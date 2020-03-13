Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 75

Ever since the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was first reported from China's Wuhan city, the virus has spread to more than 127 countries and territories around the world with 1,28,343 confirmed cases and 4,720 deaths so far. The World Health Organisation declared the virus as a global pandemic on 11 March.

Meanwhile, the global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $32.93 per barrel and global stock markets crashed on Friday, ending a years-long bull run, with coronavirus panic selling hitting almost every asset class and leaving investors nowhere to hide. The fallout from the disease spread across the Pacific, with Australian travel firms issuing profit warnings and Japanese carriers cutting capacity while US airlines rushed to cut flights to Europe in the wake of new travel restrictions.

India which is the second-most populated country in the world, the maximum number of cases have been reported in the state of Kerala. Suspected coronavirus cases have also been reported in multiple cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Patna. The toll rose to 75 on Friday with a Google employee testing positive for the virus from Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Here's a state-wise list of confirmed cases in India so far:

S No Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indians) Total Confirmed cases (Foreign) Cured Deaths 1 Delhi 6 0 0 0 2 Haryana 0 14 0 0 3 Kerala 17 0 3 0 4 Rajasthan 1 2 0 0 5 Telangana 1 0 0 0 6 Uttar Pradesh 10 1 0 0 7 Ladakh 3 0 0 0 8 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 9 Jammu and Kashmir 1 0 0 0 10 Punjab 1 0 0 0 11 Karnataka 5 0 0 1 12 Maharashtra 11 0 0 0 13 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 58 17 3 1

Schools shut down across much of Europe. Gatherings were cancelled or banned from California to Germany. The coronavirus also reached the world’s centres of power on Friday, with politicians in Canada, Brazil, Spain and elsewhere either testing positive for the new virus or putting themselves in quarantine as fallout from the pandemic further upended daily life. The crisis has wreaked havoc on businesses and financial markets, sending US stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987. European markets closed with one of the worst days in history. Given below is a list of countries which have been worst affected around the globe.

List of 25 worst-affected countries:

Sr No Country Name Total confirmed cases Total deaths Total recovered 1 China 80,814 3,177 64,118 2 Italy 15,113 1,016 1,258 3 Iran 10,075 429 3,276 4 S. Korea 7,979 67 510 5 Spain 3,146 86 189 6 France 2,876 61 12 7 Germany 2,745 6 25 8 USA 1,762 41 31 9 Switzerland 868 7 4 10 Norway 800 1 1 11 Japan 691 19 118 12 Sweden 687 1 1 13 Denmark 674 1 14 Netherlands 614 5 2 15 UK 590 10 18 16 Belgium 399 3 1 17 Austria 361 1 4 18 Qatar 262 19 Bahrain 197 35 20 Singapore 187 96 21 Australia 160 3 26 22 Canada 158 1 11 23 Malaysia 158 32 24 Hong Kong 132 4 77 25 Greece 117 1

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 12:51:23 IST

