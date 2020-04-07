Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal reveals 5-tier-plan against COVID-19, says Delhi govt will conduct rapid testing in hotspots

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update FIR filed against 150 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Mumbai An FIR has been registered against 150 people of Tablighi Jamaat on Tuesday, at the Azad Maidan police station for violating quarantine orders, under (IPC Section 271) and violating government’s official preventive order (IPC Section 188). FIR has also been registered under IPC Section 269, reports ANI.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update 2,000 Markaz members identified in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the government had a team of doctors and healthcare workers who were tracing people who had come in contact with positive cases, and that the police was also helping in the task. "We have submitted 2,000 numbers of the Markaz members to the police, based on the tracing of these numbers we will seal and lock down affected areas," he said. "We are increasing COVID-19 treatment centres, LNJP and GB Pant are corona hospitals and no other treatments are going on there, we have over 2400 beds."

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Centre and state govts working together as a team, says Delhi CM The fourth ‘T’ in the 5-tie plan is teamwork, said Arvind Kejriwal during the briefing on Tuesday. He noted that everyone in the country, from centre to state government and Opposition parties are working 'like a team.' He said, "I am glad that everyone is working like a team — Centre, Delhi government and all other state governments. Doctors and nurses are the most important part of this team. We have to keep them safe at any cost. People in the country must stay at home." He also added that the Delhi government has already calculated as to how many PPE kits, ventilators and other medical equipments will be required at which stage. "The fifth ‘T’ is tracking. I am tracking everything that is happening in Delhi right now." he said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Will convert more hospitals for only treating COVID-19 patients, says Kejriwal The third ‘T’ in our plan is treatment, announced Delhi chief minister on Tuesday. He said that the government has converted a few hospitals only for treatment of COVID-19 patients. "We have enough patients right now to handle 30,000 active cases in the national capital. We will convert more hospitals if and when we need," he said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Areas to be sealed based on tracing, says Delhi CM Arvind Kerjirwal says that the plan is in 5 parts which can be called the '5-T's'. The first is testing, the second step is to enhancing tracing, said Delhi chief minister. He said, "We will self-quarantine, monitor and seal areas based on tracing." The five T's include: testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork, tracking

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Delhi govt to mass test one lakh people in hotspots Delhi chief minister that the world has seen how mass-testing has helped many countries such as South Korea. "If we don’t test, we will not know who is getting infected. There was an issue with getting testing kits, that situation is now easing. We have ordered testing kits to carry out rapid testing on one lakh people in hotspots."

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Have to stay three steps ahead, says Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media about his 5-step programme to curb the pandemic in the National Capital on Tuesday. "We have to stay three steps ahead of the coronavirus. Hence, we have decided to implement a five-step plan to tackle the outbreak in Delhi"

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal begins briefing on his 5-step programme to curb COVID-19 in Delhi

Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Update Pakistan's cases sharply rise to 3,864; death toll at 54 The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has sharply increased to 3,864 with more than 500 fresh infections while the death toll reached 54, the health officials said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services, in an early morning update on its website, reported that four patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients who died due to COVID-19 has reached 54. As many as 429 have recovered while 28 were in critical condition, it said. According to the officials, Punjab has 1,918 cases, Sindh 932, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 500, Gilgit-Baltistan 211, Balochistan 202, Islamabad 83 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 18.

Coronavirus Latest Update WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time to fight fake news WhatsApp is set to impose a strict new limit on message forwarding as the Facebook-owned chat app seeks to slow the dissemination of fake news, the company has announced on Tuesday. If a user receives a frequently forwarded message – one which has been forwarded more than five times – under the new curbs, they will only be able to send it on to a single chat at a time, reports The Guardian.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update India's unemployment rate hits 23.4%, sees sharp spike after mid-March Initial estimates of job data show that the coronavirus pandemic could have caused unemployment to rise to 23.4 percent, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) stated. The business information company tracks unemployment data on a weekly basis. According to its estimates, unemployment has risen from 8.4 percent in the week ended March 22 to 23.4 percent as of the week ended 5 April, reports moneycontrol.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update Kerala hospital installs walk-in kiosks to collect samples A Kerala hospital has indigenously developed a walk-in sample collection kiosk to test patients showing symptoms of coronavirus. The kiosk, modelled on those used in South Korea, does not require health workers to wear protective gear. The kiosks have built-in gloves, which can be used by health workers as protective shield while collecting throat swab samples of persons suspected with COVID-19. This will be a departure from the usual practice of wearing gloves and other protective gear, reports Livemint. As part of the expansion COVID-19 sample test in Ernakulam district, Walk-in-Sample Kiosks are installed.

The Kiosks will facilitate maximum sample collection. #COVID19 #Keralafightscovid #Covidkerala pic.twitter.com/1bEeNtV28X — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update 45-year-old dies in Kurnool; Andhra Pradesh's toll rises to four A 45-year old person died of coronavirus in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to four even as one more case of COVID-19 was reported overnight. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now touched 304 while the active cases remained at 294, according to the bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department on Tuesday. The 45-year old person in Kurnool did not have any travel history but was admitted to the government hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 on 1 April. He was said to be suffering from Type-2 diabetes and died on April 3, according to the state nodal officer Arja Srikanth. The person, who died tested positive for coronavirus, the official said.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update Those harassing cops amid lockdown will be booked under NSA, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday has ordered that all accused involved in assaulting three policemen on duty amid the coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesg will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). Some youths in the old city had attacked cops with knives after they were asking locals to follow lockdown orders in Bhopal on Monday. दिन-रात एक कर जनता को इस महामारी से बचाने में लगे पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा!



"कबूतर" हो या "कचौड़ी", किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा!



अराजकता फैलाने वाले गुंडे-बदमाशों को सबक सिखाना अतिआवश्यक है!



इन गुंडों पर राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा कानून के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी! pic.twitter.com/sKrnWBoaCX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update 8 Kyrgyzstan nationals booked in Karnataka for violating visa rules Eight Kyrgyzstan nationals who have been quarantined in Bidar have been booked for visa rules violations by indulging in Islamic missionary activities in the district, a police official said on Tuesday. "They had come here on a tourist visa but they are reported to be engaged in religious activities here, which they are not supposed to be doing on a tourist visa. So we have registered a case of violation of visa," the Bidar Superintendent of Police Nagesh D L told PTI. According to the FIR, these eight Kyrgyzstan nationals including Tashmatov Tilek and Anaraliev Begaly had come here on March 10 and stayed in mosques in Bidar for a few days. They had taken the help of some people from Odisha to carry out Islamic missionary activities, the FIR further read. The Bidar SP said these foreigners have been quarantined at a rest house near the Ratkalpura mosque.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update 36 booked for failing to inform authorities about participation in Nizamuddin congregation Cases have been lodged against 36 persons in Chitrakoot range for negligence after they failed to inform authorities about their participation in a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, police said. The 36 people have been quarantined. DIG, Chitrakoot range, Deepak Kumar said, "FIR has been lodged against 36 persons in Chitrakoot range and they were put in quarantine. All of them attended a religious congregation in Nizammudin, Delhi and had not informed administration due to which they have been booked for negligence". Of the 36, maximum 32 are from Banda, 2 in Hamirpur and one each in Mahoba and Chitrakoot, he said. So far, more than 400 COVID-19 cases and about 15 deaths in the country have been found to be linked to the religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat last month. At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.

Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update Bihar pulls up health officials for absenteeism Bihar government Tuesday sought an explanation from 76 Health Officials after they were found to be absent from duty. They've been asked to submit their replies within 3 days explaining why action should not be taken against them under Disaster Management Act-2005 & Epidemic Disease Act-1897. Bihar government is also taking action against 122 other health officials of the state who were found to be absent from duty.

