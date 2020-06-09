Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: BMC official in water supply dept succumbs to COVID-19; Himachal Pradesh Police HQ sealed after visitor tested positive
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The BMC said that a senior official of the municipal corporation, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has succumbed to the infection. He was deployed in the water supply department, the statement added.
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that 1,871 personnel have been infected with coronavirus so far, including 853 recovered and 21 deaths.
82 positive cases also reported among State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel deployed in the city.
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus, reports said. They have been admitted to Max Hospital in south Delhi’s Saket, India Today reported.
"While Jyotiraditya Scindia has showed symptoms of coronavirus, his mother remains asymptomatic. Both of them are now undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Delhi," the report said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised its ‘Unlock 1.0’ guidelines. As per the new guidelines, shops will be allowed to stay open for the full working hours for six days a week in Mumbai. However, shops will remain closed on Sundays. Earlier, shops were allowed to stay open till 5.00 pm only.
Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by 31 July.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday said the source of Covid-19 infection was unknown in 50 percent cases in the national capital. He, however, added it was up to the Centre to declare whether the city had entered the phase of community spread.
The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled Class 10 and 11 exams in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. Students of these classes will be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exam results as well as their attendance.
Union home minister Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over 'Corona Express' remark on trains for migrants, saying "It will become your exit route" while addressing the ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally’ via video conference on Tuesday. 'Mamata ji, you referred to Shramik Special Trains as 'Corona Express'. The name that you have given, 'Corona Express' will become an exit express for TMC. You've insulted migrant workers, you've rubbed salt into their wounds and they will not forget it,' he said.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has called an all-party meeting later in the day to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus. The meeting will be held after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's high-level meet to assess whether coronavirus has entered the community spread stage in the national capital.
In its order, the Supreme Court says in the event of a demand for Shramik Special trains, the Railways will provide trains within 24 hours. The apex court also said that the Centre and states have to prepare a list for the identification of migrant workers in a streamlined manner. Employment relief is to be mapped out and skill-mapping to be carried out for migrant labourers.
The Supreme Court says migrant workers should be identified and sent home within 15 days, reports PTI. It also asks states to drop all cases of lockdown violations against them.
The Worli and Dharavi areas of Mumbai, which are hotspots for the novel coronavirus, are now witnessing a continuous decline in the number of daily cases, and an increase in the doubling rate, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.
India on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID19 cases & 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 266598, including 129917 active cases, 129215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7466 deaths according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 2,66,598, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry, while the toll due to the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 7,466. As many as 1,29,215 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far with 1,29,917 active cases.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday. The 51-year-old chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon. Earlier officials said Kejriwal has also developed a mild fever.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 50,000-mark yesterday and reached 50,085. This came after 1,311 more people tested positive for the viral infection. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Mumbai stands at 1,702. Critically ill Covid-19 patients continue to battle for beds, according to the latest data from BMC, which shows that 99 percent intensive care unit (ICU) beds are full.
The head of the World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, even as the situation in Europe is improving. At a press briefing on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that about 75% of cases reported to the UN health agency on Sunday came from 10 countries in the Americas and South Asia. He noted that more than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days and that the 136,000 cases reported Sunday was the biggest number so far.
The toll due to coronavirus in India climbed to 7,135 and the total number of persons infected increased to 2,56,611 on Monday as malls, temples and restaurants re-opened in various parts of the country after nearly two months under the Centre's 'Unlock' plan.
However, Mizoram extended 'complete lockdown' in the state for two weeks and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the lockdown would continue in the state for 15 more days till 30 June.
India reports 206 deaths, 9,983 cases in 24 hours
In the 24 hours since 8 am on Sunday, India registered 206 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, taking the toll to 7,135 and case count to 2,56,611 , according to Union health ministry data.
The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,25,381 while 1,24,094 people have recovered, said the ministry. "Thus, around 48.36 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.
Of the 206 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 91 were in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 18 each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 13 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, nine in Rajasthan, four in Haryana, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, and one each in Odisha and Punjab.
Out of the total 7,135 fatalities, Maharashtra has reported the highest with 3,060 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,249 deaths, Delhi with 761, Madhya Pradesh with 412, West Bengal with 396, Uttar Pradesh with 275, Tamil Nadu with 269, Rajasthan with 240 and Telangana with 123 deaths.
