Coronavirus Outbreak: Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Charvi Saraf says doctors 'refused' to help her get tested despite 'showing symptoms'
Television actress Charvi Saraf said she has been showing symptoms of COVID-19 for a week now, but has still not been able to get a test done in Delhi. In an open letter, Charvi, who stars in TV soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay, said doctors and hospitals have been turning down her request.
"Last week I started feeling uneasy, my body temperature kept picking up and dropping. Soon I started having high fever, with a lot of body ache, breathlessness, pain in the throat, headache etc. Off course like anyone would, I started panicking with the fear that am I suffering from COVID?,” she shared on Instagram.
The reason why I was inactive on social media for some time. You people might want to read this.
She said that she got in touch with doctors she knew, as well as private and government hospitals who 'point blank' refused her. "I even contacted the COVID 19 helpline, they said they are already full till next week. By this time I got desperate, only to get a test done. It's been five days now of showing proper symptoms and my attempts for getting a test done has been futile when I know I have those symptoms."
Charvi also questioned the Delhi government's claims of having sufficient test kits.
“I thought some reports were rumours but now I am forced to believe. If getting a test done to know if a person is positive or negative is such an issue, I really don’t know how the government will help the people of Delhi,” she wrote
The number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the 24-hour period was 386, taking the total tally of fatalities to 8,884. According to the ministry of health and family welfare, of the number of total COVID-19 cases, 1,45,779 are active cases, writes The Week.
Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 12:27:11 IST
