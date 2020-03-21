Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 258
Ever since the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was first reported from China's Wuhan city, the virus has spread to more than 166 countries and territories around the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). The World Health Organisation declared the virus as a global pandemic on 11 March.
The United States declared a state of emergency 13 March as many European countries went on a war footing amid mounting deaths as the world mobilized to fight the widening coronavirus pandemic. At the White House, where President Donald Trump made the emergency decree, drug company executives vowed to work together and with the government to quickly expand the country's coronavirus testing capabilities, which are far behind those in many countries. “We will defeat this threat,” Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”
The fallout from the disease spread across the Pacific, with Australian travel firms issuing profit warnings and Japanese carriers cutting capacity while US airlines rushed to cut flights to Europe in the wake of new travel restrictions. The virus has infected nearly 253,000 people across the world and the death toll exceeds 10,400.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
In India, which is the second-most populated country in the world, the maximum number of cases have been reported in the state of Maharashtra. Suspected coronavirus cases have also been reported in multiple cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Patna.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 258. Of the total 258, 219 are Indian nationals and 39 are foreigners. So far, four deaths have been reported.
However, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s data released on Friday, 236 individuals have been tested positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. A total of 15,404 samples from 14,514 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 20 till 6 pm, the apex health research body said.
Among the 258 figures of coronavirus cases are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore.
The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra so far.
Here's a state-wise list of confirmed cases in India so far:
|Sr No
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Indian)
|Total Confirmed cases (Foreign)
|Cured/ Discharged
|Deaths
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Delhi
|25
|1
|5
|1
|4
|Gujarat
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Haryana
|3
|14
|0
|0
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Karnataka
|15
|0
|1
|1
|8
|Kerala
|33
|7
|3
|0
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Maharashtra
|49
|3
|0
|1
|11
|Odisha
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Puducherry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Punjab
|2
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Rajasthan
|15
|2
|3
|0
|15
|Tamil Nadu
|3
|0
|1
|0
|16
|Telengana
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|Chandigarh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ladakh
|13
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Uttar Pradesh
|23
|1
|9
|0
|21
|Uttarakhand
|3
|0
|0
|0
|22
|West Bengal
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|219
|39
|23
|4
The world’s richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre, Europe, with deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated.
More than 252,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 10,451 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported by 183 countries outside China.
Data source: worldometer
List of 25 worst-affected countries:
|Sr No
|Country/Other
|Total cases
|New cases
|Total deaths
|
Total recovered
|1
|China
|81,008
|41
|3,255
|71,740
|2
|Italy
|47,021
|4,032
|5,129
|3
|Spain
|21,571
|1,093
|1,588
|4
|Germany
|19,848
|68
|180
|5
|USA
|19,650
|267
|264
|147
|6
|Iran
|19,644
|1,433
|6,745
|7
|France
|12,612
|450
|1,587
|8
|South Korea
|8,799
|147
|102
|2,612
|9
|Switzerland
|5,615
|56
|15
|10
|UK
|3,983
|177
|65
|11
|Netherlands
|2,994
|106
|2
|12
|Austria
|2,649
|6
|9
|13
|Belgium
|2,257
|37
|204
|14
|Norway
|1,959
|7
|1
|15
|Sweden
|1,639
|16
|16
|16
|Denmark
|1,255
|9
|1
|17
|Canada
|1,087
|12
|14
|18
|Malaysia
|1,030
|3
|87
|19
|Australia
|1,023
|95
|7
|46
|20
|Portugal
|1,020
|6
|5
|21
|Japan
|1,007
|35
|215
|22
|Brazil
|970
|11
|2
|23
|Czechia
|833
|4
|24
|Diamond Princess
|712
|8
|567
|25
|Israel
|705
|1
|15
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 10:10:19 IST
Tags : Bangalore Coronavirus, BSE Sensex, Corona In Kerala, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Kerala, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Italy, Coronavirus Karnataka, Coronavirus Kerala, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update Bangalore, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Update India, Coronavirus Usa, Italy, Italy Coronavirus, Italy Temperature, Kerala News, Malayala Manorama News, Manorama News, Market Live, Mathrubhumi News, NewsTracker, Nifty, Share Market
Trending
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000