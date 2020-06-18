Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Manish Sisodia to take charge of Delhi's health ministry after Satyender Jain tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after Jain tested for positive COVID19 yesterday, reports ANI.
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after new data and studies showed no benefit, reports Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to make full use of the expanded COVID-19 testing capacity stating that saving lives is a top priority as India recorded a spike of 2,003 coronavirus deaths after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier fatalities not attributed to the disease.
Modi also called for fighting the stigma associated with the novel coronavirus and that people should be assured there is no need to panic if somebody has contracted the infection as the number of recovered patients has also been rising. The COVID-19 recovery rate for the country currently stood at around 53 percent.
The prime minister's exhortations came on a day the country registered 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry, pushing the death toll to 11,903. This was after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier deaths that were not attributed to the disease.
According to the health ministry, India's caseload rose to 3,54,065 with 10,974 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases stood at 1,55,227, while 1,86,934 people have recovered, the ministry added.
Administrative measures
As COVID-19 cases spike, some states came out with new strategies to check the spread of the disease.
In a first, Tamil Nadu tested as many as 25,463 samples in a single day while 2,174 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the state's highest increase in a 24-hour period, propelling its tally to over 50,000.
The Maharashtra government has been testing samples aggressively and tracing new cases under "chase the virus" strategy, and has also ramped up health infrastructure, according to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
With this strategy, the virus spread has been significantly contained in Dharavi, the biggest and thickly-populated slum sprawl in Mumbai, an official release quoted Thackeray as having told the prime minister during a video conference.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 1,16,752, according to a state health bulletin.
The Karnataka government has decided to conduct random testing on slum dwellers, vendors and bill collectors at markets, delivery and courier boys among others, aimed at effective surveillance, an official circular said. On Wednesday, the state's toll reached 102, while the number of cases rose to 7,734 with 204 patients testing positive.
In Delhi, health surveys were conducted for 1.78 lakh people in 242 containment zones between 15 and 16 June in a bid to improve contact mapping in the National Capital, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in and announced a slew of measures to fight the pandemic.
Saving lives should be top priority: Modi
Saving lives should be the top priority, Modi told the chief ministers, as he called for expanding the health infrastructure of the states, according to an official statement.
Wednesday's interaction virtual meeting was the second and final segment of Modi’s sixth round of consultations with chief ministers of states and L-Gs of Union Territories in the last three months on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Referring to the rise in number of infections, Modi underscored the need for testing, tracking, tracing and isolating COVID-19 patients to deal with the pandemic.
Noting that the spread of COVID-19 is more in a few big states and cities, he asked the states to make full use of their existing testing capacity and also work to augment the health infrastructure.
India has stepped up testing capacity significantly to three lakh samples per day with a network of 924 laboratories including 674 in the government sector.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 60,84,256 samples have been analysed for coronavirus in the country till 16 June with 1,63,187 tested on Tuesday.
The prime minister said big crowds, lack of physical-distancing, daily movement of large number of people and small houses in some cities have made the battle against the coronavirus "more challenging".
State-wise figures
Of the 2,003 new deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 1,409 fatalities taking its COVID-19 death tally to 5,537, while coronavirus deaths in Delhi surged by 437 taking its toll to 1,837, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.
Besides, Tamil Nadu has reported 49 deaths followed by Gujarat at 28, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at 18 each, Madhya Pradesh 11, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 7, Karnataka 5 and Telangana 4. Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each in the last 24 hours.
Of the total 11,903 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 5,537 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,837 deaths, Gujarat with 1,533, Tamil Nadu with 528, West Bengal with 495, Madhya Pradesh with 476, Uttar Pradesh with 417, Rajasthan with 308 and Telangana with 191 deaths.
The COVID-19 toll reached 118 in Haryana, 94 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 72 in Punjab, 63 in Jammu and Kashmir, 41 in Bihar, 25 in Uttarakhand, 20 in Kerala and 11 in Odisha.
Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 1,13,445 followed by Tamil Nadu at 48,019, Delhi at 44,688, Gujarat at 24,577, Uttar Pradesh at 14,091, Rajasthan at 13,216 and West Bengal at 11,909, according to the Health Ministry's data.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,083 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,272 in Haryana, 7,530 in Karnataka and 6,778 in Bihar. It has risen to 6,841 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,406 in Telangana, 5,298 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,319 in Assam and 4,163 in Odisha.
Punjab has reported 3,371 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 2,622 cases. A total of 1,942 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 1,839 in Jharkhand, 1,781 in Chhattisgarh, 1,092 in Tripura, 649 in Ladakh, 629 in Goa, 560 in Himachal Pradesh and 500 in Manipur.
