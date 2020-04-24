You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kho Kho Federation of India extends financial assistance to women's team captain Nasreen amidst lockdown

Press Trust of India Apr 24, 2020 22:35 PM IST

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has extended financial assistance of Rs one lakh to women's team skipper Nasreen, who is going through some tough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kho Kho Federation of India extends financial assistance to womens team captain Nasreen amidst lockdown

Representational image. Image courtesy: Ultimate Kho Kho

The 22-year-old, who is on a scholarship with Airport Authority of India (AAI), had played a crucial role in securing a top podium finish for the country at the 2019 South Asian Games.

With the local markets being shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nasreen's father, who sells steel utensils on the streets to earn a livelihood, has been going through financial hardships.

After the information reached the officials, KKFI transferred one lakh rupees, to Nasreen's bank account.

"We are always at the forefront to support sportsperson and deserving talents who face genuine issues. It's unfortunate that a national player had to face a tough time in such an unprecedented situation," KKFI general secretary MS Tyagi said.

The KKFI is also providing food packets to several other players and homeless through Kho Kho Food Distribution Centres with the help of local volunteers, Tyagi further added.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 22:35:42 IST

Tags : Airport Authority Of India, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Kho Kho Federation Of India, Kho-Kho, KKFI, MS Tyagi, Nasreen, SportsTracker

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

How effective are face and cloth masks against COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres