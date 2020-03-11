Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: International cruise ships with travel history to COVID-19 affected countries wont be allowed in India till 31 March, says Ministry of Shipping

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 948 persons evacuated from virus-affected countries, says govt India has evcuated 948 people from coronavirus-affected countries, said the Ministry of health and family welfare. Of these, 900 are are Indian nationals while 48 have been evacuated from countries like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, it said. Of these, 654 have tested negative for the disease and have been discharged while 294 have been kept under quarantine and are not exhibiting symptoms of the disease, said the ministry. #CoronaVirusUpdate:

Of the 948 citizens and other nationals evacuated by India, 654 found #COVID19 negative are discharged; 294 in quarantine, & asymptomatic.#SwasthaBharat@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @MIB_India @PIB_India @DG_PIB @MEAIndia @ITBP_official @adgpi https://t.co/xIaH5YrXU4 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand on PIL for adequate measures to combat coronavirus A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Health and the Delhi government seeking their replies by 30 March on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Triveni Potekar. The petition seeks directions to the Centre and the AAP-led Delhi government to make available important and relevant information on access to and availability of medical facilities for testing and treatment for the coronavirus disease. Potekar, in her plea, said India is under grave potential risk of mass infection due to lack of sufficient screening, testing and isolation facilities and trained health workers. It has sought review and assessment of the facilities and infrastructure available in a scientific manner. The plea also urged the court to direct setting up of a monitoring committee under supervision of experts in the field. The petition claimed steps being taken by the central government are not sufficient to handle a mass outbreak.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Gujarat govt rejects Congress' suggestion to shut malls, theatres During a discussion on coronavirus in the Gujarat Assembly, Congress MLA Naushad Solanki suggested that the government shut down public places like malls, movie theatres for 20 to 25 days, reports PTI. ​ Solanki also asked the government to start screening of passengers at bus stations and railway stations, on the lines of screening being done at the international airports. Gujarat deputy chief Minister Nitin​ Patel said there is no need to create panic among people by shutting down places like malls and cinema halls. "Even in China, only five to six worst affected cities have been sealed while life is going on normally in other parts of that country. Thus, we don't have to create panic here at this stage. We are taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of coronavirus," Patel said adding that international travels were being screened at the international airports in Surat and Ahmedabad and also at luxury hotels in the state.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Entry of cruise ships with travel history to coronavirus-hit nations restricted till 31 March India prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post 1 February, 2020 to its major ports till 31 March. To prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the Ministry of Shipping said it will allow only such international cruise ships to call on its major ports that had intimated their call to the ports by 1 January, 2020. The government said international cruise ships will be allowed only at ports having thermal screening facilities for passengers and crew members. If any passenger/crew member of cruise ships show symptoms of coronavirus, disembarking will not be permitted, it added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Two Dell, MindTree employees test positive, claim company statements Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have been tested positive for coronavirus, according to company statements. The Dell employee had returned from the US, including a visit to Texas while the Mindtree employee also had a travel history abroad, the two companies said in separate statements. "We can confirm two employees of Dell India were tested for the COVID-19 virus following their return home from the United States – including a visit to our headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. One employee tested negative; another tested positive and has since been placed in quarantine," PTI quoted Dell Technologies as saying. Mindtree said that one of its employees returning from an overseas trip tested positive for COVID-19 on 10 March. "The employee along with his family members are under quarantine and medical supervision. All measures are being taken to provide the best of medical care to him and his family. The employee self-isolated himself upon return from the trip and did not visit the office or meet any other Mindtree colleagues," the company added. Mindtree said it has been consciously taking precautions across its operations to fight any untoward incident with its employees.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 83 people who came from Italy quarantined 83 individuals, who arrived from Italy on an Air India flight on 11 March have been quarantined at the Army facility at Manesar, ANI quoted Army sources as saying. Of the 83, 74 are Indians, six are Italians and three are from the United States.