Maharashtra also accounts for the highest number of cases at 85,975, followed by Tamil Nadu at 31,667, Delhi at 27,654, Gujarat at 20,070, Rajasthan at 10,599, Uttar Pradesh at 10,536 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,401, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,187 in West Bengal, 5,452 in Karnataka, 5,088 in Bihar and 4,708 in Andhra Pradesh.
The ministry's website said that 9,189 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".
Separately, the health ministry asked officials of 45 civic bodies across 38 districts in 10 states, which account for around 78 percent of the country's total COVID-19 cases, to bolster house-to-house surveys, prompt testing and surveillance measures to contain the infection and reduce mortality.
"In view of the easing of lockdown and lifting of curbs, states were advised to make a district-wise prospective plan for the coming months," the ministry said.
Malls, restaurants, religious places open
Also on Monday, the country began emerging out of a 75-day lockdown with malls, religious places and offices opening in several parts of the country under strict conditions limiting the number of people and mandating sanitisation of all premises.
However, amid strict guidelines preventing trial of clothes in malls in some states, and distribution of 'prasad' in religious places, footfall remained low.
Gurdwaras, temples, mosques and churches opened their doors in several parts of the country, including in Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka, but the entry of devotees was restricted in keeping with social distancing norms. In some places, temple bells were wrapped in cloth.
The historic Jama Masjid in Delhi and the Golden Temple in Amritsar saw the devout come in, albeit in far fewer numbers, after the long gap.
#WATCH Punjab: Devotees visit Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar to offer prayers as Government allows reopening of religious places from today. pic.twitter.com/QOUOmzOVGl
— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, too, opened with precautions. According to chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das, only five people were allowed to pay obeisance at a time and that too 15 metres away from the idol of Ram Lalla.
The government last week issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) outside containment zones, mandating strict adherence to contain the spread of COVID-19. Cinema halls, spas, metro services and swimming pools remain closed. The SOPs were advisory in nature and the state governments were left to finetune the details.
In Tamil Nadu, where shops had opened some time ago, restaurants were closed for dine-in customers but takeaways continued. In West Bengal, shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments reopened to a cautious welcome too.
The Mamata Banerjee-led government had eased curbs in the state from 1 June, allowing places of worship to reopen and full operationalisation of the jute, tea and construction sectors.
People came out on the streets of Kolkata in large numbers, with many flouting the social distancing norms. Traffic snarls were reported from several areas as government offices started operating with 70 percent attendance and most private offices and establishments recommenced near-normal functioning.
'Mission Begin Again' took off in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, in a truncated form without malls or religious places re-opening but with offices and several shops back in business.
In the state capital Mumbai, offices opened in many places, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Lower Parel. Shops in key market areas of Dadar, Colaba and Kurla also opened for businesses.
Though the lockdown is in force till 30 June, the Maharashtra government, as part of the phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities, has allowed private offices to resume operations with 10 percent staff. About 2,100 buses hit the city roads till noon, a BEST statement said.
Mumbai: Heavy traffic jam seen on Western Expressway Highway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/43ov1KKUgI
— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
In Kerala as well, government offices began functioning with full staff from Monday in accordance with a state government order.
The Odisha government took a call to keep its religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants closed till 30 June in a clarification issued late on Sunday.
West Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended lockdown announced that the lockdown, which was set to end on 15 June, has been extended in the state for another 15 days.
West Bengal Government extends lockdown measures in the containment zones up to 30th June. The maximum number of people limited to 25 at places of worship (at a time), wedding ceremonies (guests), & funeral/last rites. pic.twitter.com/hcD3wYfoQG
— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
"The lockdown is being extended in the state till 30 June, with all existing relaxations and conditions still in place. Earlier, we had allowed only 10 people at social programmes such as a marriage or a funeral ceremony, now we have increased it to 25," she said after a meeting of the state Cabinet.
In Mizoram, a consultative meeting of ministers, association of doctors, churches, NGOs, local and village councils chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga unanimously decided to impose a total lockdown till 22 June to contain the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the state
Officials told PTI that a complete lockdown would continue in towns and cities, but there could be "area-wise moderation", particularly in rural areas.
