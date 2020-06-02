Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Jharkhand records 657 COVID-19 cases with five deaths so far; recovery rate at 45%

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates Jharkhand registers 657 COVID-19 cases so far with five deaths Jharkhand has registered a total of 675 COVID-19 positive cases, including 374 active cases, so far, according to the latest data released by the state health department on Tuesday. As many as five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state while, 296 patients were cured of the viral infection.

Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Updates China delayed releasing genetic map of COVID-19, reveals report Throughout January, the World Health Organization publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus and thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic of the virus "immediately." But in fact, Chinese officials sat on releasing the genetic map, or genome, of the deadly virus for over a week after multiple government labs had fully decoded it, not sharing details key to designing tests, drugs and vaccines. Strict controls on information and competition within the Chinese public health system were largely to blame, The Associated Press has found from internal documents, emails and dozens of interviews. Health officials only released the genome after a Chinese lab published it ahead of authorities on a virology website on 11 January. Even then, China stalled for at least two weeks more on giving WHO the details it needed, according to recordings of multiple internal meetings held by the UN health agency in January - all at a time when the outbreak arguably might have been dramatically slowed.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates Gilead Sciences granted marketing authorisation for remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment in India India’s drug regulator has granted US pharma giant Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for its anti-viral drug remdesivir for “restricted emergency use” on hospitalised Covid-19 patients in view of the crisis posed by the pandemic. The approval process for remdesivir was accelerated in view of the emergency situation and the unmet need for medicines in light of the coronavirus outbreak, a source in the know of the developments told PTI.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates How natural habitat destruction can fuel zoonotic diseases like COVID-19 The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) pandemic, believed to have been triggered by the transmission of the virus from animals to humans, has brought into sharp focus zoonotic diseases that are spread by animals forced to move out of their natural habitats that are increasingly being destroyed, say experts. Destruction of forests for growing crops, urban expansion, and building road networks and a parallel intensification of wildlife trade has resulted in ecological conditions and movement of wild animals, which are reservoirs of some viruses or bacteria, towards human settlements. This, in turn, results in the emergence of new pathogens, they say. The COVID-19 pandemic “is likely a global effect of natural habitat destruction combined with the effects of globalisation,” says Maria Cristina Rulli, professor at the department of civil and environmental engineering at Politecnico di Milano, who has worked extensively on the links between Ebola virus disease outbreaks and forest destruction in Africa. Read full article here...

Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates Rajasthan reports 9,271 COVID-19 cases with 201 deaths Rajasthan registered 171 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the state till 10.30 am on Tuesday, according to the state health department. With this, the total positive cases stood at 9,271 while the toll was at 201.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates Andhra Pradesh reports 3,791 COVID-19 cases On Tuesday, 115 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh taking the state's overall count to 3,791.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates 13 people test COVID-19 positive at Anil Baijal's office Meanwhile, 13 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal's office on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates PM asks industry leaders to emerge as 'champions of indigenous inspiration': PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the current situation as 'rise to the occassion' and asked the industry leaders to come out as 'champions of indigenous inspiration'.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates Govt's decision to boost economy is planned and integrated: PM We have taken decisions which will help the country in the long run. Reforms are not random, decisions are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process, said Narendra Modi.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates India producing 3 lakh PPE kits in one day: Narendra Modi Within three months, India has developed an industry of personal protective equipments (PPE), said Narendra Modi on Tuesday, adding "India is developing 3 lakh PPE kits in a day."

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Jharkhand has registered a total of 675 COVID-19 positive cases, including 374 active cases, so far, according to the latest data released by the state health department on Tuesday.

As many as five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state while, 296 patients were cured of the viral infection.

Rajasthan registered 171 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the state till 10.30 am on Tuesday, according to the state health department. With this, the total positive cases stood at 9,271 while the toll was at 201.

We have taken decisions which will help the country in the long run. Reforms are not random, decisions are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process, said Narendra Modi.

Intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation is required to bring economic growth back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at CII's annual session on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on 'Getting Growth Back' via a virtual online meeting at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at 11 am today. The prime minister's address comes at a time when companies are resuming operations after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed relaxations amid lockdown.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, with 70,013 cases and 2,362 deaths. This is followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 23,495 cases and 184 deaths, and Delhi, with 20,834 cases and 523 deaths.

India reports 8,171 new cases in 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,98,706. As many as 204 more deaths were also reported in this period, taking the overall toll to 5,598, according to the latest update by the health ministry.

India's drug regulator has granted US pharma giant Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for its anti-viral drug remdesivir for 'restricted emergency use' on hospitalised COVID-19 patients in view of the crisis posed by the pandemic.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga​ on Tuesday said that 12 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Zoram Medical College. On Monday, the state government extended the lockdown for another month till 30 June.

The decision was taken after continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, especially its neighbouring northeastern states and the return of a large number of stranded people from other states.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India shot up to 1,90,535 and the toll rose to 5,394 on Monday as restrictions were eased in many states under the Unlock plan announced by the Centre.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus infection came to an end on Sunday and the country entered the first phase of the Unlock plan announced by the Centre, which allows various economic activities to resume.

Many states, in keeping with the Union home ministry's guidelines, had over the weekend issued orders allowing reopening of shops, markets and resumption of inter-state travel, while continuing with strict restrictions in containment zones.

