. With neither the central hall of Parliament nor the Vigyan Bhawan plenary hall large enough to seat all the MPs while maintaining a minimum distance of one metre, the presiding officers of both houses are learnt to have been exploring options of holding a 'hybrid' session of Parliament or a virtual one, the sources told PTI. The hybrid session would allow some MPs to be present physically in Parliament with the remaining ones attending it virtually. Read more here...

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates With 49% recovery rate, India's number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time After 1.35 lakh COVID-19 patients were cured of infectious disease as of Wednesday, India's number of recovered cases exceeded the active ones for first time. There are 1,33,632 active cases across the country.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 49% The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country is 49 percent after 1,35,206 patients were cured of the infectious disease, said the health ministry on Wednesday. Total number of cases in the country is now at 2,76,583, including 1,33,632 active cases, 135206 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 7745 death, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates India's COVID-19 toll rises to 7,745 As many as 7,745 COVID-19 deaths were registered across the country as of Wednesday after 279 more individuals succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates 9,985 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs across India, says health ministry India registered a total of 9,985 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count across the country to 2,76,583 on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates India's COVID-19 total jumps to 2.76 lakh The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 2,76,583, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Wednesday. The figure includes cases involving active cases, foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 toll.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra reports 90,787 cases after 2,259 test positive in past 24 hrs, 3,289 deaths In Maharashtra, 2,259 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total of cases in the state to 90,787, a health official said. The toll due to the pandemic reached 3,289 with 120 deaths being reported during the day, he added. 1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said. Read full article here...

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates Over 5 mn RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 conducted until 9 June: ICMR Over five million RT-PCR tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 - the virus behind COVID-19 pandemic - have been done across the country, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said. Till 6 June, a total of 50, 30,700 samples were tested across the country. Another 1, 41,682 have been tested in the past 24 hours, ICMR officials said. "We have increased the testing capacity to 1.4 lakh per day. So far, we have 789 laboratories (553 government and 231 private labs). A total of 50, 30,700 samples have been tested till 6 June evening," an ICMR official said. Read full article here...

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Kapil Sibal question's Delhi govt over reserving hospitals only for residents Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government over its earlier decision on reserving Delhi hospitals only for 'Delhiites'. He took to Twitter saying, "In my Delhi nobody is an outsider" In my Delhi nobody is an outsider



Why then discriminate between bonafide residents and others who are COVID positive



The Union is right



The Union must apply this logic to its other policies and not discriminate between one resident and another — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 10, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update DMK MLA dies of COVID-19 in Chennai Senior DMK MLA and party's Chennai west district secretary J Anbazhagan died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning, reports New18. He was undergoing treatment for the virus. Anbazhagan is the first legislator to die for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and was a three-time MLA.

Delhi government hospitals and private facilities here will now have to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates, according to an official order Tuesday. It comes in the wake of several families, whose members may have been a positive or suspected case of COVID-19, alleging that they were turned away by various hospitals despite beds being available.

On Tuesday, Mumbai crossed50,878 coronavirus cases, which was around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wuhan is 50,333, including 3,869 deaths. Maharashtra meanwhile stands at 90,000 cases, ahead of the 84,000-plus cases in China, remains the worst affected state in India.

Since the onset of June, India has been witnessing over 200 COVID-19 fatalities each day. Also, the country has registered over 9,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said India is better positioned in the fight against COVID-19 compared to other nations but warned against complacency even as a record rise in coronavirus cases in the country pushed the overall number of infections to 2,66,598 and toll to 7,471.

The health ministry said central teams have been deployed in 15 states and UTs with districts or municipal bodies witnessing a major spurt in cases to assist the local administrations in containment and management of the outbreak.

India reports 9,987 new cases in 24 hours

The toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 7,471 and the cases mounted to 2,66,598 in the country. A total of 336 new COVID-19 fatalities and 9,987 cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8 am, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global coronavirus case count has climbed to 71,64,393 while the toll has reached 407,818.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,29,917 till Tuesday 8 am. So far, a total of 1,29,214 people have recovered with 4,785 patients having been cured in the last 24 hours. "This takes the total recovery rate to 48.47 percent," the ministry said.

Of the 266 new deaths reported till Tuesday morning, 109 were in Maharashtra, 62 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Haryana, nine in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and one each in Bihar and Kerala.

Out of the total fatalities, Maharashtra has reported the highest with 3,169 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,280 deaths, Delhi with 874, Madhya Pradesh with 414, West Bengal with 405, Tamil Nadu with 286, Uttar Pradesh with 283, Rajasthan with 246 and Telangana with 137 deaths.