The northeastern state on Monday reported eight coronavirus cases, taking the tally from 1 to 42 in a week.
State-wise figures
Many states and Union Territories continued reporting a rise in infections and deaths and a PTI tally put the total number of coronavirus cases in the country till 9.35 pm at 2,57,777 and deaths at 7,468. According to the news agency, a total of 1,28,508 persons have recovered from the viral infection.
The number of confirmed cases in Gujarat rose to 20,574 with the addition of 477 new infections, while 31 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,280, the state health department said. In Ahmedabad, number of fatalities went up by 24 to 1,039 while cases increased by 424 to 14,631.
Maharashtra reported 2,553 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths, taking the case count to 88,528 and number of fatalities to 3,169. Mumbai alone has recorded over 50,000 cases and 1,702 deaths.
Tamil Nadu reported 1,562 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths pushing the infection count to 33,229 and toll to 286 as state government asserted that there were sufficient beds for COVID-19 patients in government and private hospitals. It also said a portal would be launched to provide information on occupancy and vacancy in hospitals.
Kerala's case count crossed 2,000 with 91 new positive cases being detected and a Madlives returnee succumbing to the virus on Monday, taking the death toll due to the infection to 16. With the fresh tests, the state's infection tally touched 2,004 while the active cases stood at 1,174 with 814 recoveries, including 11 who were discharged on Monday,state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.
In Delhi, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 29,943 and the toll mounted to 874 as 1,007 new cases and 17 deaths were recorded.
Delhi LG overrules two AAP govt orders
Lt Governor Anil Baijal overruled two controversial orders of the AAP government — one on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the National Capital for Delhiites and another allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients.
In his first order, Baijal made it clear that the Supreme Court has invariably held in several successive judgements that 'Right to Health' is an integral part of 'Right to Life' under Article 21 of the Constitution and directed that all patients in Delhi be given treatment.
The development came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis due to the likely rise in cases in the National Capital in the coming days.
In his second order, Baijal said all nine categories people, including asymptomatic, as prescribed by the ICMR should be tested for COVID-19.
The Aam Aadmi Party reacted sharply to the LG's move, alleging that he had been pressured by the BJP which is doing "dirty politics" on the issue.
बीजेपी की राज्य सरकारें PPE किट घोटालों और वेंटिलेटर घोटालों में व्यस्त हैं. दिल्ली सरकार सोच समझकर, ईमानदारी से इस डिज़ास्टर को मैनेज करने की कोशिश कर रही है. यह बीजेपी से देखा नहीं जा रहा इसलिए LG पर दबाव डालकर घटिया राजनीति की है. https://t.co/65l87GZfi3
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 8, 2020
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 17:18:31 IST
Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Delhi, Guidelines For Lockdown, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, Lockdown, Lockdown 5 Guidelines, Lockdown 5 In Maharashtra, Lockdown Guidelines, Lockdown In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Maharashtra Lockdown, Mamta Banerjee, Mizoram, NewsTracker, West Bengal Lockdown
Trending
-
Researchers one step closer to finding fat-burning molecule that can help in weight loss without reduction in diet, muscle mass
-
World Brain Tumour Day 2020: From changes in personality to seizures, tell-tale signs to look for in children
-
World Brain Tumour Day 2020: All you need to know about brain tumours, their symptoms and treatments
-
World Food Safety Day 2020: Seven hygienic food practices you should follow for a healthy life
-
It may be possible to genetically switch off aggressive breast cancer, new study suggests
-
Parenting woes: Whether you feel mild fatigue or are close to a burnout, here are eight tips to prevent emotional exhaustion
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls, no offerings to be made in religious places
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: With 1,82,143 COVID-19 cases reported till date, India now seventh worst-affected country, says WHO
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat BJP MLA Balram Thawani tests positive for COVID-19; 423 new cases reported in state today
-
Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready by October this year; 'will have enough evidence of safety, efficacy'
Highlights
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
Himachal Pradesh DGP in self-isolation after COVID-19 scare
The Himachal Pradesh DGP and 30 other officers observed in self-isolation after a coronavirus scare, PTI reported. The police headquarters in the state has been sealed, said the spokesperson said.
