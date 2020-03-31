Coronavirus Outbreak: Lancashire county cricket club chairman David Hodgkiss passes away after contracting COVID-19

London: Lancashire county cricket club chairman David Hodgkiss has passed away after being infected by the dreaded coronavirus.

He was 71.

Although Lancashire did not give the exact reason of his death in their official statement, a club spokesperson told the 'Press Association' that Hodgkiss' death was "coronavirus-related."

"Further to the announcement from his family, it is with great sadness that Lancashire Cricket announces the passing of its Chairman, David Hodgkiss OBE," the club said in a statement.

According to reports, Hodgkiss had some prior health issues as well.

Hodgkiss had been on the board at Emirate Old Trafford for 22 years, serving as a member, treasurer and vice-chairman before becoming the chairman, succeeding Michael Cairns in 2017.

"David served the club with distinction over many years including holding the offices of treasurer, vice-chairman and latterly chairman. He was much loved by everyone at Lancashire Cricket Club and respected throughout the cricketing world," the statement read.

"Our sincere condolences and thoughts and prayers are with his family. A further statement will be released in due course but at this time we ask that everybody respects the family's privacy," it added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far killed over 35,000 people globally.

England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Colin Graves also offered his condolences.

"David was a vital part of cricket in Lancashire and was passionate about growing and developing the sport in the county," he said in a statement.

"On behalf of everyone at the England and Wales Cricket Board, our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Lancashire County Cricket Club at this sad time," he added.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 13:03:27 IST