Toll climbs to 5,394

The COVID-19 toll rose to 5,394 after a record single-day spike of 230 fatalities in the 24 hours since 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said in its morning update. It showed the number of confirmed cases rising by 8,392 to 1,90,535. According to the health ministry data, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 93,322 while 91,818 people have recovered, giving a recovery rate of 48.19 percent.

Globally, close to 43 percent people have recovered so far while nearly six percent have succumbed to the virus.

The health ministry said India's COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving and the rate of fatality has seen a steady decline to reach 2.83 percent. It said the recovery rate has improved from 11.42 percent on 15 April to 26.59 percent on 3 May and to 38.29 percent on 18 May.

It further said the case fatality rate in India is 2.83 percent, as against 6.19 percent globally. From 3.30 percent on 15 April, India's COVID-19 fatality rate declined to 3.25 percent on 3 May and came down further to 3.15 percent on 18 May.

"A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the ministry said.

In an exclusive interview with News18, home minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led a "successful" fight against the coronavirus pandemic with the support of all the state governments.

"Till now, 12.6 persons per lakh population in the country have been affected by COVID-19, which is far better than US, Brazil and other countries. India's recovery rate is above 42 percent, according to the latest data," he said.

He also defended the central government's response to the migrant crisis, saying that the migrant workers hadn't been sent to their home states immediately after the lockdown began as health systems in rural areas had to be strengthened.

Shah said that 55 lakh migrant workers have been sent back to their native states till now. He added that most migrant workers have now completed their quarantine period and started living with their families.

Traffic snarls in some cities as shops, markets open

Meanwhile, several states began easing lockdown restrictions with traffic snarls being reported in some cities.

In Gujarat, life returned to near normal in many parts including in Ahmedabad, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, as several restrictions were eased. Roads bustled with traffic as people came out in large numbers to visit markets, which have been allowed to remain open till 7 pm in all areas except in containment and micro-containment zones.

In Ahmedabad, a limited number of city buses also began plying with 50 percent seating capacity to maintain social distancing, while auto rickshaws hit the roads for the first time in ten weeks.

The Ahmedabad civic body has also identified 'micro-containment zones', thereby reducing the number of people covered in restricted areas to nearly 70,000 as compared to almost 13 lakh earlier.

In Kolkata, people came out on the streets in large numbers, while traffic snarl was noticed at many places following the lockdown relaxations. Some religious places also reopened for worship by the people, which was also the case in various other states.

In the National Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced reopening of barber shops and salons, among various other relaxations, but said spas will remain closed for now. A complete lockdown in containment zones will continue till 30 June.

Kejriwal also said there will be no restrictions on the number of people travelling in four wheelers, two wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and other vehicles in the city.

While all shops in markets have been permitted to function, they can be closed by authorities if social distancing guidelines are not followed, according to a government order.

Fresh orders would be issued later for further relaxations from 8 June as per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Kejriwal, however, said Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed for a week in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city and sought suggestions from the people by Friday to reopen them.

At the Delhi airport, authorities have set up a dedicated area at the entry point of its parking zone to ensure cabs coming there to pick up passengers are thoroughly sanitised.

While domestic flights have begun in a phased manner, the international flights would be allowed only in the third phase of unlocking, though no dates have been decided so far.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said several factors like restrictions in metro cities and the ban imposed by various countries on the entry of foreigners need to be addressed before resuming international passenger flights.'

Aviation regulator DGCA separately asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. If a flyer has been allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load, then additional protective equipment like a wrap-around gown must be provided to the passenger in addition to a three-layered face mask and face shield, the DGCA said.

State-wise figures



Even as curbs were eased in many states, the coronavirus numbers continued to rise, with states including Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh reporting new cases and fatalities.

Maharashtra saw the number of cases rising by 2,361 on Monday to reach 70,013, while the death toll rose by 76 to 2,362, the state health department said. In Nagpur, at least 12 customers of a barber, who is a resident of a containment zone, have been quarantined, after it was found that the barber had tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Mumbai saw an increase of 1,413 new COVID-19 positive cases and 40 deaths, taking the number of confirmed cases 40,877.

More than 100 doctors and nurses from Kerala will join the medical staff at some Mumbai hospitals to help them in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

West Bengal reported eight more fatalities to take its death toll to 253, while the number of cases rose to 5,722 after 271 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

In neighbouring Odisha, the number of positive cases rose to 2,104 after a record number of 156 cases were detected during the day. Of these, 153 were detected at various quarantine centres, while three others were found positive during COVID-19 contact tracing.

In Tamil Nadu, 11 more people died of COVID-19 to take the toll to 184, while a record number of 1,162 new cases were detected to take the state's overall tally to 23,495.

In Kerala, 57 new cases were reported, 55 of whom had come from abroad and other states, taking the state's infection tally to 1,326. More than 1.39 lakh people are under observation in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 105 new cases, while the virus infection hit the state government's secretariat complex also with two government staff testing positive.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 194 new COVID-19 cases, including 53 from worst-hit Indore, and eight deaths, taking the overall case count to 8,283 and fatalities to 358.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 13:23:41 IST

Tags : Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Guidelines For Lockdown, Guidelines For Lockdown 5, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, India Domestic Flight Rules, Lockdown, Lockdown 5 Guidelines, Lockdown 5 In Maharashtra, Lockdown Guidelines, Lockdown In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra Lockdown, Maharashtra Lockdown 5, MHA, Mha Guidelines On Lockdown, NewsTracker