Coronavirus Outbreak: Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas to appear on Amazon Prime Video docu series Regular Heroes

FP Staff May 14, 2020 08:35 AM IST

The new Amazon series about everyday people who are making an impact in the fight against the coronavirus is getting an assist of its own — from Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries Regular Heroes, offering encouragement and donations.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 8 May and new episodes will be available every Friday through 26 June. Alicia Keys was part of the premiere episode.

Friday’s episode will feature a New York City deli owner, a science teacher in Washington DC, and a New Jersey zookeeper. Future episodes will feature a reverend in Los Angeles, a truck operator in Virginia, and a medic in New York.

Check out the post

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

An eight-part docuseries spotlighting Americans on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis is coming to Amazon. Announced Thursday, “#RegularHeroes” premieres Friday and celebrates healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store employees, farmers, bus drivers, delivery personnel, sanitation workers, police officers and others “going above and beyond to support their communities.” Musician #AliciaKeys will appear in the pilot episode to help tell the stories of the project’s first three subjects, including a volunteer caring for the homeless community in Los Angeles. Keys’ motivational song “Good Job,” which was released last month as a response to the pandemic, will also be featured in the show. A post shared by WHEREISTHEBUZZ TV (@whereisthebuzztv) on

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 08:35:20 IST