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Update 17 arrested in Kashmir for defying lockdown orders Strict restrictions on the movement of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus remained in force for the twentieth consecutive day on Tuesday, even as police arrested 17 persons for defying the lockdown orders here, officials said. Acting tough against violators of prohibitory orders, police on Monday arrested the 17 persons. Police arrested three persons, including a shopkeeper, and seized a vehicle for violating the prohibitory orders in the jurisdiction of police stations Nishat and Harwan. In the jurisdiction of police stations RM Bagh and Nowgam, police arrested nine persons and also seized eight vehicles for violating the government prohibitory orders, they added. Similarly, the officials said, in the jurisdiction of police station Khanyar, police arrested five persons for violating the restrictions. Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered against all of them and further investigation has been initiated, they said.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update 12 new coronavirus cases reported in Bhopal; MP tally rises to 268 Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday. Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are health department employees, Bhopal's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Deharia said. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state capital has gone up to 74. Two persons from Bhopal have so far been discharged after recovery, he said. Out of the total 268 coronavirus cases in the state, maximum 151 have been reported from Indore. So far, 18 people have died, including 13 from Indore, two from Ujjain and one each from Khargone, Chhindwara and Bhopal.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Rahul Gandhi tweets on Trump's 'retaliation threat' The Congress leader observed that India should help all countries in need in the time of pandemic, but adequate quantity of the drug should be made available to Indians first. The context of his tweet was MEA's previous order of a blanket ban on a malaria drug touted to be effective against coronavirus, and a partial roleback later, after Trump threatened of a retaliation, in case exports were not opened up for the US. Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Maharashtra tally crosses 890 Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases in India. With 23 new patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 891. In the last 24 hours, Sangali has reported one new case, Pune four, Anagar three, Buldhana two, Mumbai 10, Thane one and two cases.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update Two asymptomatic people test positive in Kerala after 14 days in quarantine: Reports Two asymptomatic persons who finished 14 day quarantine period tested positive in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, News18 reported. Kerala has been asking the high-risk category patients to be on quarantine for 28 days so both were under quarantine, according to health official. The first person is a 19 year old student who had returned from Delhi's Nizammudin area considered a local hotspot after the Tablighi Jamaat event. The second was a 60 year old man who had returned from Dubai but had showed no symptoms since. Both patients were tested because their contact and travel history pertained to known hotspots of the virus.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update India removes blanket ban on hydroxychloroquine export after Trump warns of 'retaliation' India on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, saying it would provide the key drugs that have been touted as a potential coronavirus cure to "nations that have been badly affected" by the pandemic. The move comes hours after US President Donald Trump hinted at a “retaliation” if the Centre stopped the export of the medicine. “If he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be OK, but of course there may be retaliation, why wouldn’t that be,” Trump had said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Scribes threatened after 'exposing' Tablighi link to spurt in cases, says News Broadcasters Association The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has expressed "grave concern" over the tendency among people belonging to a certain section of the society in resorting to threats against news channel journalists after the electronic media "exposed" the Tablighi Jamaat link in the nationwide spurt in coronavirus cases. The NBA, in a statement released by its president Rajat Sharma, said videos are circulating on social media in which some religious preachers are naming some TV news anchors and threatening attacks on the reporters of those channels. The news broadcasters' body said it views with "grave concern" the tendency among people belonging to a certain section of society resorting to abuses and threats against anchors and reporters working in news channels. This particular trend has been noticed after the electronic media recently exposed the Tablighi Jamaat link in nationwide spurt in coronavirus cases and subsequent deaths. "Anchors and reporters working in news channels are being specifically targeted through social media platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok and Twitter," the statement said.

