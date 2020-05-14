Coronavirus Outbreak: Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas to appear on Amazon Prime Video docu series Regular Heroes
The new Amazon series about everyday people who are making an impact in the fight against the coronavirus is getting an assist of its own — from Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries Regular Heroes, offering encouragement and donations.
The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 8 May and new episodes will be available every Friday through 26 June. Alicia Keys was part of the premiere episode.
Friday’s episode will feature a New York City deli owner, a science teacher in Washington DC, and a New Jersey zookeeper. Future episodes will feature a reverend in Los Angeles, a truck operator in Virginia, and a medic in New York.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Updated Date: May 14, 2020 08:35:20 IST