Maharashtra also accounts for the highest number of confirmed cases at 88,528 followed by Tamil Nadu at 33,229, Delhi at 29,943, Gujarat at 20,545, Uttar Pradesh at 10,947, Rajasthan at 10,763 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,638, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.

The ministry's website said that 8,803 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

Central teams deployed in 50 districts, municipalities

High-level central teams have been deployed in 50 districts and municipal bodies spread across 15 states and Union Territories witnessing high case load and high spurt of cases, the health ministry said.

These multi-disciplinary central teams are helping states and UTs address challenges like testing bottlenecks, low rates of testing, high confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike in active cases, the ministry said.

The states and UTs where these teams have been deployed are Maharashtra (seven districts/ municipalities), Telangana (four), Tamil Nadu (seven), Rajasthan (five), Assam (six), Haryana (four), Gujarat (three), Karnataka (four), Uttarakhand (three), Madhya Pradesh (five), West Bengal (three), Delhi (three), Bihar (four), Uttar Pradesh (four), and Odisha (five).

Meanwhile, Vardhan chaired the 16th meeting of the high-level group of ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 which reviewed the containment strategies pertaining to the pandemic via video-conferencing here, health ministry said.

As the country entered the "Unlock 1.0 phase" where malls, offices and restaurants have opened in many state outside containment zones, Vardhan stressed that people need to be more disciplined and adopt appropriate behaviour to ensure norms of physical distancing, use of face covers, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette are followed.

State-wise updates

Many states and Union Territories continued to show a spurt in cases through the day.

Odisha's COVID-19 case count crossed 3,000 as 146 more people tested positive for the infection. These new cases include 49 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel and 12 ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) personnel, who tested positive after returning to the state from West Bengal, where they had gone for restoration work in the wake of Cyclone Amphan.

The Meghalaya government withdrew its earlier order that allowed religious places to reopen doors to devotees from 14 June, and said congregations of any kind would have to be avoided for the time being, given the unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases. Four new coronavirus cases have been detected in the state since Monday, increasing the tally to 40 — three times of what it was during the second week of May.

Andhra Pradesh saw its case count cross 5,000 with 216 fresh cases, while its death toll rose to 77.

Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 301, while 388 new cases detected today pushed the case count to 11,335.

Kerala continued to reel under the impact of returnees testing positive for COVID-19 as 91 fresh cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 1,231. Of the fresh cases, as many as 53 came from abroad while 27 from other states. Ten people contracted the disease through contact, the state government said. The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,095 and the toll remained unchanged at 16.

The virus also reached the Union Territory of Daman— which was a green zone till now—as two persons recently returned from Mumbai tested positive.

Tamil Nadu registered a single-day record increase of 1,685 cases, taking the number of coronavirus infections to 34,914, while 21 more people died to take the toll to 307. Chennai's own tally rose to 24,545 with 1,242 new cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 2,259 new cases to take its tally to 90,787, while its death toll rose by 120 to 3,289. More than 1,000 new cases were reported in Mumbai alone, pushing its tally past 50,000, while the death toll rose by 58 to 1,758.

A 55-year-old deputy commissioner of the city's municipal corporation died on Tuesday, a day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. However, according to PTI, BMC sources said the exact cause of death was not known yet, and the official was not involved in any fieldwork related to the pandemic.

Gujarat, another badly hit state, reported 470 new cases, including 331 in Ahmedabad. The state's tally has now risen to 21,044, while its death toll has mounted to 1,313. Ahmedabad alone now has 14,962 cases, while Surat has 2,207 and Vadodara 1,360.

The Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters was sealed while Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and about 30 other police officials home-quarantined themselves on Tuesday as a man who had met the police chief died of coronavirus, an official told PTI.

Delhi case count may reach 5.5 lakh by 31 July, says Dy CM

In Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the National Capital may see its own case count reach 5.5 lakh by 31 July at the current rate of doubling of cases of 12.6 days, from nearly 30,000 at present.

He, however, said that central government officials have maintained there was no community transmission of the novel coronavirus virus in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported but assured that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

A Delhi government panel has suggested using Pragati Maidan and various stadiums in the city as makeshift COVID-19 facility to deal with the surge in the number of cases, an official said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever, has tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested on Tuesday morning. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, an official said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has, however, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in the National Capital. His mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive.

Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, sources told PTI. He got himself tested after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by the dreaded coronavirus.

Consequently, some other officers of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) have also gone for home quarantine, while its office has been sealed for sanitisation. This is the third case in the department.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 10:18:42 IST