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Update Assam MLA held for remarks calling COVID 19 hospitals worse detention centres An opposition MLA in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for making "objectionable" remarks about the condition of quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, calling them worse than detention centres, police said. Aminul Islam, the All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) legislator from Dhing constituency was apprehended early in the morning after preliminary interrogation, state police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told PTI. An audio clip containing a telephonic conversation purportedy between Islam and another person was doing the rounds on social media where the lawmaker was heard talking "disparagingly" about the quarantine facilities and hospitals. He also purportedly said the living conditions there were worse than those at the detention centres. Hundreds of suspected illegal migrants, many of them Muslims, are lodged in the detention centres in Assam after they did not figure in the controversial updated National Register of Citizens.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Rupee rises 26 paise to 75.87 against US dollar in early trade The Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 75.87 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities. Forex traders said a higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.92, then gained ground and touched 75.87, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close. On Friday, rupee had settled at 76.13 against the US dollar. The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Kerala CM urges Arvind Kejriwal to take protective measures for Delhi nurses Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take protective measures to ensure the safety of nurses from the state who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the national capital. "Unfortunately we are now hearing the news that some nurses have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Delhi. I would like to draw your attention to a situation which has been reported to us regarding the plight of nurses in Delhi," Vijayan wrote in the letter. In the letter, Kerala chief minister further requested for immediate action for the health workers treating COVID-19 patients. "I request that immediate action may be taken to alleviate concerns of nurses from Kerala working in Delhi. Concerned officials may be directed to urgently ensure that utmost protection is given to them," he said. Vijayan had earlier raised a similar concern for health employees working in Maharashtra and requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide basic necessities to health workers hailing from Kerala.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital becomes containment zone after several medics test positive Several of our healthcare professionals tested positive for COVID-19 at a South Mumbai facility, ANI reports. The source of the infection is identified as a 70-year-old patient who was admitted on March 17 for a cardiac emergency. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus, said Wockhardt Hospital. "Our colleague nurses and the doctors identified as COVID-19 positive are presently being treated. The hospital is currently declared containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and we are closely working with the authorities," Wockhardt Hospital said in a statement.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update India lifts ban on Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine In view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced that India has decided to licence Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all its neighbouring countries which are dependent on its capabilities. The MEA further said: "We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Update Zoos in Telangana asked to be high alert after tiger tests positive in US The Forest Department in Telangana has asked zoos and deer parks in the state to be on "highest alert" while issuing a set of directives to its officers after a tiger in a New York zoo tested positive for coronavirus. State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha in communication on Monday to officials, said the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) informed about the confirmation of COVID- 19 in a tiger housed in a zoo in New York, USA. She advised that the zoos/deer parks in the state remain on "highest alert" and watch animals on 24x7 basis using CCTV for any abnormal behaviour/symptoms.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update 2 new cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi area Two more cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been found in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The cases have been reported in Dr Baliga Nagar. They are the father, 80, and brother, 49, of the second case from the area. The total cases in the area now stand at four.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update 24 new cases reported from Rajasthan Rajasthan recorded 24 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 325, an official said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity, more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time. "24 new cases have come up today, including in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Banswara and Churu districts. All have contact and travel history," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. While there were nine cases in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer saw 7 cases. Banswara recorded 4 cases, Jaipur (3) and Churu (1). He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 325.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Ahmednagar reports 25 confirmed cases; 23 of them are Markaz attendees Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra has a total of twenty-five COVID-19 positive cases, as per the local administration. Twenty-one out of these twenty-five patients includes Tablighi Jamaat returnees and their close contacts. In the last 24 hours, four people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of which three are close contacts of persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. With 120 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 868 on Monday, Maharashtra Health Department informed in the daily media bulletin.

Coronavirus in China Latest Update China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time China on Tuesday reported no new deaths from the deadly coronavirus for the first time since it started publishing figures in January but the number of imported infections increased to 983 with 32 new confirmed cases, health officials said. China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Tuesday said that no death was reported on Monday. The official death toll in China is 3,331. It is a landmark in China's over two-month-long fight against the deadly virus as the country continued to report coronavirus deaths till Sunday, especially from the epicentre Hubei province. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland have reached 81,740 by Monday, including 1,242 patients still being treated, 77,167 patients discharged after recovery, and 3,331 people died of the disease, the NHC said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Sensex rallies over 1,300 pts; Nifty reclaims 8,400 Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 1,300 points in early trade on Tuesday led gains in bank, IT and auto stocks amid recovery in global equities. After hitting a high of 28,963.25, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 1,127.57 points or 4.09 percent higher at 28,718.52. Similarly, the NSE Nifty soared 347.95 points, or 4.30 percent, to 8,431.75. IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 15 percent, followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance was the sole loser. Follow LIVE updates on stock market here

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Arvind Kejriwal to brief on 5 point plan against COVID-19 at 1 pm Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing a five-point strategy to counter the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital at 1.00 pm today, reports suggest. The strategy may include randomised testing in hotspots and quarantine centers being set up in large numbers.

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update Four more test positive in Himachal Pradesh, total cases rise to 19 Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 19. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 83 samples were collected in the state on Monday and the report of 81 was out, of which four tested positive, two samples will be tested again and the rest came out negative. All the four who tested positive were from Tissa area of Chamba district and had attended the Jamaat event in the national capital, he said.

Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Update Cops don coronavirus-themed attire, urge people to stay home Two policemen in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district have been moving around streets wearing coronavirus-themed outfits to make people aware about the lethality of the disease and urging them to strictly follow the prescribed guidelines to stay protected. To make people aware about the severity of the viral infection, they laugh like devils and call themselves "corona demon". They have been going around the town wearing red body suits with coronavirus-like spikes on it, and warning those violating the lockdown protocol. The policemen have been repeatedly telling people that if they unnecessarily step out of their houses, they may carry the virus back home along with them. Since the outbreak of coronavirus, police personnel in parts of the country have been coming up with novel ideas to spread information about the deadly viral infection and urging people to follow the lockdown and social distancing properly.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Narendra Modi urges citizens to express gratitude towards healthcare staff on World Health Day On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said we should show gratitude to the healthcare staff who are braving all odds to fight the coronavirus crisis. The Prime Minister further threw light on the importance of personal fitness to stay healthy. Modi has been continuously encouraging people to show support to the doctors and paramedical staff for their selfless work during the COVID-19 threat. Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace. 🙏🏼 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020 This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Update 'Phone booth' sample collection centre introduced in Jharkhand In a bid to ensure safety of health workers, the West Singhbhum administration in Jharkhand has introduced an innovative portable unit for collecting samples from suspected coronavirus-infected persons, an official said. The unit looks like a public telephone booth and will reduce manpower needed for collecting samples for coronavirus tests, he said. "The phone booth COVID-19 sample collection centre is a unique, low-cost and portable unit. It ensures the safety of health workers while collecting sample from a suspected patient," the official said. The sample collection kiosk can be mounted on a vehicle and transported to any location, he said. The model can also be useful for collecting samples in COVID-19 hotspots and border checkpoints, the official said, adding that each model costs about Rs 15,000-20,000.

Coronavirus in US Latest Update US toll crosses 10,00 as country enters most difficult phase of pandemic The death toll in the US from the coronavirus crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday as the country entered the most difficult phase during this pandemic with officials stating that there are encouraging signs in the fight against the dreaded disease mainly due to the aggressive implementation of the mitigation measures. By Monday, more than 10,800 Americans died due to the deadly coronavirus and over 366,000 tested positive, to which top American scientists are racing against time to develop either a vaccine or a successful treatment. Globally it has infected more than 13 lakhs people and resulted in the death of more than 74,000. In New York, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the US, the fatalities on Monday increased to 4,758 and confirmed cases to 130,000, with officials saying that new cases and deaths have now slowed down in the Big Apple.

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Update 1,182 people arrested in Assam for violating lockdown As many as 1,182 people have been arrested and 504 cases registered so far in Assam for not following the lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said. "1,182 people have been arrested and 504 cases registered so far in Assam for violating the coronavirus lockdown," said GP Singh, Assam Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order. State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that over 2,000 samples have been tested in the state, out of which 26 tested positive for coronavirus so far. "There are a total of 26 coronavirus positive cases in Assam so far. We have tested 2,000 samples till date. The reports for 165 samples are pending and are expected to come by this evening," Sarma said during a press conference at NHM office.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update India registers 4,421 cases with 114 deaths The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has risen to 4,421, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest data. The reported active cases of currently stands at 3,981, while the toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic has reached 114.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Govt may lift ban on hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol, say reports Amid rising global pressure to allow exports of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol which is being tested on patients infected with coronavirus, the government is likely to clear the move after calculating sufficient stocks for the country, sources have told CNBC-TV18. Last month, India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations of the malaria drug while experts test its efficacy in helping treat COVID-19 patients. There are currently no approved treatments, or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, the highly contagious, sometimes deadly respiratory illness caused by coronavirus. "The decision follows a telephone conversation between Trump and Narendra Modi on Saturday", claim reports. #CoronavirusUpdate | Govt partially lifts ban of export of Hydroxychloroquine & Paracetamol, sources tell @Parikshitl pic.twitter.com/Xz3OujA1PG — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Update 'Hang in there': Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Boris Johnson early recovery Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020 Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Update 132 Lifeline UDAN flights supplied over 184 tons of medical cargo across India Under Lifeline UDAN initiative of Ministry of Civil Aviation, 132 cargo flights have been operated so far across the country to transport medical cargo including to remote and hilly areas, said an official statement on Monday. "With support from Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private airlines, medical supplies of more than 184 tons have been delivered to date during lockdown period," a release of Ministry of Civil Aviation said. Air India and IAF collaborated for Ladakh, Kargil, Dimapur, Imphal, Guwahati, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jammu, Kargil, Leh, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Port Blair. On the International platform, Air India will be operating dedicated scheduled cargo flights to China for the uplifting of critical medical equipment as per the requirement. The statement said domestic cargo operators; Blue Dart, Spicejet and Indigo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.

