Coronavirus Outbreak: List of Indian celebs, including Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, who've made donations

FP Trending Apr 02, 2020 09:40 AM IST

Celebrities ranging from sporting icons to Bollywood stars and singers are contributing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who also serves as the chief advisor of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), shared a video on social media thanking Ajay Devgn for the actor's contribution of Rs 51 lakh in order to support the daily wage workers.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also donated Rs 51 lakh to FWICE. The actor declared it on social media.

Kangana Ranaut donated Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES fund. Her sister Rangoli Chandel said on Twitter that the actress will also sponsor the meals of daily wage earners.

Ayushmann Khurrana, along with his wife Tahira, have extended their support to a non-profit organisation in Delhi, Gulmeher - a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans. The organisation works with about 200 women ragpickers and this contribution will help them look after themselves and their families.

Ayushmann, who has already donated to PM-CARES Fund, says in a statement, “Coronavirus has impacted people from every strata of life. But it has hit the lower income groups the hardest and it is our duty as citizens of this nation to come forward and support the people in dire need. Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher, a non-profit organization, for years and we are doing every bit possible to support these women who are absolutely distraught now.”

After Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan has pledged to make donations to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Although they have not mentioned the amount, the actors took to their individual Instagram pages and revealed they will be donating to both the relief funds.

Here is Sara Ali Khan's post

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have decided to donate to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), the latter announced on Instagram.

Extending their support in the country's fight against the coronavirus, YouTube personalities Bhuvan Bam and Asish Chanchlani have also said that they will be making monetary contributions. Asian News International quotes sources stating that Bhuvan Bam has donated Rs 10 lakh to relief initiatives — Rs 4 lakh to the PM Cares Relief Fund, 4 lakh to the CM Relief Fund, and 2 lakh to the Feeding India initiative.

"Usually I prefer to not talk about these things but our country needs us right now, this is important and we need to go out of our way to help everyone. This is my way of showing my support to pledge contributions to the PM CARES fund, CM relief fund and Feeding India, Bhuvan told Indo-Asian News Service. On the other hand, Chanchlani has donated Rs 3 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, 31 March said she will contribute an amount of Rs 25 lakhs to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to combat the coronavirus crisis. The veteran singer has joined the growing list of names from the entertainment industry to support the country in the fight against COVID-19. Earlier, singer Adnan Sami announced his support and contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, without disclosing the amount.

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are the latest to donate Rs 21 lakh to PM-CARES fund. “There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless. They say, nothing is excess or less when your actions are intended for a better tomorrow... give what you can to do your bit. @rajkundra9,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, she is not the only star to have pledged her support to Modi’s relief fund as the country grapples with ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Action star Akshay Kumar replied to PM’s tweet announcing the fund and said that he would be donating Rs 25 crore.

Another power couple to have donated to the newly devised fund is that of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The captain of the Indian cricket team and the Bollywood actor contributed to the PM-CARES fund as well as Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar donated Rs 11 crore to PM-CARES fund. He also gave Rs 1 crore to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

Hrithik Roshan had promised to provide N95 and FFP3 masks for Bombay Municipality workers and other caretakers.

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has given Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund.

Varun Dhawan too pledged Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES fund on Twitter. He also gave Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

Producer of popular films like Kabir Singh, Murad Khetani has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund and PM-CARES fund. He will also support a family of daily wage earners by providing them with food for 10 days.

Rajkummar Rao shared that he has done his bit by donating to the PM relief fund, CM relief fund and also to the Zomato Feeding India. He urged everyone to come forward and make any possible donation.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 32 lives and infected at least 1251 people.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 09:40:14 IST