Coronavirus in Puducherry Latest Updates
Class 10 exams in Puducherry cancelled
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said that Class 10 examinations in the union territory stand cancelled, and that all the students will be promoted to the next class.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 in Indore, takes toll to 159
A 56-year-old surgeon died of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday, an official said. With this, four doctors have so far succumbed to the disease in Indore. The district reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,830, a health official said, after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. So far, 2,566 patients have been discharged after recovery, he said.
The official also said that following the death of the two more persons, including a 72-year-old woman, the district's toll has gone up to 159
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam reports 33 new cases, takes total to 2,868
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
117 new cases reported from Bihar today
117 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,364, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Update
10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur, takes total to 282
Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 282, officials said on Tuesday. Of the 10 new cases, nine were reported from Noney district and one from Kamjong district, a statement issued today by COVID-19 Common Control Room said.
Of the total 282 COVID-19 cases, 218 are active as 64 people have recovered from the deadly disease, the statement added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Update
Come up with uniform national legislation for COVID-19: Pakistan SC tells govt
With two judges of the Pakistan Supreme Court testing positive for the coronavirus, the apex court has asked the government to take the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country seriously and come up with a uniform national legislation to contain the spread of the disease.
"We are also feeling the heat in this court as two judges have tested positive," said Chief Justice Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday while heading a Supreme Court bench that had taken up a suo motu notice of the prevention of coronavirus. He, however, did not identify the judges tested positive for the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update
Central and state ministers spar over reopening of temples in Kerala
As temples reopened in Kerala on Tuesday after nearly 75 days, a Union Minister and a state minister sparred over the shrines throwing open their doors to devotees in the southern state.
While Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan questioned "the haste" shown in reopening the temples, state Devasmom Minister Kadakampally Surendran however said the decision was only in line with the Centre's guidelines in this connection.
Unveiling graded exit plan from the lockdown 'Unlock 1.0', the central government had earlier allowed reopening of places of worship, malls and restaurants from Monday onwards across the country.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
Allow states to avail extra GSDP borrowing: Bhupesh Baghel to Centre
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday demanded that the Centre allow state governments to avail the additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent of GSDP without any conditions to tide over the COVID-19 crisis.
In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Baghel requested the Centre to reconsider its decision to link the increased borrowing limit of states to specific reforms, an official statement said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Aurangabad records 72 new cases, takes total to 2,141
As many as 72 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday, taking the tally in the region to 2,141, an official said. Swab reports of 72 suspected patients came out positive on Tuesday morning, the district official said.
Of the 2,141 cases reported in the district so far, 780 patients were presently undergoing treatment at various hospitals and COVID-19 facilities, he said. At least 1,253 persons have recovered from the infection, while 108 patients had succumbed to it so far, he added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Ensure lockdown easing does not boomerang: Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said care should be taken to ensure that the easing of lockdown does not boomerang and emphasised the need to maintain self-discipline. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said lockdown restrictions have been eased when COVID-19 cases are not showing any sign of going down. "After unlock, the challenges will increase. The government can be very strict, but people should not allow this situation to arise," it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayandar dies of COVID-19
A 55-year-old Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, party sources confirmed. The deceased had tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and was on ventilator support at a hospital in Thane city, a party spokesperson said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
146 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total rises to 3,140
Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 146 more people testing positive for the infection, a Health department official said.
With the 146 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Odisha increased to 3,140, the official said, adding that active cases in the state now stands at 1,136 as 1,993 patients have so far recovered from the disease.
Nine persons have so far died of COVID-19 in the state, while two others who tested positive for COVID-19, died of other reasons, the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
No community transmission in Delhi, city might see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end: Sisodia
Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by 31 July.
Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July end, he told reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Congress leader seeks direction to Delhi govt to reserve 70% hospital beds for COVID patients
Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ajay Maken has moved the NHRC seeking directions to the Delhi government to keep ready and reserve 70 percent of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
He has also said that Delhi should be opened up from the lockdown only after the COVID positivity rate in the national capital comes down to 10 per cent from the current 27 percent.
In his petition, Maken has sought urgent intervention for protection and preservation of public life in Delhi. His petition comes after reports that COVID-19 patients are not getting admission in Delhi hospitals.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Tamil Nadu government cancels Class 10, 11 exams
The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled Class 10 and 11 exams in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. Students of these classes will be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exam results as well as their attendance. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the decision regarding class 12th exams will be taken in coming days.
