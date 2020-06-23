Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Ahead of Rath Yatra, Jagannath temple's servitor tests positive; 70 COVID-19 patients go missing from Mumbai's P-North ward

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update Rajasthan sees 199 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 15,431 Rajasthan reported 199 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state's total number of such cases to 15,431, officials said. With no death reported in the state on Tuesday, the death toll due to the disease stands at 356, reports PTI. Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 150 deaths due to COVID-19, and 2,988 positive cases followed by Jodhpur where 34 deaths and 2,459 cases have been reported. A total of 11,794 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, officials said, adding the state has 3,035 active cases.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update PM CARES Fund allocates Rs 2,000 crore for 50,000 'Made in India' ventilators As India continues to see a surge of COVID-19 cases, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for supply of 50,000 ventilators to government-run COVID-19 hospitals in all states and Union Territories. All these ventilators will be ‘Made in India’, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press release issued on 23 June. Out of the 50,000 ventilators, 30,000 ventilators are being manufactured by M/S Bharat Electronics Limited. Of the remaining 20,000 ventilators, 10,000 are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare, 5,650 by AMTZ Basic, 4,000 by AMTZ High End and 350 by Allied Medical, said the PMO.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Scrap system requiring patients to visit govt facility for clinical assessment: Sisodia tells LG Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to scrap the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment. Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said he has written to Baijal, saying that the new system will only add pressure on the government machinery. The deputy chief minister demanded that the previous system should be implemented wherein teams of the district administration visit the house of an infected person for his or her clinical assessment.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update No Haj this year, govt to refund application money without deduction: Naqvi Day after Saudi Arabia announced that “very limited number” of people will be allowed to perform Haj this year due to the pandemic, the Centre on Tuesday has decided to refund the application money of pilgrims without any deduction, reports Indian Express. “We have decided that Haj pilgrims from India will not be sent to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020. Application money of more than 2.3 lakh pilgrims will be returned without cancellation deductions through a direct transfer,” said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update 70 COVID-19 patients go missing in Mumbai Seventy patients who tested positive for coronavirus from Mumbai’s P-North (Malad) ward have gone missing, reports Times Of India. BMC has sought Mumbai Police help to trace these people who went missing after testing positive from P-North Ward over the past three months, through their mobile phone location and CDRs, according to News18.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Decision on scrapping remaining Class XII exams likely tomorrow: Centre, CBSE tell SC The Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education tell the Supreme Court that a decision on whether to scrap the remaining exams of Class 12 students, in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, is likely to be taken on Wednesday, PTI reports. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar that the government and the board are aware of the anxiety of students, and authorities will take a decision on the issue soon. The top court was hearing a plea, filed by some parents of the students appearing for the exam, seeking a direction to the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of exam already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with internal assessment marks of remaining subjects.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update COVID cases in shelter home: NCPCR asks UP govt to ensure proper treatment of infected girls The apex child rights body, NCPCR, has asked the UP government to ensure proper treatment and protection of 57 girls who tested positive for the coronavirus infection at a government-run shelter home in Kanpur. In a statement, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Monday sought details of the matter from the UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update 12 doctors of private medical college arrested for holding 'liquor party', say reports According to reports, Vadodara police on Monday arrested 12 resident doctors of a private medical college for allegedly holding a liquor party. Indian Express reports that police had received a complaint from a member of the residential colony citing that a group of people had arrived in multiple cars, had gathered in one of the houses and were making a lot of noise. Based on the complaint, a team of police patrol team from Waghodia police station had raided the house early morning and found 12 persons including five women in an inebriated condition

Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update Ex- CM HD Kumaraswamy urges shutting down Bengaluru for 20 days Instead of sealing a few areas, the entire state capital should be shut down for 20 days in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader said sealing some areas would not serve any purpose and that weaker sections of the society should be taken care of immediately. "Stop playing with human lives. It will not serve any purpose to seal a few areas. If you care for the human lives in Bengaluru, shut down the city totally for 20 days. Else, Bengaluru will become another Brazil. People''s lives are more important than the economy," Kumaraswamy tweeted. I urge the Prime Minister to notice that the selective seal-down in containment zones has not served its purpose of arresting the pandemic and to impose a further 20 days national lock down. Lets not put economy ahead of peoples' safety.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Cases in India climb to 4,40,215; nearly 11,000 recoveries in single day With 14,933 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries also surged with 2,48,189 patients cured so far, while there were 1,78,014 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated. During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,994 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to around 56.38 per cent amongst coronavirus infected patients, an official said.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates: One of the servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple here tested positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing of priests and police personnel ahead of the annual Rath Yatra on Tuesday, a senior official said. The servitor will not be part of any ritual related to the Rath Yatra, he said. Meanwhile, 70 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 from Mumbai’s P-North ward have gone missing.

The government has decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 4.25 lakh after 14,821 new cases were recorded, and the toll rose to 13,699 with 445 new casualties, according to the Union health ministry's figures.

