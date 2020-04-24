Coronavirus Outbreak: KNVB calls time on Dutch football league; Ajax, AZ Alkmaar handed Champions League spots
Amsterdam: No top-flight Dutch football league title will be awarded this season after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the campaign to a premature close, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Friday.
It is the first time since 1945 that there will be no league champions in the Netherlands.
Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar were handed places in next season’s Champions League, the FA statement added.
Dutch heavyweights Ajax were tied with AZ on 56 points atop the table, but were ahead thanks to their superior goal difference. Both teams had played 25 games each.
Apr 24, 2020