The exams were to be held between 15 and 25 June.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over "Corona Express" remark
Union home minister Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over 'Corona Express' remark on trains for migrants, saying "It will become your exit route" while addressing the ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally’ via video conference on Tuesday.
"Mamata ji, you refered to Shramik Special Trains as 'Corona Express'. The name that you have given, 'Corona Express' will become an exit express for TMC. You've insulted migrant workers, you've rubbed salt into their wounds and they will not forget it," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Amit Shah lauds coronavirus warriors at West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally
Union home minister Amit Shah addressed the ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally’ via video conferencing on Tuesday and lauded the selfless, tireless fight put up by ‘corona warriors’ against India’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Update
Tripura reports 38 fresh COVID-19 cases, takes total to 841
The number of COVID-19 cases in Tripura increased to 841 as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The 38 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recently returned from Chennai and all of them were from Sipahijala district, they said.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the COVID-19 cell of the state government said, that so far 37,453 samples have been tested of which 36,612 were found negative and the rest 841 came as positive.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update
Malls, restaurants and places of worship open in Kerala
Malls, restaurants and places of worship opened in Kerala on Tuesday morning after over two-and half months of coronavirus induced lockdown. There were very few visitors in the malls and restaurants in the early hours and people preferred takeaways in eateries.
Various temples, including the famous Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor, a few churches, and mosques opened in the state for the devotees. The Guruvayur shrine opened at 9.30 am and around 150 people, who had booked through virtual queue system, offered prayers.
Devotees wearing masks were seen standing adhering to the social distance norm.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Over 300 healthcare workers at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test positive, say reports
Over 300 medical workers at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive for coronavirus between 7 April and 2 June, News18 reported. Additionally, around 100 family members of these workers contracted the infection which has claimed 874 lives in the National Capital so far.
The hospital’s chairman DS Rana said that very few of those tested positive were posted in the COVID-19 ward. “313 employees have tested positive since April. We have maintained since the beginning the staff is at great risk and even asymptomatic persons are to be screened,” he told CNN-News18.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark
The coronavirus toll in Rajasthan reached 251 on Tuesday, while the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 11,000-mark after 144 more people tested positive for the pathogen, officials said. Five more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in the state, they said.
Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Jodhpur and Ajmer, while one patient from another state succumbed to coronavirus, the officials said. With 144 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 11,020, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
11 Kolkata Police personnel test positive for COVID-19
As many as 11 Kolkata Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected policemen in the force to 217, a senior officer told PTI on Tuesday. The 11 infected Kolkata Police personnel were from the combat force, the Police Training School (PTS), and different police stations, the officer said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi has to further enhance bed-capacity, says Satyender Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delhi government earlier expected that the beds in private hospitals would cater to patients up to 15 days but have found that most of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients have been used in 4-5 days, reports ANI. “We have to further enhance the capacity now,” he adds.
He also said there is a community spread only when Centre admits it. “Community spread is when there are cases in which source [of infection] cannot be ascertained... Almost half of our cases are like this,” he adds.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Disinvestment secretary tests COVID-19 positive
Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, according to sources. Pandey got himself tested for COVID-19 after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by coronavirus, said one of the sources.
Following this, joint secretaries in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) have gone into home quarantine, sources said.
The department, which is in the CGO complex, has been sealed for sanitisation. This is the third case in the department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Update
Pakistan reports more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in single day, cases cross 1 lakh
Pakistan for the first time has recorded more than 100 deaths in a single day due to the deadly coronavirus which has infected over 108,000 people in the country, health officials said on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 105 deaths were reported on Monday as the total number of fatalities reached 2,172 in the country. It also showed that at least 35,018 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus.
Another 4,646 new patents were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of patients to 108,317.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update
Jharkhand registers 1,330 cases, 7 deaths
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jharkhand rise to 1,330 including 804 active cases, 519 recovered and 7 deaths, according to the latest updated from the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
SC asks states to submit details on job creation; next hearing on 8 July
Supreme Court in its order on Tuesday has asked all the states to submit their detailed affidavits on schemes, job creation, etc. and has fixed the matter for further hearing on 8 July.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
On COVID-19, we may have fallen short (but) what did Opposition do?: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have made a “mistake (galti)” or “fallen short (kam pad gaye honge)” while dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis, but its commitment (nishtha) was clear, reports The Indian Express.
