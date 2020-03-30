You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: List of Indian celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, who've made donations

FP Trending Mar 31, 2020 17:09 PM IST

Celebrities ranging from sporting icons to Bollywood stars and singers are contributing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have pledged to make donations to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Although they have not mentioned the amount, the actors took to their individual Instagram pages and revealed they will be donating to both the relief funds.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, 31 March said she will contribute an amount of Rs 25 lakhs to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to combat the coronavirus crisis.

The veteran singer has joined the growing list of names from the entertainment industry to support the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, singer Adnan Sami announced his support and contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, without disclosing the amount.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced a new fund called the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Vicky Kaushal has pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM's relief fund. While making an announcement through Instagram post, he writes, "Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."


Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are the latest to donate Rs 21 lakh to PM-CARES fund. “There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless. They say, nothing is excess or less when your actions are intended for a better tomorrow... give what you can to do your bit. @rajkundra9,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, she is not the only star to have pledged her support to Modi’s relief fund as the country grapples with ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Action star Akshay Kumar replied to PM’s tweet announcing the fund and said that he would be donating Rs 25 crore.

Another power couple to have donated to the newly devised fund is that of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The captain of the Indian cricket team and the Bollywood actor contributed to the PM-CARES fund as well as Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar donated Rs 11 crore to PM-CARES fund. He also gave Rs 1 crore to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

Hrithik Roshan had promised to provide N95 and FFP3 masks for Bombay Municipality workers and other caretakers.

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has given Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund.

Varun Dhawan too pledged Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES fund on Twitter. He also gave Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

Producer of popular films like Kabir Singh, Murad Khetani has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund and PM-CARES fund. He will also support a family of daily wage earners by providing them with food for 10 days.

Rajkummar Rao shared that he has done his bit by donating to the PM relief fund, CM relief fund and also to the Zomato Feeding India. He urged everyone to come forward and make any possible donation.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 32 lives and infected at least 1251 people.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 17:09:01 IST

