Coronavirus Outbreak: Kangana Ranaut contributes Rs 5 lakh each to FEFSI relief fund, daily wage workers of her film Thalaivi
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs 5 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India's (FEFSI UNION) relief fund and has also contributed Rs 5 lakh for the daily wage workers of her upcoming film Thalaivi.
Before the countrywide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kangana was on the verge of wrapping up the shoot of the biographical drama Thalaivi. Since the lockdown, all shoots have come to a stop.
The forthcoming film is based on the life of actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The Queen actor will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the flick which is directed by Vijay.
Earlier, Kangana had contributed Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and also donated food grains and eatables to daily wage earners amid the coronavirus crisis that has left millions without work and an income.
Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 16:26:11 IST