Saying that the Narendra Modi government had announced a package of Rs 1,70,000 crore, he asked the Opposition what it had done. Shah was addressing a virtual rally for Odisha from New Delhi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Railways to provide Shramil special trains for migrants within 24 hrs
In its order, the Supreme Court says in the event of a demand for Shramik Special trains, the Railways will provide trains within 24 hours.
The apex court also said that the Centre and states have to prepare a list for identification of migrant workers in a streamlined manner. Employment relief is to be mapped out and skill-mapping to be carried out for migrant labourers.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Send migrant workers to their home towns within 15 days: SC tells states
The Supreme Court says migrant workers should be identified and sent home within 15 days, reports PTI. It also asks states to drop all cases of lockdown violation against them.
All cases registered against migrants for alleged violated lockdown orders are to be considered for withdrawal under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
No cases reported in last 24 hrs: Maharashtra Police
The Maharashtra Police say there has been no new case in the force in the last 24 hours, reports ANI. The total coronavirus cases in the force stand at 2,562, toll at 34.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR says over 49 lakh samples collected so far
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 49,16,116 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 1,41,682 were tested in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Anil Baijal calls for meeting with all parties
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has called an all-party meeting later in the day to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.
The meeting will be held after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's high-level meet to assess whether coronavirus has entered the community spread stage in the National Capital.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana Latest Update
Difficult to test all dead for coronavirus: Telangana govt officials
Officials of the Telangana government are of the opinion that it is difficult to implement the High Court order to conduct COVID-19 tests on the dead before releasing them from the hospitals in the state.
The officials' response comes a fortnight after the high court ordered the state government to conduct coronavirus tests on all bodies before they were released from government hospitals.
According to a press release by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office on Monday night, the officials opined that the state government should go for an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Sample of Arvind Kejriwal collected
Covid-19 sample of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been collected. The results will come out after 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Centre issues guidelines for its staff
The Centre issues fresh guidelines for officials and staffers after several officials in various central government ministries and departments tested positive, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Dharavi, Worli show signs of flattening COVID-19 curve: Report
Two Mumbai localities with dense population — Dharavi and Worli — which emerged as major coronavirus hotspots in the city, on Monday saw a drop in their daily tally. Dharavi, which is one of the largest slums in Asia, reported nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases in May, or a whopping jump of about 380 percent from the April figures, adding to concerns of its residents, reports News18.
The rate of infection in Worli, which reached an average of 60-62 in May, has now come down to 35 to 40. According to a report in Hindustan Times, average new cases in Dharavi have come down from 47 in May to 27 in June. The growth rates of Worli and Dharavi has come down to 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively, which are among the lowest in the city.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
Sushil Modi bats for new law to protect migrant workers during crisis
Sympathising with migrant workers who endured days of hardship to return home amid the lockdown, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said he has urged the Centre to replace the four-decade-old interstate law with a new one to ensure their social security.
The senior BJP leader also said that the troubles of the hapless workers grew manifold, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, as their employers did not implement the provisions of the existing Inter State Migrant Labour Act, 1979.
The Act, moreover, covers only labourers hired by registered contractors, leaving out a vast majority recruited through agents, the deputy chief minister said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Sikkim Latest Update
Six test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, takes total to 13
Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13, a senior Health Department official said on Tuesday.
Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary of Health department, Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia said four persons from West Sikkim and one each from South and East Sikkim have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the total 13 COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, 10 are active as three persons have recovered from the disease on Monday, officials said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Petrol price hiked by 54 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise
Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre - the third straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 73.00 per litre from 72.46, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 71.17 a litre from Rs 70.59, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.
This is the third daily increase in rates in a row. Oil companies had on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 9,987 new cases, 331 deaths in past 24 hours
India on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID19 cases & 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 266598, including 129917 active cases, 129215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7466 deaths according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remain worst-affected
With 88,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229) and Delhi (29,943).
