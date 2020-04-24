Coronavirus Outbreak: Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 1 cr to TN govt towards Covid-19 relief

Chennai: Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has contributed Rs one crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank's president and chief operating officer J Natarajan handed over the demand draft to Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar in this regard, a press release said on Friday.

As many as 20 people have lost their lives due to COVID- 19 while 1,683 people have tested positive for the virus in the state so far.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 19:07:13 IST

