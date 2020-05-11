Coronavirus Outbreak: Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova to lead teams in fundraiser competition for fight against COVID-19
Prague: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and third-ranked Karolina Pliskova will lead two teams in a charity competition during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pliskova’s team will include her twin-sister Kristyna, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, Tereza Martincová and Nikola Bartunkova.
Kvitova will be joined in her squad by Barbora Strýcová, Kateřina Siniaková, Barbora Krejčíková, Linda Fruhvirtova and Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova.
“It's a great opportunity for us to play a unique tournament,” Pliskova said.
The first of the four tournaments that are part of the competition is scheduled for 13-15 June in Prague.
Separately, the first of a series of tournaments organized by the Czech tennis federation is scheduled for 26-28 May in Prague.
Top Czech women, including Pliskova and Kvitova are set to play while Jiri Vesely is the highest-ranked player in the men’s draw.
All the tournaments will be without spectators. The matches will be broadcast on television.
