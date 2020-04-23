Coronavirus Outbreak: LaLiga says players and coaches have to be tested daily once trainings resume
Madrid: The Spanish league wants all players and coaches tested daily for the coronavirus when trainings resume.
The information is on a league protocol to which The Associated Press gained access after it was sent to Spanish clubs and other European leagues last week. The 23-page protocol was prepared in a partnership with the medical staff of some first division clubs and details a four-stage training plan before competitions can resume.
It includes guidelines to guarantee “the safety of players and their immediate families, the coaching staff” and everyone else involved in the trainings.
There is still no timetable for the resumption of practices, and the league is not expected to restart before the end of May. A vaccine hasn't been discovered either. The league said it will be up to Spanish health authorities to determine when clubs will be allowed to return to action.
Real Sociedad tried to start individual trainings recently but was not allowed by the government because sports facilities are to remain closed as part of lockdown measures. In Spain, more than 22,000 people have died of COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University.
The government met with the league and the Spanish Football Federation last weekend and said they reached an agreement for the return to training without elaborating.
The league's training protocol was obtained by the AP a day after Spain’s players’ association sent a letter to government officials expressing concern about resuming competitions. It said players want to make sure it will be OK for them to be tested while there is “a demand” for such tests “in society.” They also called for clear guidelines from health authorities to guarantee everyone’s safety.
The El Mundo newspaper said on Thursday the government will authorise thousands of tests to be performed on football players and other squad members.
The league wants the tests to be daily, and conducted starting when the individual training stage begins in order to “detect the so-called false negatives” who can still pass the virus to others. It said the clubs' medical staff also will have to be tested daily.
The league’s protocol also establishes a minimum of three “obligatory” tests for “all those who are to take part in the club’s training camp.”
The first tests should be undertaken two days before the start of the individual sessions and will include a serology test to identify those who are immune. There should be two other monitoring tests before the start of the group training stage and before the competitions resume.
The league's protocol recommends a period of “around 15 days of group and/or collective training” before competitions can resume. The four stages of the protocol contemplate a preparation phase that would be followed by solo practices, smaller group sessions, and finally full squad sessions.
The protocol includes detailed sections on how the clubs must operate the training facilities, including areas such as the kitchen, laundry room, dressing room, gym and physio room.
Several first division players and team members have been infected with the new coronavirus.
The country is in a lockdown at least until 9 May.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 22:17:47 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Cases In Spain, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Football, KickingAround, LaLiga, RFEF, Spain, Sports
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 23: The US approves first self-testing kit while China increases funding to WHO
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 23: Over 5 lakh tests conducted, Gujarat sees rise in cases, Dharavi situation escalates
-
Chadox1 by Oxford University becomes 4th COVID-19 vaccine to enter human trials
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 22: Over 20,000 cases and 652 deaths so far, rapid test kits ordered from S. Korea
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 22: Pakistan PM gets tested, Oxford to start vaccine trials, Sweden's unique approach
-
COVID-19 could lead to Guillain-Barre syndrome in rare cases
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
IIT-Roorkee launches online course on artificial intelligence and deep learning on Cloudxlab.com; lessons to begin from 31 May
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194