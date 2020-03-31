Coronavirus Outbreak: Lancashire county cricket club chairman David Hodgkiss passes away after contracting COVID-19
London: Lancashire county cricket club chairman David Hodgkiss has passed away after being infected by the dreaded coronavirus.
He was 71.
Although Lancashire did not give the exact reason of his death in their official statement, a club spokesperson told the 'Press Association' that Hodgkiss' death was "coronavirus-related."
"Further to the announcement from his family, it is with great sadness that Lancashire Cricket announces the passing of its Chairman, David Hodgkiss OBE," the club said in a statement.
It is with deep sadness we can announce the passing of our Chairman, David Hodgkiss OBE.
David was much loved by all at Lancashire Cricket and will be greatly missed.
— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) March 30, 2020
According to reports, Hodgkiss had some prior health issues as well.
Hodgkiss had been on the board at Emirate Old Trafford for 22 years, serving as a member, treasurer and vice-chairman before becoming the chairman, succeeding Michael Cairns in 2017.
"David served the club with distinction over many years including holding the offices of treasurer, vice-chairman and latterly chairman. He was much loved by everyone at Lancashire Cricket Club and respected throughout the cricketing world," the statement read.
"Our sincere condolences and thoughts and prayers are with his family. A further statement will be released in due course but at this time we ask that everybody respects the family's privacy," it added.
The COVID-19 pandemic has so far killed over 35,000 people globally.
England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Colin Graves also offered his condolences.
"David was a vital part of cricket in Lancashire and was passionate about growing and developing the sport in the county," he said in a statement.
"On behalf of everyone at the England and Wales Cricket Board, our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Lancashire County Cricket Club at this sad time," he added.
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 13:03:27 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, England And Wales Cricket Board, Lancashire, Lancashire County Cricket Club, Lancashire Cricket Club, Old Trafford
Trending
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Toll in Italy crosses 10,000; Donald Trump mulls lockdown in COVID-19 'hotspots' as US records surge in cases