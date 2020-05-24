Coronavirus Outbreak: Kunal Kohli mourns the death of maternal aunt, says this has been 'harsh to our family'

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has lost his maternal aunt in Chicago to coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Kohli mourned the fact their close-knit family cant get together to grieve the loss. However, he adds that the deadly virus ‘won’t break our love and memories’.

Kunal said that his cousin, the daughter of his deceased aunt, was not allowed inside the hospital premises due to risk of infection and would pray from the car park.

"This is how harsh Covid is. This isn’t the way to go,” he writes.

The director also posted a few family pictures and shared that his aunt was one of five sisters and three brothers. He further added that the bond between his mother and her siblings was so strong that ‘only death could break it’.

Check out his tweets here

Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We’re a large family that’s really close. We can’t be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my Mom Masi’s & Mama’s not being able to be together at this time is really hard. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 23, 2020

Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park & pray for her mother. As she wasn’t allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn’t see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn’t the way to go. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 23, 2020

5 sisters. 3 brothers too, but sisters are diff.Their bond unbreakable. Only death could break it. They taught a family & everyone they touched the meaning of love,family,giving. Covid has been harsh to our family. Won’t break our love & memories. Miss you Masi. pic.twitter.com/lXSBpgrzw7 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 23, 2020

The US is the hardest-hit in the global coronavirus pandemic, with the death toll nearing 1,00,000. As of now, at least 16,45,094 cases have been reported in the country.

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 11:04:50 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Kunal Kohli