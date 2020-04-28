Coronavirus Outbreak: Ligue 1 season effectively cancelled as French Prime Minister announces sports ban until September

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season has, in effect, been cancelled after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced in a statement to the National Assembly that no sporting events will be allowed to take place in the country until September.

France is currently in a state of nation-wide lockdown, and is one of the worst-affected countries in the world, with over 23,000 deaths and over 165,000 cases of COVID-19 so far.

The Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 are the top tiers of football in the country, and this suspension will raise a multitude of concerns, including the matter of European football, promotion and relegation and the league championships.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are currently on course to win a third consecutive Ligue 1 title, seeing as they currently enjoy a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

The competition for the Champions League spots is also intense, with Marseille, Rennes and Lille only separated by 7 points. The relegation spots are currently occupied by Nimes, Amiens and Toulouse.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 20:09:49 IST

