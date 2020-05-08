Coronavirus Outbreak: LaLiga champions Barcelona train for the first time after nearly two months
Barcelona: Barcelona trained on Friday for the first time in nearly two months as the team held their first individual session as part of the league’s four-phase plan to return to action after measures to halt the coronavirus were eased.
Barca tested all their players for COVID-19 on Wednesday and captain Lionel Messi was among those seen out on the Joan Gamper training complex conducting individual dribbling and running exercises.
All players trained with the exception of Ousmane Dembele, who is recovering from a hamstring injury and is not registered to play for the rest of the season due to Barca signing Martin Braithwaite in February.
Individual training is the second phase of La Liga’s detailed protocol for returning to activity designed to avoid players being infected with the virus.
Players will start training in small groups within the next two weeks and progress to full training before resuming matches, which La Liga says it hopes to start up again by June although it has yet to confirm dates for fixtures.
Barca lead the standings with 11 matches remaining and hold a two-point lead over Real Madrid, who are due to begin training on Monday.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 08, 2020 21:08:26 IST
Tags : Barcelona, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, KickingAround, La Liga, LaLiga, Lionel Messi, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 8: Nearly 4 million cases, Japan approves Remdesivir, Australia's three-step reopening
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 8: PPE created by Navy gets approved, Indians evacuated from Abu Dhabi, Dhaka, Singapore
-
Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?
-
World Thalassemia Day 2020: Three things you need to know about the treatment of thalassemia
-
World Red Cross Day 2020: Is donating blood safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 7: UK now worst-hit in Europe, Spain extends emergency, France to relax restrictions
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Delhi jump by 428 to 5,532, toll rises to 65; 1,542 recovered so far
-
India isn't flattening the COVID-19 curve; Health ministry must stop making this claim, test more, raise healthcare capacity
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Bihar rise to 535 as 7 more test positive; Munger worst-affected district with 102 infections
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat reports 326 new COVID-19 cases as number of confirmed infections rises to 4,721; toll at 236