Coronavirus Outbreak: Kartik Aaryan pledges Rs 1 cr to PM-CARES emergency relief fund

Kartik Aaryan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to pledge his support to the PM-CARES Fund. The actor on Monday announced to donate an amount of Rs 1 crore to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing about the same on his social media, Aaryan writes, "Sharing the same on Twitter, he wrote, "It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India."

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus. The daily wage workers across different avenues are badly hit by the lockdown.

On Monday, Salman Khan had pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown, according to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE).

Earlier in the week, filmmakers and actors, including Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Nitesh Tiwari pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage earners.

The initiative, I Stand With Humanity, started by organisations -- the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian Film and TV Industry, will provide families of daily wage workers with 10 days of essential food supplies.

Last week, Indian cine stars Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Mahesh Babu, and comic-TV host Kapil Sharma pledged to donate both funds and medical supplies to help the country combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

