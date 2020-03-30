Coronavirus Outbreak: Karnataka brings back over 2,000 labourers stranded in Maharashtra during lockdown
Belgaum: As many as 2,442 labourers hailing from Karnataka have been brought back in 62 buses by the state government from Maharashtra on Sunday, in the backdrop of nation-wide lockdown following COVID-19 outbreak.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday urged migrant labourers not to leave the state owing to the nationwide lockdown and assured that the Maharashtra government will look after their interests.
Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 09:56:25 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Maharashtra, COVID-19, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Modi, Mumbai, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker, Pune, Uddhav Thackeray