With 88,528 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 3,169 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 40,975 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 2.6 lakh cases, 7,466 deaths due to COVID-19
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 2,66,598, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry, while the toll due to the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 7,466. As many as 1,29,215 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far with 1,29,917 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
Trump open to another relief package: White House
United States President Donald Trump is open to another economic relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic and remains in favour of a payroll tax holiday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said yesterday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Some Mumbai labs took 18 days to submit swab reports: BMC chief
Some laboratories in Mumbai took as many as 18 days to deliver swab reports related to coronavirus cases, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal has said.
The senior IAS officer, who took over as commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month, said after he joined the post, he found that swab reports of 4 April were delivered on 22 April.
The civic chief said he told such labs that inordinate delay in submitting reports of samples taken for coronavirus was not acceptable.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Clerical mistake, matter being sorted out: Sources on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital
Two days after an FIR was filed against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulation norms, sources at the facility told PTI on Sunday that there was a "clerical mistake" and the matter is "being sorted out".
The FIR was filed against the medical superintendent of SGRH under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating directions issued under the Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulation, 2020.
According to the complaint, the hospital was allegedly not using RT-PCR app while collecting Covid-19 samples. As per the guidelines, it is "mandatory" for labs to collect samples through RT-PCR app, it said. A source at the hospital, meanwhile, said, "It was a clerical error and the matter is being sorted out."
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
50% of Kolkata restaurants reopen with safety protocols
Around 50 percent of the 30,000 -odd eateries in Kolkata opened on Monday following the Centre's notice allowing restaurants to start functioning with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place, reports PTI.
About 15,000 restaurants opened with at least 6 feet distance between two tables and minimum contact with the restaurant staff during payment and ordering menus, President of Hotels and Restaurants Association of Eastern India Sudesh Poddar said.
Around 25-30 percent of normal customer presence was reported in the eating joints on the first day, owners of several restaurants said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Former MLA seen violating social distancing norms in Noida
Former MLA, Guddu Pandit was seen violating social distancing norms in Noida while cutting cake on a highway, in a viral video. Rajesh Singh, DCP (Zone 3) says, "A case has been registered against him. Further action will be taken," ANI reports.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
GoM to meet today via video-conference
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair a meeting of the Group of Ministers, via video conferencing at 10.00 am today, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea Latest Update
South Korea reports 38 new cases of COVID-19, one death
South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, bringing national totals to 11,852 infections and 274 virus-related fatalities.
Figures from South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday showed 35 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have struggled to trace transmissions linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and low-income workers who couldn't afford to stay home.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000 mark
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 50,000-mark yesterday and reached 50,085. This came after 1,311 more people tested positive for the viral infection. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Mumbai stands at 1,702.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's economy to contract by 3.2% in 2020-21: World Bank
India's economy will shrink by 3.2 percent in the current fiscal, the World Bank said on Monday as it joined a chorus of international agencies that are forecasting a contraction in growth rate due to the coronavirus lockdown halting economic activity.
The Washington-based multilateral lender said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the multi-phased lockdown imposed to curb its spread has resulted in a devastating blow to the Indian economy.
In its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospect, the World Bank downgraded its projection of India by a massive negative nine percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
99% ICU beds occupied in Mumbai, says report
Critically ill Covid-19 patients continue to battle for beds, according to the latest data from BMC, which shows that 99 percent intensive care unit (ICU) beds are full and 94 percent ventilators are occupied in public and private hospitals in Mumbai, but nearly 12 percent of the beds are occupied by non-critical patients, reports The Indian Express.
Government officials said hospitals have been instructed to strictly adhere to admission and discharge guidelines and only admit severely symptomatic patients to allow beds for critical patients, but on the ground, it appears this protocol is not being followed.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Arvind Kejriwal to test himself for COVID-19 today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday. The 51-year-old chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon. Earlier officials said Kejriwal has also developed a mild fever.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 cases cross 70 lakh, toll at 4.5 lakh
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 70.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.05 lakh.
With over 19.5 lakh reported cases to date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
WHO chief warns virus is worsening globally
The head of the World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, even as the situation in Europe is improving.
