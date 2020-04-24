You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 1 cr to TN govt towards Covid-19 relief

Press Trust of India Apr 24, 2020 19:07 PM IST

Chennai: Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has contributed Rs one crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 1 cr to TN govt towards Covid-19 relief

Representational image. Reuters

The bank's president and chief operating officer J Natarajan handed over the demand draft to Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar in this regard, a press release said on Friday.

As many as 20 people have lost their lives due to COVID- 19 while 1,683 people have tested positive for the virus in the state so far.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 19:07:13 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Karur Vysya Bank, NewsTracker, Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Tamil Nadu Govt

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

How effective are face and cloth masks against COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres