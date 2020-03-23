Coronavirus outbreak: LIC extends premium payment deadline to 15 April even as government orders lockdown
In a move to ease the pressure on policyholders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has extended the deadline for paying premium.
The state-run insurer, in a recent statement, said, “In view of prevailing extraordinary circumstances in the country on account of Covid-19, LIC will give relaxation to its policyholders in payment of premiums due on inforce policies up to 15 April, 2020, wherever customers are unable to deposit online or otherwise.”
LIC’s announcement comes as a lockdown has been enforced by most state governments.
Eighty cities across the country are going for a complete lockdown till 31 March to combat the coronavirus. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai are among the cities which have downed the shutters. Services of passenger trains, buses and metros have been suspended across the country. Schools, colleges, mall and gyms have been closed and all major exams postponed.
The novel coronavirus has infected over 3 lakh people around the world. In India, over 390 cases have reported so far and seven people have succumbed to the deadly disease.
On 22 March, the entire country followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call on the Janta curfew from 7 am to 9 pm. At 5 pm, people across the country rang bells, clapped and clanged plates to thank healthcare professionals, who have been working endlessly to treat the coronavirus patients.
Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 12:13:55 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases In India, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Testing, Coronavirus Treatment, COVID-19, India Lockdown, Insurance Premium Payment, LIC, LIC Premium, NewsTracker
