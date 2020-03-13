Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 75
Ever since the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was first reported from China's Wuhan city, the virus has spread to more than 127 countries and territories around the world with 1,28,343 confirmed cases and 4,720 deaths so far. The World Health Organisation declared the virus as a global pandemic on 11 March.
Meanwhile, the global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $32.93 per barrel and global stock markets crashed on Friday, ending a years-long bull run, with coronavirus panic selling hitting almost every asset class and leaving investors nowhere to hide. The fallout from the disease spread across the Pacific, with Australian travel firms issuing profit warnings and Japanese carriers cutting capacity while US airlines rushed to cut flights to Europe in the wake of new travel restrictions.
India which is the second-most populated country in the world, the maximum number of cases have been reported in the state of Kerala. Suspected coronavirus cases have also been reported in multiple cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Patna. The toll rose to 75 on Friday with a Google employee testing positive for the virus from Karnataka's Bengaluru.
Here's a state-wise list of confirmed cases in India so far:
|S No
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Indians)
|Total Confirmed cases (Foreign)
|Cured
|Deaths
|1
|Delhi
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Haryana
|0
|14
|0
|0
|3
|Kerala
|17
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Rajasthan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Telangana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Uttar Pradesh
|10
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Ladakh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Tamil Nadu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Punjab
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Karnataka
|5
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Maharashtra
|11
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Andhra Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|58
|17
|3
|1
Schools shut down across much of Europe. Gatherings were cancelled or banned from California to Germany. The coronavirus also reached the world’s centres of power on Friday, with politicians in Canada, Brazil, Spain and elsewhere either testing positive for the new virus or putting themselves in quarantine as fallout from the pandemic further upended daily life. The crisis has wreaked havoc on businesses and financial markets, sending US stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987. European markets closed with one of the worst days in history. Given below is a list of countries which have been worst affected around the globe.
Data source: worldometer
List of 25 worst-affected countries:
|Sr No
|Country Name
|Total confirmed cases
|Total deaths
|
Total recovered
|1
|China
|80,814
|3,177
|64,118
|2
|Italy
|15,113
|1,016
|1,258
|3
|Iran
|10,075
|429
|3,276
|4
|S. Korea
|7,979
|67
|510
|5
|Spain
|3,146
|86
|189
|6
|France
|2,876
|61
|12
|7
|Germany
|2,745
|6
|25
|8
|USA
|1,762
|41
|31
|9
|Switzerland
|868
|7
|4
|10
|Norway
|800
|1
|1
|11
|Japan
|691
|19
|118
|12
|Sweden
|687
|1
|1
|13
|Denmark
|674
|1
|14
|Netherlands
|614
|5
|2
|15
|UK
|590
|10
|18
|16
|Belgium
|399
|3
|1
|17
|Austria
|361
|1
|4
|18
|Qatar
|262
|19
|Bahrain
|197
|35
|20
|Singapore
|187
|96
|21
|Australia
|160
|3
|26
|22
|Canada
|158
|1
|11
|23
|Malaysia
|158
|32
|24
|Hong Kong
|132
|4
|77
|25
|Greece
|117
|1
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 12:51:23 IST
