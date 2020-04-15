Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India reports 38 deaths, 1,076 new patients in past 24 hour as cases in country climb to 11,439 with toll at 377

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Dharavi records 5 fresh cases as tally in area rises to 60 Health officials confirmed five new coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi region, taking the total number of cases in the locality to 60 and 7 deaths due to the spread of the disease, reported ANI.

Coronavirus in China Latest Update China's recent cases jump to 1,500 amid exodus of Chinese from Russia China's has reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including 10 domestic infections, with health experts saying that the increasing number of local transmissions in the country's northeast bordering Russia remained a concern following the return of Chinese nationals from abroad. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday that 46 new confirmed cases mostly from Chinese coming from abroad were reported on Tuesday taking the total number of recent cases to 1,500. This included 10 new local infections. Health experts said that the Suifenhe city at the China-Russia border might become another Wuhan amid sharp increase of COVID-19 cases following an exodus of Chinese nationals from Russia. Also on Tuesday, 57 new asymptomatic cases were reported taking their total to 1,023, the NHC said.

Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Update Pakistan Chief Justice, family tested for COVID-19 after staffer tests positive Pakistan's chief justice and his family were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday after one of his staffers tested positive for the deadly disease. The Public Relation Officer of Supreme Court said in a statement that tests of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family and his secretary were conducted and they all were found to be negative. However, the Chief Justice did not preside hearing of any case due to the coronavirus scare. The incident followed a day after Chief Justice Ahmed raised several questions over the size of the federal Cabinet and qualification of Advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update 10 staffers at Mumbai hospital test positive Ten staffers of a Mumbai hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They were in quarantine after 3 patients admitted there had tested positive. A total of 35 staff of the hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus till now and all are being treated at the hospital itself, reports ANI.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update India reports 38 deaths, 1076 cases in last 24 hours Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 11,439, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered. 38 deaths and 1076 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,439, including 9756 active cases, 1306 cured/discharged/migrated and 377 deaths, reported Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus in South Korea Latest Update South Korea records less than 30 cases for third day in a row South Korea recorded fewer than 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the third day in a row Wednesday, as the nation is facing the fourth week of strict social-distancing restrictions to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus, reported The Korea Herald. The 27 new cases, which were detected Tuesday and compared with 27 on Monday and 25 on Sunday, brought the nation's total infections to 10,591, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Coronavirus in South Korea Latest Update South Koreans vote in national elections amid virus fears South Korean voters wore masks and moved slowly between lines of tape at polling stations on Wednesday to elect lawmakers in the shadows of the spreading coronavirus. The government resisted calls to postpone the parliamentary elections billed as a midterm referendum for President Moon Jae-in, who enters the final years of his term grappling with a historic public health crisis that is unleashing massive economic shock. While South Korea's electorate is deeply divided along ideological and generational lines and regional loyalties, recent surveys showed growing support for Moon and his liberal party, reflecting the public's approval of an aggressive test-and-quarantine program so far credited for lower fatality rates compared to worst-hit areas in China, Europe and North America.

Coronavirus in New Zealand Latest Update New Zealand PM, ministers take 20% pay cut for six months New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, ministers in her government and public service chief executives will take a 20 percent pay cut for the next six months amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand’s offices, schools and non-essential services have been closed for the last three weeks, and economic activity is at a standstill as the country undertakes one of the strictest lockdowns globally. The government has forecast joblessness to surge because of the global and domestic slowdown. “This is where we can take action and that is why we have,” Ardern said in a news conference announcing the decision. “We acknowledge New Zealanders who are reliant on wage subsides, taking a pay cut, and losing their jobs as a result of the global pandemic,” she added.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update 55 containment zones in Delhi The number of containment zones in Delhi has risen to 55, with Jain Mohalla in Chirag Delhi being declared one. The National Capital has reported 28 deaths and 1,510 confirmed cases. Delhi: The area around shop no. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village has been identified as a containment zone. Visuals from the deserted lanes of the area. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QXYqI5JjKl — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Coronavirus in US Latest Update 'Not the time to reduce the resources' of WHO, says UN chief It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said. "It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19," Guterres said, after President Donald Trump announced that the US would cut off funding to the UN health body for mishandling the pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 11,439, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With 142 persons testing positive on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 757, health officials said. With three deaths, the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state also reached 53.

The country reported 1,463 fresh cases, a new record in a single-day increase of infections, taking the total number of infections to 10,815. The toll from the virus currently stood at 353, it said.

The extension of the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days sparked protests by migrant labourers in Surat and Mumbai on Tuesday.

At both places, migrants gathered in large numbers in public, leading to fears of transmission of the novel coronavirus even as the country registered a record single day increase of 1,463 cases.

In Surat, hundreds of migrant workers gathered in the Varachha area, demanding that they be sent to their native places despite the lockdown. In Mumbai, a large number of migrant workers who earn daily wages came out on the road near the Bandra railway station demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till 3 May. Modi indicated easing some curbs after 20 April in areas which are not hotspots to allow some “select necessary activities”.