India temporarily bars entry to nationals of France, Germany, Spain Amid the rising cases of coronavirus affliction, India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three more countries, France, Germany and Spain, suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them till date, if they have not yet entered the country. "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before 11 March and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect," said a Bureau of Immigration notification issued late Tuesday night. Read full report here

Coachella, Stagecoach officially postponed due to outbreak Music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have officially been postponed in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus epidemic. In a statement, organisers Goldenvoice released a statement on March 10, saying both the galas will be rescheduled for October. "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials," Goldenvoice said in a statement to Variety.

Sharing data of coronavirus on daily basis has created panic in country, says IMA Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said sharing data of infected people on a daily basis with the public has created panic across the country. It also appealed to the government to "classify the data" of the pandemic and take appropriate action with "clinical precision". "Doctors and hospitals remain a silver lining in otherwise clueless situation for the common man," the doctors' body said while appealing to every doctor to function as a source of credible information in their locality and instil confidence and trust in the public. "It cannot be denied that the high handed top down response in China is part of the reason for this global panic. The nuanced and balanced approach of the Indian government is certainly better suited to handle the crisis in a country of 1.3 billion people," the IMA said.

'Enough stock to last for 3 months': Mizoram govt on rumours The Mizoram government on Wednesday said it has enough stock of essential commodities for at least three months, as residents of the state capital made a beeline in markets following rumours that the inter-state borders may be shut amid the coronavirus scare. The rumours on social media after Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh were shut on Monday led to panic among the residents of the state. A trader told PTI that he has sold over hundred bags of rice and a substantial quantity of other essential grocery items in a day.Supply Minister K Lalrinliana has assured people that they have nothing to fear as the state has "sufficient" stock of essential commodities. The supply of rice, cooking gas, oil and other essentials is unlikely to be disrupted because Mizoram's border with neighbouring states would not be sealed, he said.

Coronavirus outbreak in China may affect Indian industries, says Piyush Goyal The shutdown of factories in China due to the coronavirus outbreak may affect Indian industries like pharmaceutical, electronics and automobile which import components and raw materials from the neighbouring country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the outbreak has led to restrictions on movement of people and business activities in many provinces of China, in order to control the spread of the virus. "The closure of factories in China may affect Indian industries, which import components, intermediaries and raw materials from China like the pharmaceutical, electronics and automobile industries," Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. He said the government is engaged with Export Promotion Councils and trade bodies on assessing and addressing potential disruptions in their supply chains.

Opposition to support Maharashtra govt in tackling coronavirus, says Devendra Fadnavis Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the opposition would cooperate with the state government in tackling the​ coronavirus disease. The BJP leader also expressed the need to tell people that they need not panic over the virus. "We all need to take care in view of the coronavirus. But, at the same time there is need to ensure there is no panic. The opposition will cooperate with the government in this regard," Fadnavis told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan​ complex.

All educational institutes, stadiums in Srinagar to be shut from tomorrow All educational institutions, stadiums and sports clubs in Srinagar will be closed from Thursday till further orders amid the coronavirus scare, the city administration has said. The order is a precautionary measure and "an unavoidable decision" to allow the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to plan, sterilize and sanitize schools and colleges, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said on Wednesday. "Under a special set of statutory provisions, SMC has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, public clubs, sports clubs, indoor and open stadiums, coaching centres within Srinagar city limits till further orders," he said. Read full report

Sports tournament suspended after 5 cases in Pune In viewof fivepositive cases of coronavirus in Pune, the district administration has decided to suspend an ongoing multi-sport tournament, and invoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act to implement strict measures to check spread of the disease. As a precaution, the Pune Municipal Corporation has put off the 'Mahapaur Chashak' sports event, currently underway here in Maharashtra. Athletes from various districts in the state were participating in the event organised by the city civic body. "In view of the positive coronavirus cases reported in the city, we have decided to suspend the sports tournament in which 36 types of sports are being played. The remaining tournament has been put off and will be conducted later," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

After closing schools, Ladakh UT shuts all collages, university till 31 March The Ladakh administration has closed all colleges and the university in the union territory from Wednesday until March 31 as a precautionary measure in consideration of the coronavirus outbreak. "In view of the prevailing circumstances and as a precautionary measure for containment of COVID-19, all the colleges and the university of Ladakh shall remain closed till 31 March," Commissioner-Secretary Higher Education, UT Ladakh, Rigzian Sampheal said in an order. Schools in the entire union territory of Ladakh were shut by the administration last week.

