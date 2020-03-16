Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 137

Ever since the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was first reported from China's Wuhan city, the virus has spread to more than 127 countries and territories around the world with 1,87,689 confirmed cases and 7,494 deaths so far, according to Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). The World Health Organisation declared the virus as a global pandemic on 11 March.

The United States declared a state of emergency 13 March as many European countries went on a war footing amid mounting deaths as the world mobilized to fight the widening coronavirus pandemic. At the White House, where President Donald Trump made the emergency decree, drug company executives vowed to work together and with the government to quickly expand the country's coronavirus testing capabilities, which are far behind those in many countries. “We will defeat this threat,” Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”

Meanwhile, the global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $32.93 per barrel and global stock markets crashed on Friday, ending a years-long bull run, with coronavirus panic selling hitting almost every asset class and leaving investors nowhere to hide. The fallout from the disease spread across the Pacific, with Australian travel firms issuing profit warnings and Japanese carriers cutting capacity while US airlines rushed to cut flights to Europe in the wake of new travel restrictions.

In India, which is the second-most populated country in the world, the maximum number of cases have been reported in the state of Maharashtra. Suspected coronavirus cases have also been reported in multiple cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Patna. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday, which includes three deaths – one each from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died last Thursday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night. The woman, whose son with a travel history abroad had tested positive, died because of co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), the health ministry said, adding she had tested positive for COVID-19.

A 64-year-old man from Mumbai with a travel history to Dubai on Tuesday became the first victim of novel coronavirus infection from Maharashtra. The man also suffered from other health issues, including hypertension, civic officials said.

Delhi has reported eight positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 15 so far. Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients while Maharashtra has 39 and Ladakh six. Besides, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 24 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms. Rajasthan has two cases, Telangana has three, Jammu and Kashmir also has three cases.The total number of 137 confirmed cases includes 24 foreigners.

Here's a state-wise list of confirmed cases in India so far:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/Discharged Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 2 Delhi 8 0 2 1 3 Haryana 1 14 0 0 4 Karnataka 11 0 0 1 5 Kerala 24 2 3 0 6 Maharashtra 36 3 0 1 7 Odisha 1 0 0 0 8 Punjab 1 0 0 0 9 Rajasthan 2 2 3 0 10 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 11 Telengana 3 2 1 0 12 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 3 0 0 0 13 Union Territory of Ladakh 6 0 0 0 14 Uttar Pradesh 14 1 5 0 15 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 113 24 14 3

Schools shut down across much of Europe. Gatherings were cancelled or banned from California to Germany. The coronavirus also reached the world’s centres of power on Friday, with politicians in Canada, Brazil, Spain and elsewhere either testing positive for the new virus or putting themselves in quarantine as fallout from the pandemic further upended daily life. The crisis has wreaked havoc on businesses and financial markets, sending US stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987. European markets closed with one of the worst days in history. Given below is a list of countries which have been worst affected around the globe.

The toll in Italy due to the novel coronavirus continued to be on the rise, reaching 1,441 after recording the highest daily jump on Friday. According to the figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department on Saturday, 175 more people died of disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rose to 21,157 from 17,660, the day before.

List of 25 worst-affected countries:

Sr No Countries Total

Cases Total

Deaths Total

Recovered 1 China 80,881 3,226 68,715 2 Italy 27,980 2,158 2,749 3 Iran 11,364 514 3,529 4 Spain 11,409 509 1,028 5 South Korea 8,320 81 1,401 6 Germany 8,084 20 67 7 France 6,633 148 12 8 USA 4,773 93 74 9 Switzerland 2,672 21 4 10 Norway 996 1 1 11 Sweden 814 1 1 12 Netherlands 804 10 2 13 Denmark 804 1 14 UK 798 11 18 15 Japan 738 21 118 16 Diamond Princess (cruise ship) 696 7 325 17 Belgium 559 3 1 18 Austria 504 1 6 19 Qatar 320 20 Bahrain 210 44 21 Canada 200 1 11 22 Singapore 200 97 23 Australia 199 3 26 24 Malaysia 197 32 25 Greece 190 1 2