Migrant labourers gather on streets in Surat, Mumbai

A large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding permission to return to their native states.

According to reports, heavy police deployment was seen in the area and the police resorted to lathicharge in order to disperse the gathering.

The migrants originally hail from states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

One of the labourers, who did not reveal his name, said that NGOs and local residents are providing food to migrant workers, but they want to go back to their native states during the lockdown which has badly affected their source of livelihood.

"Now, we don't want food, we want to go back to our native place. We are not happy with the announcement (extending the lockdown)," he said, looking dejected.

Asadullah Sheikh, who hails from Malda in West Bengal, said, "We have already spent our savings during the first phase of the lockdown. We have nothing to eat now. We just want to go back to our native place. The government should make arrangements for us."

Daily wage workers have been rendered jobless ever since the lockdown was announced late last month to stem the spread of COVID-19, making their life a constant struggle.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against about 1,000 migrant workers, but no arrests have been made yet and the workers are being identified, a police official said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to migrant workers in the state to stay put and take up the challenge against the coronavirus, while also seeking to assure them that "lockdown" was not a "lock-up".

"Today what happened in Bandra was unfortunate. It might have happened because they thought that trains will start from 14 April, and so they would be able to go back to their villages," he said.

Stating that the highest number of coronavirus tests have probably been carried out in the state, Thackeray said between 20,00-22,000 tests have been carried out in Mumbai alone and between 10,000 to 15,000 tests have been carried out in the rest of the state till Tuesday morning.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a probe has been ordered to find out who spread the rumour about train services resuming to take migrants home.

Hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Surat on Tuesday evening, demanding that they be sent to their native places despite lockdown, the Gujarat Police said.

The migrant workers gathered in Varachha area of the city and sat on a road demanding that they be allowed to go to their native places, police said.

Varachha is the diamond polishing hub of Surat, giving employment to lakhs of workers from different parts of Gujarat and the country. Many textile units are also located here.

"These migrant workers want to go to their native places. We have asked them not to be impatient because a lockdown is in force at present.

"Since some of them were complaining about food, we have called an NGO and immediately brought food packets for them. The situation is now under control," a police officer at the spot told reporters.

This was the second incident of migrant workers gathering on the streets in a week.

Migrant workers had staged violent protests in Surat on Friday, demanding that they be sent to native places despite lockdown.

Modi announces extension of lockdown till 3 May

Modi has announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister acknowledged that the lockdown has come at a huge economic cost and also inflicted pain on the people, especially the poor, calling them “disciplined soldiers”.

Modi, however, asserted that India has chosen the correct path, and has managed to avert to a large extent the damage caused by the pandemic in many countries.

The prime minister's announcement on lockdown extension came at a time when India has recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the last one week ever since Kerala reported the country's first coronavirus infection on 30 January.

The third and final week of the lockdown saw a jump of 5,574 cases and 215 deaths, an analysis of official data showed.

According to the latest health ministry data, there has been a record single day increase of 1,463 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 10,815. The toll from the virus currently stood at 353, it said.

A PTI tally compiled from states showed there were 11,312 cases with 389 deaths. The tally also showed that 211 of the 386 coronavirus patients in Kerala had recovered. There were two deaths in the state.

In his fourth address to the nation in the last one month on the coronavirus pandemic, Modi also announced that extensive guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown will be issued on Wednesday, declaring that his biggest priority is to save lives and minimise the hardships being faced by daily wagers and farmers.

During his 25-minute address, Modi also asked people to follow ‘saptapadi' (seven steps) in the coming days to help the government in its fight against coronavirus. The seven steps included taking care of the elderly people, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor.

Ten states — Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram — and the Union Territory of Puducherry have already extended the lockdown till 30 April. Union government sources pointed out that the restrictions have been extended till 3 May as 1 May is a public holiday followed by the 2-3 May weekend.

IMF pegs India's growth at 1.9 percent in 2020-21

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected the growth of Indian economy in 2020 at the rate of 1.9 per cent, while the world economy is likely to contract sharply by "minus 3 percent" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is proving worse than the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The IMF, in its yearly World Economic Outlook, gave a grim picture of the world economy amid global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has jolted the world by claiming over one lakh lives globally.

The IMF has, however, given a bullish projection about India's economic growth in 2021, pegging the growth rate at 7.4 percent.

Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist and Director of the research department at IMF said in her opening remarks, "The COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting high and rising human costs worldwide. Protecting lives and allowing health care systems to cope have required isolation, lockdowns, and widespread closures to slow the spread of the virus."

"The health crisis is, therefore, having a severe impact on economic activity. As a result of the pandemic, the global economy is projected to contract sharply by minus 3 percent in 2020, much worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis," said Gopinath.

As for China, the economy has been projected to grow at 1.2 percent and projected growth of 9.2 per cent in 2021.

With inputs from agencies