Chandigarh has registered 358 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 216 cases, Nagaland has 179, Mizoram has 121, Arunachal Pradesh has 95, Sikkim has 70, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 45 COVID-19 cases. Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 44 infections so far.
Ensure payment of salaries to doctors, says SC
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to issue directions to states for payment of salaries and providing necessary quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers engaged in treating COVID-19 patients.
The government told the court it would issue the necessary directions.
A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah said that doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities.
The top court asked the Centre to file a compliance report within four weeks on payment of salaries and quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers and warned that non-compliance would be viewed seriously.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by a private doctor raising questions on the Centre's 15 May decision that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for doctors.
Doctor Arushi Jain, in her petition filed through advocates Mithu Jain and Arjun Syal, had alleged that front line healthcare workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 are not being paid salaries or their wages are being cut or delayed.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre said that government would issue the directions to states and Union territories within 24 hours to ensure timely payment of salaries to doctors and health care workers.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 09:26:16 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Delhi, Guidelines For Lockdown, Gujarat, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, Lockdown, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Autistic Pride Day 2020: How autism is different from ADHD, and why understanding that is crucial for effective therapy
-
Research shows aerosols from toilets can be source of SARS-CoV-2 spread; close lid before flushing to prevent COVID-19 transmission
-
Dexamethasone shows promise in treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients: All you need to know about the steroid drug
-
Wearable device for melanoma treatment: Scientists develop a nanoneedle skin patch for this aggressive form of cancer
-
Breast Cancer genes found in both men and women; here's all you need to know about BRCA and genetic testing
-
Disruptions in circadian rhythms not only cause sleep disorders, but could also put you at risk of these five health conditions
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, toll rises to 4,128; Centre brings back 156 Indians from Sri Lanka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Beijing raises COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III; Puducherry govt restricts entry from Chennai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; state home minister inaugurates care centre for cops in Navi Mumbai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gurgaon cop among 6 dead in district today; COVID-19 containment zones in Bangalore rise to 113
-
WHO takes back statement saying asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 is rare, says they can cause 40 percent of transmissions
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 1.9 lakh patients have recovered in India
As many as 1,94,324 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,60,384.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in past 24 hours
India on Thursday reported 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest updated from the Union health ministry. With this, the country’s overall count rises to 3,66,946, including 12,237 fatalities.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
App created to provide information on ICU beds, ventilators in Mumbai
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, citizens of Mumbai can now get information about the availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in hospitals of the city through a new mobile app, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said.
It would help people during emergency situations, she said after launching the 'Air-Venti' app on Wednesday. "The app would help citizens in finding about the availability of ICU beds and ventilators in Mumbai hospitals," Pednekar told reporters.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nagaland Latest Update
No COVID-19 case reported in past 24 hours in Nagaland
Out of 317 samples tested, no COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Nagaland. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 193, of which 90 are active, and 103 have recovered, according to Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Manish Sisodia to take charge of Delhi health ministry
Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after Jain tested for positive COVID19 yesterday, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Air India flight with 116 Indians onboard lands from New Zealand in Chandigarh
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 28 new coronavirus cases, Beijing ramps up testing as COVID-19 infections spike
China has reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 161 as the capital city ramped up testing 3.56 lakh residents and cancelling hundreds of flights to stem the spread of the COVID-19, the health authorities said today.
According to China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that it received reports of 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday. Of the domestically transmitted cases, 21 cases were reported in Beijing, two in Hebei Province, and one in Tianjin Municipality, the NHC said in its daily repor
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka to observe 'Mask Day' today
Karnataka will observe on Thursday will as 'Mask Day' to create awareness in the masses about the importance of wearing one amid the pandemic.
"We have organized a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID19. We are celebrating 'Mask Day' at all district headquarters today," said Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Important to use dexamethasone only for serious COVID-19 cases: WHO
It is important to reserve use of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment only of serious cases of COVID-19, for which it has been shown to have a benefit, the head of the World Health Organizations’s emergencies programme said on Wednesday.
“It’s exceptionally important in these cases that the drug is reserved for severely ill and critical patients who can benefit from this clearly,” Mike Ryan told a briefing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Update
Tourism industry severely affected in Uttarakhand due to lockdown
The tourism industry is badly affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in Uttarakhand. Manu Kochar, a hotelier in Dehradun, told news agency ANI, “Hotel industry is the worst hit. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their employment in the state. We haven't got any permission yet for hotels to resume operations."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, total rises to 4,694
Assam reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's total tally to 4,694, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said 89 cases were reported late on Wednesday night while 95 were detected in the evening.
