Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 258

Ever since the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was first reported from China's Wuhan city, the virus has spread to more than 166 countries and territories around the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). The World Health Organisation declared the virus as a global pandemic on 11 March.

The United States declared a state of emergency 13 March as many European countries went on a war footing amid mounting deaths as the world mobilized to fight the widening coronavirus pandemic. At the White House, where President Donald Trump made the emergency decree, drug company executives vowed to work together and with the government to quickly expand the country's coronavirus testing capabilities, which are far behind those in many countries. “We will defeat this threat,” Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”

The fallout from the disease spread across the Pacific, with Australian travel firms issuing profit warnings and Japanese carriers cutting capacity while US airlines rushed to cut flights to Europe in the wake of new travel restrictions. The virus has infected nearly 253,000 people across the world and the death toll exceeds 10,400.

In India, which is the second-most populated country in the world, the maximum number of cases have been reported in the state of Maharashtra. Suspected coronavirus cases have also been reported in multiple cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Patna.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 258. Of the total 258, 219 are Indian nationals and 39 are foreigners. So far, four deaths have been reported.

However, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s data released on Friday, 236 individuals have been tested positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. A total of 15,404 samples from 14,514 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 20 till 6 pm, the apex health research body said.

Among the 258 figures of coronavirus cases are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra so far.

Here's a state-wise list of confirmed cases in India so far:

Sr No Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian) Total Confirmed cases (Foreign) Cured/ Discharged Deaths 1 Andhra Pradesh 3 0 0 0 2 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 3 Delhi 25 1 5 1 4 Gujarat 7 0 0 0 5 Haryana 3 14 0 0 6 Himachal Pradesh 2 0 0 0 7 Karnataka 15 0 1 1 8 Kerala 33 7 3 0 9 Madhya Pradesh 4 0 0 0 10 Maharashtra 49 3 0 1 11 Odisha 2 0 0 0 12 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 13 Punjab 2 0 0 1 14 Rajasthan 15 2 3 0 15 Tamil Nadu 3 0 1 0 16 Telengana 8 11 1 0 17 Chandigarh 1 0 0 0 18 Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0 19 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 20 Uttar Pradesh 23 1 9 0 21 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0 22 West Bengal 2 0 0 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 219 39 23 4

The world’s richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre, Europe, with deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated.

More than 252,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 10,451 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported by 183 countries outside China.

List of 25 worst-affected countries:

Sr No Country/Other Total cases New cases Total deaths Total recovered 1 China 81,008 41 3,255 71,740 2 Italy 47,021 4,032 5,129 3 Spain 21,571 1,093 1,588 4 Germany 19,848 68 180 5 USA 19,650 267 264 147 6 Iran 19,644 1,433 6,745 7 France 12,612 450 1,587 8 South Korea 8,799 147 102 2,612 9 Switzerland 5,615 56 15 10 UK 3,983 177 65 11 Netherlands 2,994 106 2 12 Austria 2,649 6 9 13 Belgium 2,257 37 204 14 Norway 1,959 7 1 15 Sweden 1,639 16 16 16 Denmark 1,255 9 1 17 Canada 1,087 12 14 18 Malaysia 1,030 3 87 19 Australia 1,023 95 7 46 20 Portugal 1,020 6 5 21 Japan 1,007 35 215 22 Brazil 970 11 2 23 Czechia 833 4 24 Diamond Princess 712 8 567 25 Israel 705 1 15



Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 10:10:19 IST

