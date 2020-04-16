You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala government allows conditional entry of pregnant women and people seeking treatment to state

Asian News International Apr 16, 2020 09:56 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued an order giving permission for interstate travel during lockdown to those seeking treatment in the State, or pregnant women, and in case of death of a relative or imminent death.

Entry will be allowed to pregnant women and any minors with her along with one attendant and a driver.

Necessary documents must be obtained by the competent authority in order to get entry into Kerala, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary, Tom Jose.

The nationwide lockdown which was previously scheduled to end on 14 April, has been further extended to 3 May, keeping in view the rising number of cases of the infection.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 09:56:32 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Kerala, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker

