You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kunal Kohli mourns the death of maternal aunt, says this has been 'harsh to our family'

FP Staff May 24, 2020 11:04 AM IST

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has lost his maternal aunt in Chicago to coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Kohli mourned the fact their close-knit family cant get together to grieve the loss. However, he adds that the deadly virus ‘won’t break our love and memories’.

Kunal said that his cousin, the daughter of his deceased aunt, was not allowed inside the hospital premises due to risk of infection and would pray from the car park.

"This is how harsh Covid is. This isn’t the way to go,” he writes.

The director also posted a few family pictures and shared that his aunt was one of five sisters and three brothers. He further added that the bond between his mother and her siblings was so strong that ‘only death could break it’.

Check out his tweets here

The US is the hardest-hit in the global coronavirus pandemic, with the death toll nearing 1,00,000. As of now, at least 16,45,094 cases have been reported in the country.

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 11:04:50 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Kunal Kohli


Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) study shows increased mortality in COVID-19 patients just as ICMR widens its use in India

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres