Coronavirus Outbreak: Kamal Haasan collaborates with Ghibran on song Arivum Anbum to imagine the world after pandemic
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and composer Ghibran have come together to produce a music video. Titled ‘Arivum Anbum’, the video is said to be an anthem for life after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nayakan actor launched the song on a Zoom call with 50 journalists. “I hope this song is therapy, a calming factor in these times,” Haasan was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
The song features Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anirudh Ravichander, Bombay Jayashree, Shankar Mahadevan, Sid Sriram, Devi Sri Prasad, Siddharth, Shruti Hassan, Andrea Jeremiah, Mugen Rao and Ghibran, and begins with a piano recital by Lydian Nadhaswaram.
The video showcases empty streets in India which is currently under the coronavirus lockdown before zooming in on Haasan writing and singing.
Throughout the video, one can see visuals of migrant workers thronging city streets, people wearing face masks for protection and disinfectants being sprayed to combat the deadly virus.
Haasan even tweeted the lyrics to the anthem on his social media handle.
"அறிவும், அன்பும்"
@RKFI @GhibranOfficial @anirudhofficial @Bombay_Jayashri @thisisysr #Siddharth @sidsriram @Shankar_Live @shrutihaasan @ThisIsDSP @themugenrao @andrea_jeremiah @lydian_official @thinkmusicindia #MaheshNarayanan #ArivumAnbum pic.twitter.com/hhTDU8QD0m
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2020
Talking to India Today, Ghibran said it was Kamal Haasan's idea to come up with an anthem about how the world would function after the pandemic. The lyrics were penned in just three hours.
“He suggested that I compose a tune and he would pen the lyrics for the same,” Ghibran said.
In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Haasan said that he wanted to vent his angst and anger, which led them to create the song. “It is not just a healer, but also a teacher,” he said.
Haasan will next be seen in S. Shankar’s action thriller Indian 2. The actor will share screen space with Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is scheduled for release on Diwali 2021.
