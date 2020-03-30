Coronavirus Outbreak: List of Indian celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, who've made donations

Celebrities ranging from sporting icons to Bollywood stars and singers are contributing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have pledged to make donations to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Although they have not mentioned the amount, the actors took to their individual Instagram pages and revealed they will be donating to both the relief funds.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, 31 March said she will contribute an amount of Rs 25 lakhs to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to combat the coronavirus crisis.

The veteran singer has joined the growing list of names from the entertainment industry to support the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, singer Adnan Sami announced his support and contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, without disclosing the amount.

This is the need of the hour & an extremely important step taken by our Hon. CM @OfficeofUT. We must all contribute in our own way. I’m also helping the needy that have been affected through this pandemic. I urge you to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund...🙏 https://t.co/At8ryzR9Vo — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 30, 2020



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced a new fund called the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Vicky Kaushal has pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM's relief fund. While making an announcement through Instagram post, he writes, "Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."



Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are the latest to donate Rs 21 lakh to PM-CARES fund. “There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless. They say, nothing is excess or less when your actions are intended for a better tomorrow... give what you can to do your bit. @rajkundra9,” she wrote on Instagram.

For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit.@TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia https://t.co/A0p2sAbGs8 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2020

However, she is not the only star to have pledged her support to Modi’s relief fund as the country grapples with ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Action star Akshay Kumar replied to PM’s tweet announcing the fund and said that he would be donating Rs 25 crore.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Another power couple to have donated to the newly devised fund is that of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

The captain of the Indian cricket team and the Bollywood actor contributed to the PM-CARES fund as well as Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar donated Rs 11 crore to PM-CARES fund. He also gave Rs 1 crore to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/HbIuOKWL0C — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind 🇮🇳@PMOIndia@narendramodi#IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/mBBhuVgW1t — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

Hrithik Roshan had promised to provide N95 and FFP3 masks for Bombay Municipality workers and other caretakers.

In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers... 1/2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has given Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund.

Varun Dhawan too pledged Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES fund on Twitter. He also gave Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Producer of popular films like Kabir Singh, Murad Khetani has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund and PM-CARES fund. He will also support a family of daily wage earners by providing them with food for 10 days.

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra Cm’s relief fund . In the fight against covid19 @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray 🙏 — Murad Khetani (@MuradKhetani) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to PM Cares funds, our earnest prayers and thoughts are always for our country’s well being @PMOIndia . Hum hoge kamayab . #PM-CARES fund . @narendramodi https://t.co/0G67z1B7cP — Murad Khetani (@MuradKhetani) March 28, 2020

Rajkummar Rao shared that he has done his bit by donating to the PM relief fund, CM relief fund and also to the Zomato Feeding India. He urged everyone to come forward and make any possible donation.

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund#CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind🇮🇳❤️ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 32 lives and infected at least 1251 people.

