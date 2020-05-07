Coronavirus Outbreak: Lionsgate announces livestream of Hollywood films to raise funds for GiveIndia
Lionsgate India has announced that it will be livestreaming some of its hit movies as part of a new initiative to raise funds for people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The studio has partnered with Facebook for the initiative "Lionsgate Live! A Night at The Movies" during which it will screen a Hollywood blockbusters on four Fridays starting 8 May.
Check out the announcement here
In partnership with @Facebook and @GiveIndia, Lionsgate India brings to you, Lionsgate LIVE: A night at the movies. An initiative to raise funds for frontline workers through a community movie watching experience. Be a part of the initiative, stay tuned for further details! pic.twitter.com/xla8yQe2Pa
— Lionsgate India (@LionsgateIndia) May 6, 2020
The movies to be screened are Jennifer Lawrence-starrer The Hunger Games, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's Twilight, heist movie Now You See Me 2 and Wonder, starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.
Lionsgate has enlisted popular film stars Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sanya Malhotra to participate in this initiative.
Viewers can watch these films with their friends and family during the livestreaming and can also donate by pressing the button next to the video. All the proceeds from the initiative will go towards NGO GiveIndia.
"This will be a unique opportunity for viewers to extend their support and donate for this charitable cause. Moreover, we are delighted to have Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra and Anil Kapoor on board who will help us to spread awareness of this ground-breaking initiative," Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate South Asia, said in a statement.
Updated Date: May 07, 2020 17:28:25 IST