However, the ministry said that the rate of COVID-19 cases per 1,00,000 people in India is "one of the lowest" in the world despite the high population density, and the recovery rate has now reached almost 56 percent.

For every one 1,00,000 population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated 21 June.

"This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the Government of India along with the states and UTs took for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

Presently, the total cases in India stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,699 deaths.

Centre says India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 55.77%

Citing the WHO Situation Report, the Centre said the US has 671.24 cases per 1,00,000 population, while Germany, Spain, Brazil and the UK have 583.88, 526.22, 489.42 and 448.86 cases per 1,00,000 population, respectively.

It said Russia has 400.82 cases per 1,00,000 people, while Italy, Canada, Iran and Turkey have 393.52, 268.98, 242.82 and 223.53, respectively.

In its update issued at 8 am on Monday, the ministry also said that 9,440 COVID-19 patients had recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,37,195, a recovery rate of 55.77 percent.

Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases and all are under medical supervision, the statement said.

"The difference between the recovered patients and the active COVID-19 cases continues to widen. Today, the number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 62,808," the ministry added.

The COVID-19 testing infrastructure is "continuously being ramped up" and number of government labs has been increased to 723 and the private labs to 262, adding up to a total of 985, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 69,50,493 samples have been tested up to 21 June, 1,43,267 of them just on Sunday.

SC allows Puri Rath Yatra to be conducted

The Supreme Court has modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the temple committee, state government and Centre without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the apex court is only considering conducting the yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha.

The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on 23 June, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The top court pronounced the order after hearing a batch of intervention applications seeking modification of its earlier order of staying the yatra in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court, while disposing of the pleas filed in the matter, noted that the Odisha government can stop the yatra or festivities if they feel it is going out of hand and added that it was aware of the situation and has passed the order accordingly.

While reading the order, the bench said, "Clearly, any spread of COVID-19 due to this will be disastrous since large numbers are involved and it won't be possible to track everyone after they go back home."

After the apex court's order, the Odisha government imposed a "curfew-like" shutdown in the Puri district ahead of yatra "and appealed to citizens to refrain from stepping out of their homes when the chariots roll out on the Grand Road on Tuesday," News18 reported.

Lockdown ordered in COVID-19 clusters of Bengaluru due to spike in cases

Concerned over increase in COVID-19 cases in the Bengaluru, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in the clusters which have reported more infections.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers and senior officials regarding containment strategies and said it can be achieved only if preventive measures are implemented strictly and asked the officials to work in this direction.

"Lockdown shall be implemented strictly in the clusters which reported more cases, especially, KR Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya. It was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Stringent action would be taken against those who violate quarantine norms and FIR would be filed if necessary, it said.

Delhi HC tells AAP govt to increase COVID-19 testing

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to try and increase the COVID-19 testing methodology — Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) — in view of rise in coronavirus cases in the National Capital.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad noted that present per day RAT numbers were "abysmal" as they were not even reaching 50 percent of the target of 22,000 tests per day set by the Delhi government.

"See if you can expand the Rapid Antigen Testing numbers. Looking at the rate the (COVID-19) numbers are going up, the sooner you do, the better," the bench said.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, appearing for the health department, said the RAT methodology was started on 18 June and was in its trial phase.

He said the testing methodology was presently confined to hot spots and containment zones and asked the court to wait for a week after which the RAT numbers would go up.

During the hearing via video conferencing, the high court also suggested that the RAT methodology be permitted in the designated COVID-19 hospitals as well so that testing numbers can be ramped up.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government will give pulse oximeters to COVID-19 patients in home isolation so that they can monitor oxygen levels.

“The biggest issue we have seen is oxygen levels falling suddenly. Some patients require oxygen immediately. Those under home isolation will be given oximeters to monitor their levels… We will also give them a number they can call if the levels dip. A team will reach your house with a concentrator. The patient can be stabilised while being shifted to the hospital. This will be present in each district. Once a person is cured, this can be returned to the government,” he said.

Goa records first COVID-19 death, Tamil Nadu govt imposes complete lockdown in Madurai

Goa on Monday recorded the first death due to coronavirus, The Indian Express reported. The victim was reportedly an 85-year-old man from Morlem.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government said that a "complete" lockdown will be imposed from 23 June to 30 June in "jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai east, Madurai west and Thiruparankundram."

The state reported 2,710 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 62,087 and death toll to 794 on Monday.

As many as 3,721 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,796 in the state. This includes 67,706 recoveries, 6,283 deaths and 61,793 active cases.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 138 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking total number of cases to 3,310 out of which 1,540 cases are active. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 21, said the state health department.

WHO says highest single-day jump in global tally of cases reported on Sunday

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 1,83,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in from India.

Experts said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

Overall in the pandemic, WHO reported 87,08,008 cases with 4,61,715 deaths worldwide. More than two-thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 14:47:35 IST

