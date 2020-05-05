Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala govt mandates week-long quarantine for natives coming from other states; 3,363 have returned in last two days
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday announced new quarantine guidelines for stranded natives coming in from Red Zones in other states.
"There are some areas in the country where the outbreak is severe. Ten districts/places with the most severe outbreaks have been identified and special attention will be given to those coming from such Red Zones.
"Just like for those returning from overseas, they will have to spend a week in government quarantine center and then tested. If they are negative, they will be sent home for a further seven days quarantine. Those positive will be shifted to hospitals for treatment," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
He further stated that efforts are being made to arrange special trains to bring back locals from far off states. "Students who are stuck in Punjab and Haryana will be brought to Delhi, and from there to Kerala by a train," he said.
"Keralites stranded in other states have started reaching Kerala. So far, 1,80,540 people have registered through Norka website, expressing their desire to return to the state. Of these, 25,410 passes have been issued and 3,363 of them have reached back in the last two days," he added.
Updated Date: May 05, 2020 23:56:17 IST
Tags : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases In India, Coronavirus Cases In Kerala, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Kerala, India, Kerala, Kerala Chief Minister, Kerala Government, NewsTracker, Pinarayi Vijayan