At a press briefing on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that about 75% of cases reported to the UN health agency on Sunday came from 10 countries in the Americas and South Asia. He noted that more than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days and that the 136,000 cases reported Sunday was the biggest number so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
District judge tests COVID-19 positive in MP'S Khandwa district
A lower court judge has tested positive for coronavirus in Khandwa district, leading the Madhya Pradesh High Court administration to assign his duties and that of others to the session judge of Burhanpur on Monday, an official said.
After the district judge tested positive for COVID-19, his colleagues were quarantined as a precaution, he said
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district rise to 2,069
With 49 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, the number of the cases rose to 2,069 on Monday, an official said. The toll stood at 104.
The number of the recovered cases stood at 1,224 while 737 others are undergoing treatment at various facilities, the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's toll mounts to 7,132, confirmed cases reach 2,56,611
The toll due to coronavirus in India climbed to 7,135 and the total number of persons infected increased to 2,56,611 on Monday as malls, temples and restaurants re-opened in various parts of the country after nearly two months under the Centre's 'Unlock' plan.
In the 24 hours since 8 am on Sunday, India registered 206 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, taking the toll to 7,135 and case count to 2,56,611, according to Union health ministry data.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka govt says no institutional quarantine for returnees from Maharashtra
Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu said that the state government has decided not to prescribe institutional quarantine for people who return from Maharashtra and "will enforce strict home quarantine for 14 days for them".
The Indian Express reported that he said the "houses of returnees concerned will be sealed down and they will be quarantined."
17:13 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams for COVID-19 response support
The Union health ministry on Tuesday deployed "high level multi-disciplinary teams" to 15 states and union territories "with more than 50 districts/municipal bodies that are witnessing high case load and high spurt of cases to assist states by providing technical support for containing coronavirus".
"These States/UTs are: Maharashtra (7 districts/municipalities), Telangana (4), Tamil Nadu (7), Rajasthan (5), Assam (6), Haryana (4), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (4), Uttarakhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (5), West Bengal (3), Delhi (3), Bihar (4), Uttar Pradesh (4), and Odisha (5).
"The three-member teams are composed of two public health experts/epidemiologists/clinicians and a senior Joint Secretary level nodal officer for administrative handholding and improving governance," The Leaflet reported.
17:08 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police DCP resumes work after recovering from COVID-19
Delhi deputy commissioner of police (North) in Delhi Police Monika Bhardwaj, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, resumed work on Tuesday after recovering from the infection.
"She was welcomed back to work with garlands by her subordinates, who also clapped and showered flower petals on her," The Indian Express reported.
16:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
Himachal Pradesh DGP in self-isolation after COVID-19 scare
The Himachal Pradesh DGP and 30 other officers observed in self-isolation after a coronavirus scare, PTI reported. The police headquarters in the state has been sealed, said the spokesperson said.
16:47 (IST)
Coronavirus in Daman and Diu Latest Updates
Daman reports first COVID-19 cases
Two persons on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory of Daman, which was till now in green zone, officials said.
The two patients, a 41-year-old man and a four-year-old girl, both of whom arrived here from Mumbai recently, were shifted to a hospital in Marwad area of Daman, District Collector Rakesh Minhas said.
"Till now, the man was kept at a government-run quarantine facility, while the girl was home quarantined with her parents in Khariwad area. We have shifted both the patients to a hospital in Marwad," he said.
The girl's parents, whose reports came out negative, have also been shifted to the isolation ward of the hospital, the official said.
(PTI)
16:40 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Senior BMC official succumbs to COVID-19
The BMC said that a senior official of the municipal corporation, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has succumbed to the infection. He was deployed in the water supply department, the statement added.
16:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police says over 14 million food packets distributed
Asif Mohd Ali, DCP-Licensing, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that so far, 14.53 million food packets and 605 tonnes of dry ration have been distributed in the National Capital "based on mapping of hunger calls in Delhi".
16:20 (IST)
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
Report assesses risk of second COVID-19 wave in 45 countries
16:10 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
21 COVID-19 deaths reported in Mumbai Police so far
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that 1,871 personnel have been infected with coronavirus so far, including 853 recovered and 21 deaths.
82 positive cases also reported among State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel deployed in the city.
16:04 (IST)
Coronavirus in Puducherry Latest Updates
Class 10 exams in Puducherry cancelled
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said that Class 10 examinations in the union territory stand cancelled, and that all the students will be promoted to the next class.