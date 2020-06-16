You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Karnataka government allows resumption of shooting, production of films, TV shows

FP Staff Jun 16, 2020 09:35 AM IST

Continuing easing of restrictions under ''unlock-1,'' the Karnataka government on Monday allowed shooting and production of films and television programmes in the state.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

In a clarification, Principal Secretary Revenue N Manjunath Prasad said, shooting and production of all films and television programmes that were stopped in between due to lockdown can be allowed.

It is also allowed to continue with the post-production activities of film and television programmes after completing the shooting, it said.

The permission is conditional as it is subjected to adhering of the national directives issued in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The clarification said permission can be given as film and television shooting and production activities are not banned under guidelines issued by the centre and the state government recently.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 09:35:09 IST

