Coronavirus Outbreak: List of celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, who have made donations

FP Trending Mar 31, 2020 13:05 PM IST

Celebrities ranging from sporting icons to Bollywood stars are contributing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced a new fund called the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Vicky Kaushal has pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM's relief fund. While making an announcement through Instagram post, he writes, "Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."

🙏🙏🙏

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are the latest to donate Rs 21 lakh to PM-CARES fund. “There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless. They say, nothing is excess or less when your actions are intended for a better tomorrow... give what you can to do your bit. @rajkundra9,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, she is not the only star to have pledged her support to Modi’s relief fund as the country grapples with ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Action star Akshay Kumar replied to PM’s tweet announcing the fund and said that he would be donating Rs 25 crore.

Another power couple to have donated to the newly devised fund is that of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The captain of Indian cricket team and the Bollywood actor contributed to the PM-CARES fund as well as Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar donated Rs 11 crore to PM-CARES fund. He also gave Rs 1 crore to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

Hrithik Roshan had promised to provide N95 and FFP3 masks for Bombay Municipality workers and other caretakers.

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has given Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund.

Varun Dhawan too pledged Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES fund on Twitter. He also gave Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

Producer of popular films like Kabir Singh, Murad Khetani has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund and PM-CARES fund. He will also support a family of daily wage earners by providing them with food for 10 days.

Rajkummar Rao shared that he has done his bit by donating to the PM relief fund, CM relief fund and also to the Zomato Feeding India. He urged everyone to come forward and make any possible donation.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 13:05:21 IST