The state's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to over 57 percent with 231 patients discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking total recoveries to 2,642, which is higher than the number of active cases, Sarma said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Update
Two COVID-19 fatalities reported from J&K, toll at 65
Two COVID-19 positive patients, both senior citizens, from Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir died on Wednesday taking the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in the union territory to 65, officials told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 cases cross 83 lakh, toll at 4,48 lakh
Globally, there have been over 83.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.48 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries, according to Johns Hopkins tracker
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, takes total to 6,940
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar rose to 6,940 on Wednesday with 130 fresh instances of the viral infection reported during the day, the state health department said. With no fresh casualty, the death toll, however, stayed at 39, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Update
Mizoram reports 9 new cases, takes total to 130
Mizoram reports 9 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state stands at 130 including 129 active cases and 1 cured/discharged. according to the latest update by the department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after new data and studies showed no benefit, reports Reuters.
WHO expert Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo said investigators leading the so-called Solidarity Trial testing the drug - which had been promoted by US President Donald Trump - had reviewed recent evidence and decided to stop recruiting new patients.
“After deliberation, they have concluded that the hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial,” Henao-Restrepo told a media briefing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Chief Medical Superintendent tests COVID-19 positive in Mathura, total now 181
The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital tested positive for COVID-19 in Mathura on Wednesday, taking the number of infections to 181, an official said.
"The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital has been sent for treatment in KD Medical College" DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra said. He said, the contacts of the medical superintendent, including staff of the district hospital, are being traced. They would be sent for quarantine and their sampled will be collected for testing, the district magistrate said.
So far, 87 people have recovered from the infection, leaving 87 active cases in Mathura district, he said, adding seven coronavirus patients have died. Of the 5,824 samples taken so far, the results of 5,215 came out negative, while reports of 372 are awaited, the DM said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:26 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 1.9 lakh patients have recovered in India
As many as 1,94,324 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,60,384.
09:21 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in past 24 hours
India on Thursday reported 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest updated from the Union health ministry. With this, the country’s overall count rises to 3,66,946, including 12,237 fatalities.
09:16 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
App created to provide information on ICU beds, ventilators in Mumbai
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, citizens of Mumbai can now get information about the availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in hospitals of the city through a new mobile app, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said.
It would help people during emergency situations, she said after launching the 'Air-Venti' app on Wednesday. "The app would help citizens in finding about the availability of ICU beds and ventilators in Mumbai hospitals," Pednekar told reporters.
09:09 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nagaland Latest Update
No COVID-19 case reported in past 24 hours in Nagaland
Out of 317 samples tested, no COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Nagaland. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 193, of which 90 are active, and 103 have recovered, according to Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland.
08:59 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Manish Sisodia to take charge of Delhi health ministry
Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after Jain tested for positive COVID19 yesterday, reports ANI.
08:55 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Air India flight with 116 Indians onboard lands from New Zealand in Chandigarh
08:47 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 28 new coronavirus cases, Beijing ramps up testing as COVID-19 infections spike
China has reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 161 as the capital city ramped up testing 3.56 lakh residents and cancelling hundreds of flights to stem the spread of the COVID-19, the health authorities said today.
According to China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that it received reports of 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday. Of the domestically transmitted cases, 21 cases were reported in Beijing, two in Hebei Province, and one in Tianjin Municipality, the NHC said in its daily repor
08:43 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka to observe 'Mask Day' today
Karnataka will observe on Thursday will as 'Mask Day' to create awareness in the masses about the importance of wearing one amid the pandemic.
"We have organized a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID19. We are celebrating 'Mask Day' at all district headquarters today," said Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, reports ANI.
08:40 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Important to use dexamethasone only for serious COVID-19 cases: WHO
It is important to reserve use of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment only of serious cases of COVID-19, for which it has been shown to have a benefit, the head of the World Health Organizations’s emergencies programme said on Wednesday.
“It’s exceptionally important in these cases that the drug is reserved for severely ill and critical patients who can benefit from this clearly,” Mike Ryan told a briefing.
08:33 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Update
Tourism industry severely affected in Uttarakhand due to lockdown
The tourism industry is badly affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in Uttarakhand. Manu Kochar, a hotelier in Dehradun, told news agency ANI, “Hotel industry is the worst hit. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their employment in the state. We haven't got any permission yet for hotels to resume operations."