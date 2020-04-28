Coronavirus Outbreak: Lata Mangeshkar thanks Vikas Khanna for donating 1,000 PPE kits to her foundation's hospital
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Monday thanked celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for donating 1000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.
Expressing her gratitude to the chef, Mangeshkar tweeted, "The Mangeshkar family and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital family are very thankful to him."
Namaskaar,
Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna ji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain.
— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 27, 2020
Khanna also responded to her message in a tweet
Dearest @mangeshkarlata you inspire us all.
Dil. Jaan. Sab Aapke Liye. ❤️ https://t.co/d2spZLoFsA
— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 27, 2020
The Hospital was set up by the Lata Mangeshkar Trust and is named after her father and famous musician Deenanath Mangeshkar
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 10:49:29 IST
