Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India becomes 9th worst-hit country as cases climb to 1,65,799; toll stands at 4,706

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in Meerut A troop of monkeys in India attacked a medical official and snatched away blood samples of patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Friday. The attack occurred this week when a laboratory technician was walking in the campus of a state-run medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Authorities said they were not clear if the monkeys had spilled the blood samples. DR SK Garg, a top official at the college said it was not clear if the monkeys could contract the coronavirus if they came into contact with infected blood. “No evidence has been found that monkeys can contract the infection,” Garg told Reuters.

Coronavirus in Canada Latest Update Canada bans large cruise ships till 31 October Large cruise ships will continue to be prohibited from operating in Canadian waters until at least 31 October because of the coronavirus pandemic. Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the order applies to cruise ships with overnight accommodations and more than 100 passengers and crew. The move extends and expands an order issued in mid-March that barred ships with more than 500 passengers from Canadian waters until July. Smaller ships will be allowed to operate after 1 July, but only with the permission of provincial and regional health officials. Last year, 140 cruise ships brought more than 2 million visitors to Canadian ports. Several hundred Canadians were flown back to Canada and quarantined in Ontario after disembarking ships with outbreaks that docked in Japan and California. At least a dozen passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship were diagnosed with COVID-19 after being quarantined in Trenton. One Canadian who had been on board the Diamond Princess died in Japan in March after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Coronavirus in South Korea Latest Update 39 new cases in South Korea; authorities pull up e-commerce giant Coupang South Korea reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have found more than a hundred infections linked to Coupang warehouse workers. Figures from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 11,441 cases and 269 deaths. At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals. Health workers have also found at least 266 infections linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues in the Seoul metropolitan area, which saw huge crowds in early May as officials eased social distancing guidelines. The resurgence in infections have alarmed officials as millions of children have been returning to schools nationwide.

Coronavirus in China Latest Update China reports four new cases, all from outside country China reported four new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, all brought from outside the country and no new deaths. 63 people remained in treatment and another 401 were under isolation and monitoring for showing signs of having the virus or of testing positive for it without showing any symptoms.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Two UN peacekeepers serving in Mali succumb to COVID-19 The United Nations secretary-general has announced the deaths of two UN peacekeepers, who were working in Mali from COVID-19. Antonio Guterres said one was from Cambodia and the other from El Salvador. Guterres said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything, but not “the service, sacrifice and selflessness” of the more than 95,000 men and women serving in the UN’s 13 peacekeeping missions around the world. According to the UN peacekeeping department, there have been 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UN peacekeeping operations, with the greatest number by far — 90 cases — in Mali. The deaths are the first from the virus among peacekeepers.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy Latest Update No critical infection spike in Italy, which will witness inter-regional travel soon Italy’s health ministry has reported no critical coronavirus infection spikes in any region, giving a positive go-ahead for the planned 3 June reopening of Italy to inter-regional travel by Italians and Europeans alike. The ministry on Friday issued a region-by-region breakdown of infection rates over the past week. The report said regions such as hard-hit Lombardy still showed a complex, high level of virus circulation, but said the situation was coming under control. The ministry recommended “caution, especially in the moment in which the frequency of movement of people across the national territory increases.”

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update 695 arrivals and departures on Day 5 of resumed air services Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that on day five of the resumption of domestic flights in the country, there have already been 371 departures and 324 arrivals, and the numbers continue to grow. "Our airports continue to function smoothly. Total movement of 695 flights with 58,026 passenger footfall at airports. Total number of flyers 30,814," Puri tweeted.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update Indore reports 87 new cases, taking total in district to 3,431 As many as 87 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 3,431, including 1,775 who have been discharged after the treatment. After three more deaths due to coronavirus, the district's toll has reached 129. Samples of 34,738 people have been collected in Indore for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Update 45 daily new cases reported in Jharkhand Forty-five new coronavirus cases and one death have been reported in Jharkhand, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 521.

Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update Centre running 'Corona Express', not Shramik train: Mamata Banerjee In the name of Shramik Express, Indian Railways is running "Corona Express", said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while alleging that social distancing is not being maintained in special trains transporting migrant workers and other people to their homes. "Law is equal for all but why all trains are running in full capacity? Why is the railways not maintaining social distancing? Passengers are not being served water and food in the trains," Banerjee said. "Why are extra trains not being run? I was Railway Minister once. I had increased coaches, why can it not be done now? The Railways are bringing people from hotspot areas in huge numbers," she said. The Chief Minister said that a decision has been taken to increase the state government's workforce capacity from 50 percent to 70 percent. Speaking further, the Chief Minister said, "The lockdown will continue with minimal effects. Jute mills and tea gardens will operate with 100 percent workforce capacity. We are together in this. I am sure with all your cooperation and understanding, Bengal will emerge victoriously." She also announced that all religious places will open in the state from 1 June, where not more than 10 people will be allowed at any time.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799, making it the world's ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases since Thursday 8 am.

According to Worldometer, India has now overtaken Turkey as the ninth worst-hit country in terms of total number of cases.

The Health ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,987, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Thus, around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior Health Ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 175 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 85 were in Maharashtra, 22 in Gujarat, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Delhi, 12 in Tamil Nadu, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Telangana and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

Of the total 4,706 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,982 deaths followed by Gujarat with 960 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 321, Delhi with 316, West Bengal with 295, Uttar Pradesh with 197, Rajasthan with 180, Tamil Nadu with 145, Telangana with 67 and Andhra Pradesh with 59 deaths.

The toll reached 47 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 27 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 19 deaths, Bihar has 15 while Odisha and Kerala have reported seven deaths each.

Himachal Pradesh has registered five COVID-19 fatalities, while Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far. Meghalaya has reported one COVID-19 fatality so far, according to the ministry data.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 59,546 followed by Tamil Nadu at 19,372, Delhi at 16,281, Gujarat at 15,562, Rajasthan at 8,067, Madhya Pradesh at 7,453 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,170.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 4,536 in West Bengal, 3,296 in Bihar and 3,251 in Andhra Pradesh. It has risen to 2,533 in Karnataka, 2,256 in Telangana, 2,158 in Punjab, 2,036 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,660 in Odisha.

Haryana has reported 1,504 coronavirus infection cases so far, while Kerala has 1,088 cases. A total of 856 people have been infected with the virus in Assam and 469 in Jharkhand.

Uttarakhand has registered 500 cases, Chhattisgarh has 399, Chandigarh has reported 288 cases, Himachal Pradesh has 276, Tripura has 242, Ladakh has 73 and Goa has 69 cases so far.

Manipur has reported 55 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 51 instances of infection while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Meghalaya has registered 21 cases. Nagaland has reported 18 infections, Arunachal Pradesh reported three cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has two cases, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till how.

"4,673 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR."

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 08:36:52 IST

Tags : Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Health Ministry, India Domestic Flight Rules, Lockdown, NewsTracker, Quarantine