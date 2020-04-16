Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala government allows conditional entry of pregnant women and people seeking treatment to state
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued an order giving permission for interstate travel during lockdown to those seeking treatment in the State, or pregnant women, and in case of death of a relative or imminent death.
Entry will be allowed to pregnant women and any minors with her along with one attendant and a driver.
Necessary documents must be obtained by the competent authority in order to get entry into Kerala, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary, Tom Jose.
The nationwide lockdown which was previously scheduled to end on 14 April, has been further extended to 3 May, keeping in view the rising number of cases of the infection.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 09:56:32 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Kerala, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 15: 170 districts classified as hotspots, 1,076 new cases, spitting in public now illegal
-
2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 14: 1,211 new cases, UP gets approval for pool testing, SC limits free testing by private labs
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 14: Nearly 2 million cases, Russia braces for impact, China approves 2 more vaccines for clinical trials
-
10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh sees 20% drop in property prices
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Jaipur worst-hit in Rajasthan with district reporting 83 of 108 new cases; state's tally climbs to 1,005, toll at 11
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: Analysts flag economic growth concerns post-lockdown extension