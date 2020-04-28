You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Lata Mangeshkar thanks Vikas Khanna for donating 1,000 PPE kits to her foundation's hospital

FP Staff Apr 28, 2020 10:49 AM IST

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Monday thanked celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for donating 1000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Expressing her gratitude to the chef, Mangeshkar tweeted, "The Mangeshkar family and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital family are very thankful to him."

Khanna also responded to her message in a tweet

The Hospital was set up by the Lata Mangeshkar Trust and is named after her father and famous musician Deenanath Mangeshkar

(With inputs from agency)

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 10:49:29 IST

Coronavirus India Roundup, April 27: CMs want lockdown extended, recovery rate improving, MP now has over 100 deaths