85-year-old woman in Kerala in serious condition, say officials The health condition of an 85-year old woman being treated for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of the government medical college hospital in Kerala is serious, health officials said on Wednesday.

In view of her chronic health condition like heart disease, she is serious while her 96-year old husband is stable, they said. They are the parents of a coronavirus affected man who returned from Italy on 29 February along with his wife and 24- year old son.

Meanwhile, a doctor running a clinic in Thiruvathukkal has been put under observation after the district authorities came to know that two coronavirus infected persons had consulted him for fever in the initial stage.

State-wise confirmed number of cases so far Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has recorded two positive cases. Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said. Kerala has till now reported nine cases which includes the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery. S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) 1 Delhi 4 0 2 Haryana 0 14 3 Kerala 17 0 4 Rajasthan 1 2 5 Telengana 1 0 6 Uttar Pradesh 9 0 7 Union Territory of Ladakh 2 0 8 Tamil Nadu 1 0 9 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 1 0 10 Punjab 1 0 11 Karnataka 2 0 12 Maharashtra 2 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 60​

Number of confirmed cases in India rise to 60 The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases — one each from Delhi and Rajasthan — being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The figure includes five positive cases reported in Delhi and nine persons who were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday morning. The total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians, the ministry said.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: India prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post 1 February, 2020 to its major ports till 31 March. The government said international cruise ships will be allowed only at ports having thermal screening facilities for passengers and crew members. If any passenger/crew member of cruise ships show symptoms of coronavirus, disembarking will not be permitted, it added.

The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in India crossed 50 on Wednesday amid fresh confirmations of infections in Rajasthan. An 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on 28 February, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday, was the newest addition, taking the current toll to 60. Meanwhile, the health condition of an 85-year old woman being treated for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of the government medical college hospital in Kerala is serious, health officials said on Wednesday.

Eighteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus — eight in Kerala and two in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and one in Jammu and Kashmir, as the number of such cases went up on Tuesday. Amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients. The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. If the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure goes up to 60.

India on Tuesday also barred entry of the nationals of three more countries — France, Germany and Spain — suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them to date. "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before 11 March and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect," said a Bureau of Immigration notification issued late Tuesday night.

Regular visas, including e visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after 1 February and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended, it said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that six new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, taking the total number of infections in the state to 17 on Tuesday. Keeping in mind the fresh rise in cases, Vijayan announced severe restrictions, including the closure of educational institutions and cinema houses till the month-end, in a bid to halt its further spread.

Vijayan said at least 1,116 people are under observation — 149 in isolation wards of various hospitals and 967 under home quarantine.

Late on Tuesday, Shailaja said two more confirmed cases were detected in Kerala with the parents of a three-year-old boy, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kochi on Monday on the family's return from Italy, being the latest patients.

In Kerala, schools and colleges and cinemas will remain closed in the state till 31 March. Classes 1 to 7 of all schools — state, CBSE and ICSE boards — will remain shut and examinations which have begun for them will be put on hold. Examinations for Class 10, Class 12 and vocational higher secondary will, however, continue. Final examinations of Classes 8 and 9 also will proceed as usual.

Fourteen of the 21 Italian nationals and an Indian national, lodged in a quarantine camp at Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) facility in Chhawla, had been infected with the coronavirus. The Italians were part of a group of 23 tourists who had visited Rajasthan last month. The driver accompanying them, — an Indian national — was also infected. On of the tourists of the group is currently quarantined in Jaipur after he tested positive. His wife was also infected and is under observation. 14 of them have now been sent to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