Coronavirus in UK Latest Update Boris Johnson admitted to intensive care; a look back at other British PMs who suffered illness while in office British prime minister Boris Johnson is in hospital for tests after suffering persistent symptoms of the coronavirus, but he continues to lead the government and work on official business. Which other British leaders have suffered illness whilst in office? Click here to read more

Coronavirus Latest Update UN Security Council to discuss pandemic in closed session on Thursday The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed session on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time the powerful UN organ is holding a meeting on coronavirus that has killed more than 74,000 people and infected over 1.3 million globally. Council President for the month of April, the Dominican Republic, said it has formally scheduled a closed video-teleconferencing (VTC) "regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the issues that fall under the UNSC mandate". UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate in the session on Thursday afternoon as a briefer. It remains to be seen whether any press statement on the COVID-19 situation is issued after the meeting. Last week, Special Envoy from Dominican Republic to UN Ambassador Jose Singer and President of Security Council for April said that a Council meeting on the coronavirus situation had been requested by five or six ambassadors and the Dominican Republic was working to schedule the discussion.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update India lifts ban on 24 pharmaceutical ingredients after US pressure, says report While India has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, it is not clear what prompted the move. However, Reuters has quoted government sources as saying that the bans had prompted intense pressure from the United States. It had imposed the restrictions last month as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains. Paracetamol, a common pain reliever, and its formulations were not included in the list of drugs freed up for export. The decision also followed a telephone call on 4 April between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Trump said late yesterday that India could face retaliation for its decision to ban exports of hydroxychloroquine. India had restricted the exports of 26 ingredients and medicines on 3 March. Paracetamol and its formulations accounted for two items on the original list. The 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines accounted for 10 percent of all Indian pharmaceutical exports and includes several antibiotics, such as tinidazole and erythromycin, the hormone progesterone and Vitamin B12. The government of India lifts restrictions on 24 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations made from them. These APIs are now allowed to be exported. pic.twitter.com/FBYxT4jw0y — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus Latest Update World short of six million nurses, says WHO Authorities must protect nurses and other health workers from harassment and attacks compounding the already heavy toll they are paying in the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) and top nursing officials said on Tuesday. Some 100 medical workers are reported to have died from the disease so far, including many nurses, Howard Catton, CEO of the International Council of Nurses, told a news briefing. The world’s 28 million nurses, 59 percent of all health workers, were overstretched before the crisis began, the WHO, the Nursing Now campaign, and Geneva-based council said in the first “State of the World’s Nursing Report”. There is still a global shortage of nearly 6 million nurses, mainly in low- and lower-middle-income countries, where the number of new recruits barely keeps pace with population growth, the report said. Nurses are particularly lacking across Africa, in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, and Venezuela, it added.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media about his 5-step programme to curb the pandemic in the National Capital on Tuesday. 'We have to stay three steps ahead of the coronavirus. Hence, we have decided to implement a five-step plan to tackle the outbreak in Delhi'.

WhatsApp is set to impose a strict new limit on message forwarding as the Facebook-owned chat app seeks to slow the dissemination of fake news, the company has announced on Tuesday. WhatsApp is to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases in India. With 23 new patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 891. In the last 24 hours, Sangali has reported one new case, Pune four, Anagar three, Buldhana two, Mumbai 10, Thane one and two cases.

In view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced that India has decided to license Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all its neighbouring countries which are dependent on its capabilities.

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been found in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The cases have been reported in Dr Baliga Nagar. They are the father, 80, and brother, 49, of the second case from the area as total cases in Dharavi stand at four.

As many as 1,182 people have been arrested and 504 cases registered so far in Assam for not following the lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

Amid rising global pressure to allow exports of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol which is being tested on patients infected with coronavirus, the government is likely to clear the move after calculating sufficient stocks for the country, say reports.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

While India has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, it is not clear what prompted the move. However, Reuters has quoted Indian government sources as saying that the bans had prompted intense pressure from the United States.

The Union government on Monday said that there has been an increase of 704 COVID-19 cases taking the total number to 4,067 in the last 24 hours, the biggest rise so far in India.

Further, 28 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths in the country has crossed the 100-mark.

The total number of positive cases in India includes 3,851 active cases, 318 cured/discharged/migrated people and 111 deaths.

Out of the total deaths, 73 percent of deaths were of males, and 27 percent were of females, the health ministry said in a media briefing. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the health ministry, also said that 63 percent of deaths were of people aged 60 years and above, 30 percent were of people between 40 and 60 years, and seven percent were of people below 40 years of age.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Union ministers through video conferencing, and asked them to prepare a list of ten major decisions and 'ten priority areas of focus' once the lockdown ends. Modi said that Central ministries should prepare a business continuity plan and asked all departments to maintain an objective index on how their work will promote 'Make in India.'

The Cabinet has approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, which will result in the reduction of allowances and pension of the politicians by 30 percent from 1 April, 2020 for a year.

State-wise figures

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 781, with 33 people more people testing positive for the disease on Monday, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai (in Palghar district), said the official.

"The state health department on Monday received reports of 33 people testing positive for coronavirus. With this, the state tally increased to 781, he said.

The state has so far reported 45 deaths due to the viral disease.

Gujarat reported 16 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 144, a health department official said.

Ten of these new patients have direct or indirect link to religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the 16 new cases, 11 are from Ahmedabad, two from Vadodara, and one each in Mehsana, Patan and Surat.

Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that 50 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state on Monday, taking the total cases to 621. 48 of the new cases are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 570 of the total COVID-19 cases are Tablighi Jamaat returnees.

The Karnataka government said that as of 5 pm on Monday, 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 163 in the state. Additionally, the state has reported four deaths while 20 people have recovered.

The health bulletin said that the government is still trying to get details of whether the COVID-19 cases in Mysuru with travel history to Delhi are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event, adding that one of the 12 new cases from Bangalore Rural attended the event and returned on 20 March.

In Delhi, cases of coronavirus rose to 532 after 20 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Of the new cases, 10 are attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizammudin area of the National Capital.

Additionally, he said one patient had died in the last 24 hours and 25 others are on ventilators. The total number of deaths is at 7 now.

Administrative measures

The Delhi Police shifted 17 pregnant women to different hospitals in the national capital amid the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Sunday.

"The PCR vehicles of Delhi Police shifted as many as 17 women, who were in labour, to various hospitals in the city," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said.

Four calls about pregnant woman going into labour were received from west Delhi, three from outer-north, three from Dwarka, two from east Delhi, two from outer part of the city, one from northeast, one from northwest and one from south Delhi, the DCP said.

In Bengaluru, the South Western Railways said that a 50-bedded hospital for COVID-19, with six ICU beds, has become fully operational at Divisional Railway Hospital.

In Goa, the fisheries department has decided to allow sale of fish in the state from Monday, with certain riders, including strict implementation of social distancing guidelines the curb the spread of coronavirus.

Fish is a key kitchen staple of people in the coastal state and its sale was banned since the enforcement of lockdown last month.

Goa Fisheries Minister Philip Neri Rodrigues told PTI that the stock of fish caught before the imposition of ban is lying at different cold storages in the state.

However, the traditional fish markets will continue to be closed to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said, adding that they are trying to work out modalities on how to allow people to buy fish without the markets being opened.

Global picture

The number of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 3,277 with the infections in the worst-hit Punjab province approaching 1,500 despite government claims that the ongoing lockdown in the country has slowed down the spread of the deadly virus.

Ministry of National Health Services said that 50 patients have so far died of the disease, while 257 people have recovered.

Punjab recorded 1,493 cases, Sindh 881, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 405, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 210, Balochistan 191, Islamabad 82 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 15.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to bolster measures to fight the coronavirus, but that there will be no hard lockdowns.

Abe also told reporters Monday that his government will launch a 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) stimulus package — Japan’s largest ever and nearly twice as much as expected — to help counter the economic impact of the pandemic, including cash payouts to households in need and financial support to protect businesses and jobs.

Abe said experts on a government-commissioned task force urged him to prepare to declare a state of emergency, with the COVID-19 outbreak rapidly expanding in major cities including Tokyo, and hospitals and medical staff overburdened with patients. He said the state of emergency will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other hard-hit prefectures, and will be in effect for about a month.

